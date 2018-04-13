PHOENIX (AP) — A judge set a $1 million bond for a founder of the classified advertising site Backpage.com who has been jailed for the last week in what authorities say was a scheme to knowingly publish ads for sexual services and launder money earned for the ads.

U.S. Magistrate Bridget Bade on Friday also ordered that Michael Lacey wear an electronic monitoring device, provide an accounting of his finances and refrain from exerting any control over the site. Lacey is expected to be released from custody later Friday.

The hearing came a day after authorities revealed that Backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge in Arizona and state money laundering charges in California. He has agreed to testify against others as part of his plea deals.

The company also pleaded guilty to human trafficking in Texas and a federal money laundering conspiracy charge in Arizona.

Lacey’s only comments during the hearing, dressed in a black and white striped jail suit, were in telling the judge he understood the conditions of his release.

“I do, your honor,” Lacey said.

Lacey, co-founder James Larkin and five Backpage.com employees were arrested last week on federal charges. Larkin remains in jail and has a similar bail hearing Monday.

The federal indictment in Arizona alleges Backpage.com ignored warnings to stop running advertisements promoting prostitution, sometimes involving children, because the site brought in $500 million on prostitution-related revenues since its inception in 2004.

Authorities say Backpage.com portrays itself as trying to prevent such ads, but investigators determined the site’s operators have declined to confront the problem. Employees are accused of helping customers edit their ads to say within legal limits while still encouraging commercial sex.

The indictment alleges Backpage.com started to launder money earned from ad sales after banks raised concerns that they were being used for illegal purposes.

While other people charged in the case didn’t remain in jail after their arrests, prosecutors said stringent jail release conditions were needed for Lacey and Larkin to ensure that they wouldn’t flee from authorities.

They argued the prospect of Lacey and Larkin, who are in their late 60s and have earned millions of dollars from the site, spending the rest of their lives in prison created an incentive for them to flee.

Attorneys for Lacey and Larkin say their clients weren’t at risk of fleeing.

Lacey, Larkin and four of the five employees charged in the federal case in Arizona have pleaded not guilty.

Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud. His work can be found at https://bit.ly/2GGWEPO .