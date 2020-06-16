DALLAS (AP) — One person was shot Tuesday at a busy Dallas shopping mall, and police were seeking a single suspect, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Galleria in north Dallas. Police Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez said the wounded person was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The mall was evacuated as officers reviewed security video and made a store-by-store search of the mall for the suspect. No other shootings or injuries were reported.

Dallas Police said on Twitter that there was “not an active shooter.” Meanwhile, police officers were positioned outside the large mall that also was ringed with emergency responder vehicles.

Sabrena Moore, 23, said she was shopping at the H&M on the second floor of the mall when she heard several gunshots.

“I started running toward the fire escape, because that’s the nearest exit that I saw,” she told The Dallas Morning News.

She and several other people ended up taking a freight elevator that led to a parking garage, where she saw a wounded man.

Stores at the mall are limited to admitting shoppers to half of their capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic. About three-quarters of the mall’s stores had opened as of June 1. The reopening o f retailers and other public accommodations has coincided with a sharp increase in the number of cases reported of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.