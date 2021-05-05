People and pups alike enjoy Kite Hill in the snow at Gas Works Park on Sunday in Seattle. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
People and pups alike enjoy Kite Hill in the snow at Gas Works Park Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Seattle. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
Weather

LiveWeather updates: Inches of snow fall in Seattle on Sunday, with more expected as temperatures dip

Wed. December 15, 2021. Trey Lamont, Chef/owner of the Jerk Shack serves black-eyed peas and rice and peas, dishes that have roots in West Africa that are a symbol of a culture that survived slavery. He’s holding a bowl of his black-eyed peas. 219090
Food & Drink

Here's what Seattle chefs eat — and cook — on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Thursday, December 10, 2021 Lummi Natural Resources field technician Lisa Balton holds a European Green Crab pulled from a crab trap along the shoreline of the Sea Pond. The tribe has declared the green crab arrival at its Sea Pond an “environmental disaster”. 219028
Environment

The Top 10 invaders in Washington: Wild pigs, monster fish, killer flowers and more

Barbara Hoffman, a community health program manager and R. N., taps bubbles out of a syringe filled with the COVID-19 vaccine as people line up in their cars in the parking garage at the Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort in Suquamish Wednesday, March 17, 2021, waiting to be vaccinated. A vaccine clinic run by the Suquamish Tribe has been set up for teachers and others from the North Kitsap School District and approximately 220 people are being vaccinated Wednesday. Ten to twelve people are vaccinated every 20 minutes during three morning and three afternoon hours. Native communities are helping speed the teacher vaccination efforts with COVID-19 vaccines.
Pacific NW Magazine

Pictures of the Year 2021: Historic challenges, much-needed hope — and more than one notable needle VIEW

Don't Miss

Eleven-year-old Heaven Lowe, left, and Adi Weshler play a ping pong game at Weshler’s home on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Redmond. Weshler, right, has been “big brother” to Lowe, his “little brother,” for a couple of years. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021
Fund for Those in Need

Sometimes, what counts for a boy is just hanging out with a guy who cares

Neil Patrick Harris, left, and husband David Burtka arrive at the premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections” on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) CANB150 CANB150
Fashion

Sunday Best: Neil Patrick Harris’ ombré suit dazzles at ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ premiere

Lifestyle

Rant & Rave: Weightlifting equipment is for working out, not looking at your phone

Editorial

The gifts of our region

Fund for Those in Need

Blandy Inzunza, a 22-year-old Seattle University student, poses with her two children, Kaelani, 7, (l) and Mia, 3 (turns 4 on Dec. 10) in the Student Center on the S. U. campus Friday, December 3, 2021. Blandy has gotten help from Treehouse since she was a teenager in foster care. She is the only one of eight siblings to have graduated from high school, and says she would not have done so with Treehouse’s support. The organization now helps her with groceries, gas, clothes and moral support as she takes pre-med classes at Seattle University. 218958
Fund for Those in Need

Graduating high school 'wasn't normal' for one Seattle foster teen. Now she's pre-med and has story of thanks to tell

Carneisha Grace, top right, and her sons Josiah Grace, left, Samari Glover, top, and Shawn Glover II at Childhaven in Auburn on Wenesday, November 10, 2021. Carneisha Grace describes being homeless for a six month period prior to receiving services from Childhaven in 2016. 218753
Fund for Those in Need

How one Seattle-area mother and her boys are overcoming life’s challenges

Akberet Kahsay eats a bowl of soup at Northgate Community Center on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. In partnership with Sound Generations and other organizations, the East African Elders Program provides meals, exercise and socialization for members of the East African community. 218826
Fund for Those in Need

Around King County, community meals return with a lifeline of nutrition and good company VIEW

Friday, December 17, 2021. FFTIN. Fund For Those In Need. Brittney Turner was living in her car until the Salvation Army helped her find an apartment. She is pushing her daughter, Isabella, 4, at Liberty Park in Renton, one of her three children. 219105
Fund for Those in Need

A Renton woman lived in her car for a year before one lucky business card turned things around

Politics

**EMBARGO: No electronic distribution, Web posting or street sales before 3:01 a.m. ET SUNDAY, DEC. 26, 2021. No exceptions for any reasons. EMBARGO set by source.** A “Oklahoma for Trump” flag hags outside of a shop in Enid, Okla., Nov. 20, 2021. The division over a proposed mask mandate reflected a deeper rupture about the most fundamental questions a society can ask itself: What does it mean to be an American? And whose version of the country will prevail? (September Dawn Bottoms/The New York Times)

First they fought about masks, then over the soul of the city

FILE – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson answers media’s questions July 13, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Gov. Parson’s office appointed four new members to a state board that oversees funeral homes amid complaints that the previous members had beefed up inspections too much after one crematory was found in such disrepair that body fluids were leaking onto the floor. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP File) MOKAS201 MOKAS201
Desperate for state workers, governors offer raises to keep them
A protest organized by Shop Mask Free Los Angeles rally against the COVID vaccine, masks and lockdowns at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS) 34700352W 34700352W
Anger over mask mandates, other COVID rules, spurs states to curb power of public health officials
As prices rise, Biden turns to antitrust enforcers
Wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested on domestic violence charge
Judge upholds ruling against NYT over Project Veritas memos
Worldly, charming and quietly equipping a brutal military VIEW
Tim Eyman in default, assets to be sold to satisfy $5.4 million debt

Local News

Maxim Isaev plays around with his five-month-old son Adam in the kitchen of the family’s Bothell home Friday, November 26, 2021. He, his wife and their two young children are a family of asylum-seekers from Chechnya. They live in a transitional shelter provided by Hopelink. They’re unable to work because of their immigration status and they don’t have health insurance — Hopelink fills in the gaps. 218911

They fled their home country, and found housing and help for their son in King County

Project Homeless

Spurning old way of counting homeless people, King County says number is much higher than previously reported

Inslee wants more density in cities, proposes $800M for homelessness in 2022

Seattle homeless encampment near public school closes after monthslong effort

Two large North Seattle homeless encampments are being removed this week

Seattle homelessness budget frustrates many city officials

Business & Tech

Kenmore Air is seen, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 in Kenmore. Cross-border travel restrictions are still in place at a lot of the Canadian airports where Kenmore’s floatplanes fly which has not been good for business. 219080

Kenmore Air’s very bumpy pandemic VIEW

Featured Columnist

Get ready for another rocky year: Markers for 2022

PRODUCED BY ST CONTENT STUDIO

Sponsored

Nation & World

The Royal Caribbean Cruises Freedom of the Seas ship departs for a simulated voyage from Miami on June 20, 2021. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui

Holiday cruise passengers face outbreaks: ‘We’re sailing on a petri dish’

Most Read Stories

Coronavirus

A man gets a COVID-19 swabs his nose at a CDC testing location Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) NYFF103 NYFF103

The future of coronavirus tests takes shape on a Caribbean yacht

Food & Drink

Wed. December 15, 2021. Trey Lamont, Chef/owner of the Jerk Shack serves black-eyed peas and rice and peas, dishes that have roots in West Africa that are a symbol of a culture that survived slavery. He’s holding a bowl of his black-eyed peas. 219090

Here's what Seattle chefs eat — and cook — on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Pacific NW Magazine

Omari Salisbury CQ is photographed in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood near Converge Media. “I’m a regular kid from Garfield, from the Central District, that has been around the world countless times and I’m just trying to pay it forward,” he says. 216956

Postscripts 2021: Revisiting some of the bright lights we've met in the magazine

Editorials & Opinion

Cars and pedestrians share the cobble stone roads Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 in Seattle, as a discussion is taking place on vehicles at Pike Place Market. 218996

Let pedestrians enjoy Pike Place Market without cars | Editorial

Featured Columnist

How to cope with grief this holiday season

Horsey Cartoon

The Christmas story argues for hope

Sports

Dec. 1984 photo. Dan Doornink, unlikely star of the Seahawks’ rushing attack, makes a postgame curtain call.

‘Truly a miracle’: Ex-Seahawk Dan Doornink’s family grateful after he nearly died from COVID-19 battle

Featured Columnist

Playoffs could be officially out of reach for Seahawks by kickoff, but there’s still something to play for

Arts & Life

Neil Patrick Harris, left, and husband David Burtka arrive at the premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections” on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) CANB150 CANB150

Sunday Best: Neil Patrick Harris’ ombré suit dazzles at ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ premiere

Sunday Best: Neil Patrick Harris’ ombré suit dazzles at ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ premiere

From our publisher

A year-end message on saving our country’s local free press system

Photography

Lumen Field – Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears – 122621 Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf makes a one-handed catch as the snow falls down before the start of a game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Seattle. 219168
Seahawks

Photos: Seahawks host Bears in snowy Seattle VIEW

Both people and two hounds enjoy Kite Hill in the snow at Gas Works Park Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Seattle.
Photography

Photos: Winter descends upon Seattle area VIEW

DeeJay Dallas can’t pull in the 4th down and 6 pass from Russell Wilson in the 4th quarter. . The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in NFL Football Tuesday, December 20, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. 219122
Seahawks

Photos: Seahawks guaranteed a losing season after falling to Rams VIEW

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion – University of Washington Huskies vs. University of Nevada women’s basketball – 122021 Washington Huskies forward Haley Van Dyke pulls down a rebound as Nevada Wolf Pack guard Kenna Holt tries to get there during the second quarter Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Seattle. 219130
Sports

Photos: UW women’s basketball wins against Nevada VIEW