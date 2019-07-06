WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s international copper mining company KGHM Polska Miedz says that one miner has been killed and five injured at two separate mines in the country’s southwest.

The company said Saturday that a 40-year-old operator of a mining machine was killed by falling rocks in the Polkowice-Sieroszowice copper mine. It also said that following a quake that hit nearby Rudna mine five miners suffered broken bones and bruises and were hospitalized. Both incidents happened Friday night.

The company employs around 34,000 people in its copper and silver mines in Europe and the Americas.