“You won’t even realize that it is running in your blood.”

Former Amazonian Shilpi Gupta, on the leadership principles that company veterans carry with them to other jobs

“Don’t fancy the #meatgrinder of a career at @Amazon? Come and join my team @zulily”

Tweet by Zulily vice president Olly Downs, recruiting against the neighboring tech giant

“It’s more than a chilling effect. It’s an ice age-level impact.”

Labor history professor Nelson Lichtenstein on the $93.6 million verdict that threatens to sink the International Longshore and Warehouse Union

“Oh my (expletive) God. Maybe that was a little too hard.”

Elon Musk, when a metal ball thrown at the supposedly shatter-proof window of Tesla’s forthcoming electric pickup truck did in fact shatter.

“There are just a lot more things to spy on you with.”

Jill Johnston, CEO of Nashville’s KJB Security Products, on the growth in snooping technology