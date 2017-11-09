GOTHENBURG, Neb. (AP) — An Ohio-based company says it is closing a plant that employs around 140 people in west-central Nebraska and moving its production elsewhere in the state.
Cleveland-based Parker Hannifin announced Thursday that its Baldwin filtration products plant in Gothenburg will be closed by the end of October next year. Production will be transferred to the company’s plant in Kearney.
Parker says its acquisition of Baldwin’s parent company Clarcor created excess and redundant manufacturing capacity. Parker also says the Baldwin plant workers will receive severance, re-employment opportunities and outplacement support.
Parker spokesman Aidan Gormley says the closure won’t affect the Parker sealing products plant in Gothenburg.
Most Read Stories
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- King County voters approve more taxes as Proposition 1 passes easily
- Mitzi Johanknecht edging incumbent John Urquhart in King County sheriff's race WATCH