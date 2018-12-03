SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has upheld a nearly $1.3 billion award against a pro racecar driver convicted of deceiving consumers with his payday loan business.
A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that information Scott Tucker’s companies provided consumers did not accurately disclose the loans’ terms.
The appeals panel also said a lower court did not abuse its authority when it ordered Tucker and other defendants to pay back nearly $1.3 billion in a case brought forward by the Federal Trade Commission.
An attorney for Tucker, Paul C. Ray, said he was reviewing the decision.
Most Read Business Stories
- Changes to Seattle's single-family zoning could improve housing picture, city report says
- AT&T's pay-per-view golf gaffe exposes weakness of online sports
- Metro Seattle home prices falling at fastest rate in U.S.
- Christmas lights start and end their lives in China, and could soon cost more
- High-tech Seattle cancer center wins reprieve as lenders take $135M loss
Tucker is from Leawood, Kansas and was sentenced in January in a related criminal case to more than 16 years in prison on fraud and other charges.