Whitecaps slam into the 520 bridge as another storm front marches across the region Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
Whitecaps slam into the 520 bridge as another storm front marches across the region Monday. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
Weather

LiveWeather updates: Heavy rain, strong winds, power outages and flooding expected in Seattle area

Sean Goode, Choose 180 executive director, front; Rebecca Thornton, office mgr / bookkeeper; and Durell Green, community navigator, are staff members at the organization. Choose 180 in Burien decided this week to raise all staff pay minimums to $70,000 to ensure staff have a living wage in Seattle. Friday November 12, 2021 218803
Naomi Ishisaka

A King County nonprofit raises all staff salaries to $70,000 minimum. Will more organizations follow?

(Dreamstime/TNS) 31025973W 31025973W
Food & Drink

Thanksgiving is next week. These Seattle-area restaurants are open (or serve to-go feasts)

University of Washington athletic director Jen Cohen speaks to the media during a video press conference about the firing of football coach Jimmy Lake Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Husky Football

UW AD Jen Cohen says Huskies ‘have all the resources we need to be a championship program.’ Now they need a championship coach. WATCH

Don't Miss

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks at a news conference in Seattle. Washington state sued Johnson & Johnson on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, claiming the company was negligent when it used deceptive marketing to say the drugs were effective for treating pain and were unlikely to cause addiction. The lawsuit filed Thursday says the company that supplies raw materials used to make opiates drove the pharmaceutical industry to recklessly expand the production of the drugs. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) FX402
Local News

Washington state’s trial against 3 major opioid distributors opens Monday in Seattle

Nao Yamamoto on “Blown Away: Christmas”
TV/Streaming

Glass blower from Seattle gets second chance to win on Netflix’s ‘Blown Away: Christmas’ WATCH

People pause to take photos of snow and the string lights in Occidental Park in the Pioneer Square neighborhood of Seattle Sunday February 3, 2019. 209225
Lifestyle

How do you stay sane during the wet, grey Seattle winter? Tell us.

Kshama Sawant addresses the crowd at Seattle City Hall Tuesday night. Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant initiated a public meeting at Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill to discuss strategy Tuesday, June 9, 2020. 214207
Editorial

Voters should recall Kshama Sawant

Politics

Book Caption: A mountain of scrap metal sits at the edge of the Lower Duwamish, long ago converted to an industrial shipping channel and waterway. Credit: Steve Ringman/The Seattle Times Original Caption: Wed., July 10, 2019. A small mountain of recycled metal sits on the edge of the Duwamish River in Seattle. 208208 208208

U.S. finalizes its first national recycling strategy

FILE – In this Aug. 19, 2018, photo, Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, talks about the approaching midterm election during an interview with The Associated Press, in Washington. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued almost three dozen subpoenas as it aggressively seeks information about the origins of the attack and what former President Donald Trump did â€” or didnâ€™t do â€” to stop it. The panel is exploring several paths simultaneously.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file) WX143 WX143
Trump ally Bannon taken into custody on contempt charges Updated
How ‘Let’s go Brandon’ became an unofficial GOP slogan
A complicated relationship: Biden and Xi prepare for meeting Updated
Democrat Beto O’Rourke running for Texas governor in 2022 Updated
White House to host 1st summit of tribal nations since 2016
South Dakota Legislature moves for subpoenas on Noem meeting Updated
Former Trump aide said she was told not to play Taylor Swift at the White House

Local News

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee speaks about the latest round of covid/government mandates in his office at the state capitol in Olympia Wednesday, November 3, 2021. 218696

His COVID orders brought big results and bitter protest. So what’s Jay Inslee’s next move?

Featured Columnist

A King County nonprofit raises all staff salaries to $70,000 minimum. Will more organizations follow?

Times Watchdog

Staffers and volunteers at Seattle Humane describe toxic environment, chaotic policies as animal adoptions fell

Washington State Patrol replaces longtime psychologist after concerns raised over hiring bias

Answers to your questions about The Seattle Times’ investigative journalism

As Seattle Schools’ busing woes persist, it has few options to ding its contractor

Pierce County sheriff charged with false reporting in confrontation with newspaper carrier

Business & Tech

Containers are seen at the Port of Seattle with the Seattle skyline, behind, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. 217971

From toys to cars to fish and chips, Seattle-area businesses scramble as supply chain strains

Featured Columnist

Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell faces critical challenges with Seattle’s economy

PRODUCED BY ST CONTENT STUDIO

Sponsored

Nation & World

The Rev. Jesse Jackson enters the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 where he attended the morning session of the trial of three men accused of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery, left, walks in with Jackson. Marcus Arbery, the father of slain jogger Ahmaud Arbery, applauds as the Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks in front of the Glynn County Courthouse. (Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News via AP) GABRU202 GABRU202

Tensions flare in Arbery death trial as Jesse Jackson visits

Most Read Stories

Coronavirus

Laurie Erickson and David Upton at home in Madison, N.J., Oct. 23, 2021. Erickson and Upton recently remodeled their home, and were looking forward to a larger Thanksgiving, but their requirement that everyone be vaccinated steered some guests away. (Dakota Santiago/The New York Times) XNYT141 XNYT141

How to Host Thanksgiving With Unvaccinated Friends and Family

Food & Drink

(Dreamstime/TNS) 31025973W 31025973W

Thanksgiving is next week. These Seattle-area restaurants are open (or serve to-go feasts)

Pacific NW Magazine

Line cooks Ben Yan, left, and Kevin Hwang talk while assembling dishes at Tomo, a new restaurant in White Center. (Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times)

Our food critic’s 20 best dishes of 2021

Editorials & Opinion

Can Reaganism rise again? | Ross Douthat / Syndicated columnist

Featured Columnist

In a Seattle school’s backyard, lessons on compassion and its limits

Horsey Cartoon

Nothing but hot air

Sports

Under pressure by Bobby Wagner, Aaron Rodgers makes an ill-advised pass that is intercepted by Jamal Adams in the end zone in the 3rd quarter. . The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Lambeau Field, in Green Bay, WI. 218782

The Seahawks defense has been great since Russell Wilson got hurt, which makes his injury more maddening | Matt Calkins

Featured Columnist

The Seahawks defense has been great since Russell Wilson got hurt, which makes his injury more maddening

Arts & Life

Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., the home of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, on June 17, 2021. A series of contract changes, executive shuffling and internal responses to scandals have athletes and others wondering where the sport stands with Nike as it heads into the Olympics. XNYT151

Here’s why focusing on weight for athletic performance is not a winning strategy

Sunday Best: Lady Gaga dresses to kill in Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’

Work at The Seattle Times

Make an impact and help keep your local community in the know. We’re hiring for entry and skilled-level positions.

Photography

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion – University of Washington Huskies vs. San Diego Toreros women’s basketball – 111221 Washington Huskies guard Missy Peterson breaks through the double team of San Diego Toreros guard Kiera Oakry, left, and guard Jordyn Edwards during the fourth quarter, Nov. 12, 2021, in Seattle. 218776
Sports

Photos: UW women edge San Diego Toreros in basketball season opener VIEW

A really big great white shark at WildLanterns is finished by a technician from Sichuan Province in China at a preview of the illuminated figures / sculptures at the Woodland Park Zoo Wednesday. It measures 20 meters by 8 meters wide and 6 meters high (65.6 by 26.24 by 19.6 feet) and visitors can walk through it. It opens to the public on Friday. Ref to more online Preview before opening to the public on Friday. Wednesday Nov. 10, 2021 218746
Local News

Larger-than-life figures light up the night at Woodland Park Zoo’s WildLanterns VIEW

Downed utility pole off East Madison Street in Capitol Hill after heavy rain and strong winds came through the Seattle area Tuesday afternoon. A driver was trapped under the wire and rescued. Nov. 9, 2021. LO
Weather

Photos: Stormy weather hits Seattle area VIEW

A leaf lost to the winds finds a home among a collection of sword ferns at Meadowbrook Pond, a stormwater detention facility and habitat area, which offers a walk-through gallery of fallen leaves in many shades of autumn, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Northeast Seattle. 218747
Local News

The fallen leaves of Northeast Seattle’s Meadowbrook Pond VIEW