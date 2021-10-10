- LiveCoronavirus daily news updates, Nov. 15: What to know today about COVID-19
- Large events in Washington state now require proof of COVID vaccination or a recent negative test
- With inflation on the rise, here’s what’s gone up in price in Seattle, and what hasn’t | FYI Guy
- The Seahawks defense has been great since Russell Wilson got hurt, which makes his injury more maddening | Matt Calkins
- Body of missing Seattle deputy fire chief found
- Seattle police officers' lawsuit against Councilmember Kshama Sawant can go forward, court rules
- A 20-year-old became one of ‘America’s Most Wanted.’ 52 years later, his obituary helped solve the case
Don't Miss
Editorial
Voters should recall Kshama Sawant
Politics
Local News
- Power outages and flooding expected as rain, wind hit Western Washington
- Stuck open for two days, University Bridge is lowered and traffic resumes
- Two killed in I-5 rollover crash near Southcenter
- Sex trafficking claims made by Spokane father who killed 20-year-old not corroborated by Spokane police
- More than $800,000 in Seattle homeless funds intended for Mary’s Place shelter may have been stolen, emails show
Times Watchdog
Staffers and volunteers at Seattle Humane describe toxic environment, chaotic policies as animal adoptions fell
Business & Tech
- How data mining may soon shape your neighborhood
- Amazon push for lower prices could be bad for shoppers everywhere
- Remembering Elon Musk’s biggest Twitter fails | Analysis | Analysis
- Amazon takes its war to get products to our door to the high seas | Commentary
- As home prices rise, so do closing costs
PRODUCED BY ST CONTENT STUDIO
Nation & World
- Closing arguments begin at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse WATCH
- Baby elephant loses half its trunk to Indonesia poacher trap
- New Delhi considers new lockdown — but it’s not because of COVID
- UK says Liverpool taxi blast was a bomb, raises threat level VIEW
- ‘Sesame Street’ debuts Ji-Young, first Asian American muppet
- A 20-year-old became one of ‘America’s Most Wanted.’ 52 years later, his obituary helped solve the case
- European country hit hard by COVID orders national lockdown for unvaccinated people VIEW
Most Read Stories
- Body of missing Seattle deputy fire chief found
- UW Huskies fire football coach Jimmy Lake after 13 games WATCH
- Inslee prods, orders amid latest COVID pandemic surge: 'We can get on top of this virus'
- An educator's plea: Every employee at Seattle Public Schools should substitute teach
- Boeing 747 to park in Seattle high-rise
Food & Drink
- Whole wheat cranberry sauce muffins are a clever way to use Thanksgiving leftovers
- An arts critic and a hockey fan go to a Kraken game: A most useful review of the Climate Pledge Arena experience
- Is Portland America’s most vegan-friendly city? Our travel writer wandered down to find out VIEW
- Finally, somewhere in Ballard where you can get a beer, plus 7 more Seattle-area bar openings
- This recipe, inspired by boba milk tea, makes for gooey, decadent brownies
Editorials & Opinion
- Mayor-elect Harrell, convene a public-safety summit to end Seattle dysfunction
- Voters should recall Kshama Sawant | Editorial
- How young is too young to teach white kids about race? | Leonard Pitts Jr. / Syndicated columnist
- China is pillaging global fisheries | Op-Ed
- Nuclear power: Hanford’s collateral damage | Letter to the editor
- Nuclear power: ‘Science denialism’ | Letter to the editor
Sports
The Seahawks defense has been great since Russell Wilson got hurt, which makes his injury more maddening | Matt Calkins
- DK Metcalf on Seahawks’ offensive woes: ‘We’ve got to get the ball to our playmakers and let them make plays’
- Russell Wilson may have made a miraculous recovery from surgery, but Sunday’s game shows he is in fact mortal | Larry Stone
- After just 13 games as UW football head coach, it’s hard to define Jimmy Lake’s tenure with Huskies | Calkins
- In first game back from injury, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks shut out by the Packers
Arts & Life
- Glass blower from Seattle gets second chance to win on Netflix’s ‘Blown Away: Christmas’ WATCH
- How do you stay sane during the wet, grey Seattle winter? Tell us.
- Tour operator Grand Circle canceled France tour twice — and only offered a credit | Travel Troubleshooter
- Rant and Rave: Reader appreciates Bellevue QFC employee
- Sunday Best: Lady Gaga dresses to kill in Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’
Photography
PRODUCED BY ST CONTENT STUDIO