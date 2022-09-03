Warren Buffett may not be the most quoted financial icon ever, but he is in my world.

Each weekday, my long-running podcast has the “Money Life Quote of the Day,” and Buffett has gotten that honor 60 times in nearly 2,600 shows, which is two to four times more quotes than we’ve used from legendary investors Peter Lynch, Sir John Templeton and Jack Bogle. There’s also no denying that famous billionaires from John D. Rockefeller to J. Paul Getty to Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk combined have contributed far less to the investor’s lexicon than the Oracle of Omaha.

Buffett, the chairman and chief executive officer at Berkshire Hathaway, turned 92 last week, at a time when the market was snuffing a bear-market rally, souring investors struggling with high inflation, rising interest rates and more.

With over a billion dollars in net worth for each of his 92 years, according to Forbes, Buffett has more money than quotes, but the great part about his words is that he has hammered them home for decades. His best lines have been repeated countless times, tweaked and refined.

Buffett’s words are real, and proven.

No one questions whether Buffett came up with his chestnuts. There is no proof, for example, that Albert Einstein actually said anything suggesting that “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world,” and many other fabulous quotes may not be true and accurate, but Buffett’s axioms are readily found in his annual letters to Berkshire shareholders or in interviews readily accessible on YouTube.

Advertising

Buffett’s words work. While they’re not guaranteed to make you a fortune, no one can blame their personal financial woes on following the man’s thinking and having it turn out to be flawed.

With that in mind, and in honor of Buffett’s birthday, here are a half-dozen of my favorite Buffett quotations for today’s times. Note that the hard part of this list was cutting the man’s legacy down to six; my show has used 10 times that many and has barely scratched the surface.

“If you stick around long enough, you’ll see everything in markets.”

This doesn’t just apply to someone as long-lived as Buffett, it’s what most investors are living now, experiencing the worst inflation in 40 years and interest rates rising shockingly fast.

No, the current situation is not a repeat of ancient market history; while the market and economy are whistling a familiar tune to old-timers, there are differences. What is the same is that investors have faced rough conditions in the past and have come through strong.

Time will play this story out the same way.

“Wall Street makes its money on activity, you make your money on inactivity.”

Advertising

This one is harder to remember these days because commission-free trading means that Wall Street makes less money on your activity than it did in the past; it’s easy to believe that most moves are cost/fee free.

They’re not, however, largely because investors have a long history of terrible timing, following the herd into something hot and exiting once they get burned by it.

Remembering that less is more when it comes to trading and shaping a portfolio is going to make long-term investors a lot of money right now; they just won’t recognize those profits until the market gets happier.

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

While it sounds a bit like an echo of the last message – holding for a decade feels like a lot of inactivity – Buffett’s point is different.

Make investment decisions that will age well. No matter your feelings about cryptocurrency, for example, the “hold on for dear life” crowd (known as “HODLers”) may have a good laugh at the expense of the skeptics and day-traders in the end. But they must be able to stick it out to that end.

Advertising

The same applies no matter whether you are buying stocks, bonds, real estate or alternatives. Leave the short-term thinking to the pros and the sharks.

If thinking about your investments in the long-term doesn’t give you reason to smile confidently, that should alarm you.

“Unless you can watch your stock holding decline by 50% without becoming panic-stricken, you should not be in the stock market.”

Another variation on a theme, but this is about your temperament and is particularly apt today, when it’s easy to find pundits suggesting that a coming recession, coupled with a bear market, could push valuations a lot lower – and they are already down significantly from the peaks reached in the first week of 2022.

The bigger point is to internalize this, to recognize that you understood that a 50 percent decline was possible and a part of your thought process when you invested. With that in mind, living through a big downturn stinks but it shouldn’t shake your confidence that the long-term, 10-year-plus strategy will pay off.

“Cash combined with courage in a time of crisis is priceless.”

Sponsored

Plenty of investors feel like we’re living through crisis now. While that is open to debate, Buffett’s point isn’t.

When times call for courage, cash will bolster your resolve. While many investors hate holding cash – especially when it is losing ground to inflation – think of it as an investment in your resolve and emotional discipline.

It may not be the “smart move” when measured against inflation, but as Buffett himself has noted many times: “We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.”

“Money has no utility to me. Time has utility to me.”

There’s not much sense in being the richest miserable cuss in the cemetery. Make the most of your time, even if doing that requires spending money now; don’t be so cowed by today’s inflation that you waste time in an effort not to spend money.

In a lifetime of being mostly prudent about savings, spending and investing nearly everyone runs out of time long before they run out of money.