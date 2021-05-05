- Scenes from a snowy Seattle on Sunday as the region braces for a cold front
- LiveUpdates: Seahawks and Bears tied in second quarter at snowy Lumen Field
- Seattle transportation leader’s exit may signal changes under Harrell administration
- Heavy snow blankets the Puget Sound, with a winter storm warning Sunday morning
- Holiday cruise passengers face outbreaks: ‘We’re sailing on a petri dish’
- Crew shortages cancel more Washington State Ferries trips
- Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands VIEW
Don't Miss
Fund for Those in Need
Sometimes, what counts for a boy is just hanging out with a guy who cares
Editorial
The gifts of our region
Fund for Those in Need
Fund for Those in Need
How one Seattle-area mother and her boys are overcoming life’s challenges
Fund for Those in Need
Around King County, community meals return with a lifeline of nutrition and good company VIEW
Politics
Local News
- Snowplow driver shortage could mean slower road clearing
- Near Bellingham, Nooksack tribe moves toward pushing some of its members out of their homes; feds investigate
- Oregon fines Da Yang Seafood 105K for discharge into river
- Cold case detective, forensic DNA scientist hope to inspire others after solving infamous Spokane crime
- Ahead of ‘lowest temperatures’ in a decade, Seattle officials urge preparation
Project Homeless
Spurning old way of counting homeless people, King County says number is much higher than previously reported
Business & Tech
Nation & World
- Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California VIEW
- Desmond Tutu, exuberant apostle of racial justice in South Africa, dies at 90
- Sharks may be able to protect us from coronavirus, research suggests. Here’s how
- 1,000 New People Arrive in Texas Every Day. Half Are Newborns.
- Family that lost mother to COVID-19 continues court fight for father to receive ivermectin treatment
- Wayne Thiebaud, Playful Painter of the Everyday, Dies at 101
- Tourist drug demand is bringing cartel violence to Mexico’s most popular resorts VIEW
Most Read Stories
- Snow has arrived in the Seattle area, with more to come as temperatures sink
- Heavy snow blankets the Puget Sound, with a winter storm warning Sunday morning
- Is it time to stop using your fitness tracker?
- Weekend snow is coming to the Seattle area, then a deep freeze
- Weather updates: Inches of snow fall in Seattle on Sunday, with more expected as temperatures dip
Food & Drink
- One-pan pizza broccoli puts pantry-friendly cooking into quick and tasty practice
- These Seattle-area restaurants are open (or serve to-go feasts) on New Year’s Eve and Day
- Seattle chef wins best Cup Noodles recipe
- This recipe for braised chickpeas and chard tastes even better the next day
- 5 Seattle-area bars open this Christmas weekend
Editorials & Opinion
- U.S. and Mexico should be allies in battle against gun peddlers | Op-Ed
- The future of COVID-19 is not so dire | Robert Pearl / Guest columnist
- Seattle Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell wants new relationship with City Council | Editorial
- The gifts of our region | Editorial
- Addressing the housing and climate crises — together | Op-Ed
- As the pandemic rages on, please take the time to thank a nurse | Op-Ed
Sports
‘Truly a miracle’: Ex-Seahawk Dan Doornink’s family grateful after he nearly died from COVID-19 battle
- Fretting returns to Baseball Hall of Fame voting, thanks to debut of Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz | Larry Stone
- Analysis: With Jimmy Graham in Seattle for maybe the last time, let’s reassess the trade that made him a Seahawk
- Playoffs could be officially out of reach for Seahawks by kickoff, but there’s still something to play for
- Seahawks will get visit from former first-rounders Bruce Irvin and Germain Ifedi when Bears visit Lumen Field
Arts & Life
- How will 2021, the second pandemic year, be remembered? One giant anticlimax, we say
- As ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ turns 75, Seattle resident Karolyn ‘Zuzu’ Grimes reflects on the film that belatedly changed her life WATCH
- Celebrate Christmas with these merry events, plus other festive things to do around Seattle
- Moira Macdonald and Seattle Times books writers pick their favorite books of 2021
- 10 Christmas classics to stream
From our publisher
A year-end message on saving our country’s local free press system
Photography
Photography
Photos: Winter descends upon Seattle area VIEW
