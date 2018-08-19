Tech startups raising $100 million or more from investors — known as a mega-round — used to be a rarity. But now, they are practically routine, led by relatively new investors, including the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, Chinese companies and sovereign wealth funds.

In late April, Mike Massaro set out to get $40 million to $75 million in funding for his Boston payments startup, Flywire. He contacted a small group of investors he already knew. But word quickly got around, and other investors flooded his inbox with $200 million of investment offers, half of which he turned down.

Gusto, a payroll and benefits software company in San Francisco, raised $140 million in July. But it could have done five times that, according to Joshua Reeves, its CEO and founder.

Convene, a real-estate services startup, recently obtained $152 million and turned away more than $100 million of additional investment. Soon after, another wave of hopeful investors called, asking if the New York company would be looking for more financing, according to Ryan Simonetti, Convene’s chief executive.

Startups raising $100 million or more from investors — known as a mega-round in the tech industry — used to be a rarity. But now, they are practically routine, producing a frenzy around tech companies with enough scale and momentum to absorb a large check.

The jump in oversize investments is led by relatively new investors, including the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, Chinese companies and sovereign wealth funds. They see a chance to capitalize on tech’s incursion into just about every industry, and want to put their money down before the young companies go public.

By entering the tech market, they have all but eliminated talk in the industry about an investment bubble — a leading concern a couple of years ago — because the money now seems almost limitless.

For the startups, the pots of money are changing the normal way of building a tech company. They must move even faster, expand their ambitions and collect more investment money than ever — even if they might not be ready. They risk becoming too reliant on funding and never finding a path to profit.

“If your competitor is going to raise $150 million and you want to be conservative and only raise $20 million, you’re going to get run over,” said Bill Gurley, a managing partner at Benchmark Capital.

Investors participated in a record 273 mega-rounds last year, according to the data provider Crunchbase. This year is on pace to easily eclipse that, with 268 completed in the first seven months of the year. In July, startups reached more than 50 financing deals worth a combined $15 billion, a new monthly high.

In a recent 10-day period, Letgo, an online classifieds ads company in New York, raised $500 million. Actifio, a Massachusetts data-storage company, took in $100 million. MyDreamPlus, a Chinese co-working-space startup, secured $120 million. And Klook, a Hong Kong-based travel-activity booking site, got $200 million.

These mega-rounds have become so common that CB Insights, which tracks startup investments, has debated lifting its definition of a mega-round to $200 million or more, according to Anand Sanwal, the firm’s CEO.

Many of the new investors, including SoftBank’s $93 billion Vision Fund, manage funds so large they dwarf the traditional venture-capital market in the U.S. These giant funds are looking for startups that can take large sums of money in one shot. Writing lots of small checks is too time-consuming, and the returns from small bets will not make a difference for a such a big fund. So investors are competing to back any startup that shows promise and the ability to put $100 million or more to use.

“As soon as they feel like they have a winner, they will really put a lot of resources behind it,” said Sanwal, of CB Insights.

SoftBank’s deal-making has affected every part of the venture-capital market. The Vision Fund, which has a minimum investment size of $100 million, has prompted a number of traditional venture-capital firms, including Sequoia Capital, to build larger pools of money to compete. Funds from seven different firms are raising capital, according to the data provider Pitchbook.

But the Vision Fund is not even the most active mega-round investor. In the first seven months of 2018, Tencent Holdings participated in 31 rounds of funding of $100 million or more, compared with 18 for SoftBank, according to CB Insights. GIC and Temasek Holdings, investment funds associated with the government of Singapore, as well as Alibaba and Sequoia Capital China, have been among the most active mega-round investors this year.

As a result, early investors must make sure their portfolio companies are friendly with the large funds, laying groundwork for a potential investment in the future.

“It feels like there is a bit of a beauty pageant that early-stage investors put on for the megafunds,” said Patricia Nakache, a general partner at Trinity Ventures.

The hot funding market is pushing high-growth startups to change their plans. Flywire was not going to pursue more investment money until next year. It still had $15 million in the bank from a previous funding round. But the company saw “investment heat” in the payments industry and Massaro thought more money would help Flywire grow even faster.

Few venture investors foresee a slowdown in the pace of mega-rounds. Those who once cautioned of a tech bubble and subsequent crash have given up on their warnings. In 2015, Gurley, of Benchmark, predicted “dead unicorns,” referring to startups valued at $1 billion or more. But since 2015, the number of startups worth $1 billion or more has ballooned to 258 from 80, according to CB Insights. Excess funding is tied to inflated valuations, which may create problems when overvalued companies eventually try to go public.

Gurley said he was done trying to sound the alarm. “You have to adjust to the reality and play the game on the field,” he said.

Annie Lamont, a managing partner at the venture fund Oak HC/FT, expected a drop-off in startup valuations and funding three years ago, but it never happened. Now, she expects more of the same, partly because most the companies can easily get more money and few are worried about a downturn.

“The fear of a correction is not occurring,” she said. If any startups do “vaporize,” she said, “I think people are going to ignore them and roll right on to the next one.”