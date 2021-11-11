Updated

Bruce Harrell takes commanding lead over M. Lorena González in Seattle mayor’s race

2021 Seattle mayoral candidates Bruce Harrell and M. Lorena González speak at their campaign parties after viewing Tuesday night's vote counts. (Ken Lambert and Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)

Seattle's mayor race shows Bruce Harrell leading with 65% of the vote as of Tuesday night.

A completed and sealed ballot is deposited at the Lumen Field Event Center on Saturday. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)

LiveElection live updates: Early results reveal tough night for Seattle progressives

Live updates: What to know about the Nov. 2 general election as votes are counted for key races in Seattle, King County and throughout the nation. Updated

Incumbent King County Executive Dow Constantine gets ready to give a celebratory speech to supporters as early results show him in position to win a fourth term Tuesday night. Constantine led against first-term state Sen. Joe Nguyen Tinte Cellars in Georgetown on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2021.

King County Executive Dow Constantine holds wide lead in bid for 4th term

Dow Constantine holds a significant advantage over state Sen. Joe Nguyen, the first significant competition Constantine has faced for the county's top job since he was elected in 2009. Updated

Election & Politics

Seattle – Seattle City Attorney candidate Ann Davison – 110221 Seattle city attorney candidate Ann Davison reacts as the first drop of numbers puts her ahead of her opponent Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Seattle. 218695

Republican Ann Davison leads police abolitionist Nicole Thomas-Kennedy in Seattle City Attorney race Updated

With a big lead after the first vote drop, Sara Nelson acknowledges the cheers from supporters. , candidate for City Council Position 9, at her election night party. Tuesday Nov 2, 2021218683 218683
Sara Nelson is leading Nikkita Oliver in high-profile race for Seattle City Council’s Position 9 Updated
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin arrives to speak at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) VAAH319 VAAH319
Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats VIEW Updated
King County Councilmember Kathy Lambert trailing Sarah Perry in reelection bid; other incumbents cruise to victory VIEW Updated
Ryan Calkins, Stephanie Bowman, Peter Steinbrueck hold leads for Port of Seattle Commissioner; 2 races still tight VIEW
Amendments to King County charter look to easily pass
Vivian Song Maritz, Michelle Sarju, Brandon Hersey lead in Seattle School Board election VIEW Updated
Eastside election results: Incumbents lead Bellevue City Council races VIEW Updated
BURKE GILLMAN MISSING LINK – SEATTLE – 050710 The Burke Gillman trail missing link runs down NW 45th Street with riders sharing the road with cars, trucks and railroad rails. Missing Link story for Pacific Magazine.
Traffic Lab

Seattle simplifies Ballard bike-trail design to end a 20-year delay

The SEA 2026 logo representing Seattle’s bid to become a host city for the FIFA World Cup in 2026 is displayed, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in the press box at Lumen Field in Seattle following the official visit of a FIFA delegation to the facility as organizers try to be selected as a host city for the FIFA World Cup in 2026. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) 218666
Larry Stone

Here’s why Seattle is a strong candidate to be a host city for the 2026 men’s World Cup

MORAN STATE PARK — ORCAS ISLAND — 08082013 — 131196 Peg Achterman of Seattle sets up a tent in Moran State Park at what she says is one of the best campsites in Washington State. She and many of the same friends go to the park every year to camp. Body of water in background is Cascade Lake- it’s the low-level elevation lake in the park. There are ,many campsites strung along the lake. Most people are in tents as it’s too expensive to bring RVs on the ferry. This campsite is in the Southend campground area (off the main road at south end of lake) and has about a dozen really nice campsites, including some right on the water. MethodeID: 3.0.1489772864#Features#Travel#20130825#3.0.1519311040
Outdoors

Looking to nab a popular Washington state campsite? Get alerted on availability

Don't Miss

Lumen Field – Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – 103121 Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks up a the score board during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Seattle. 218686
Seahawks

Analysis: What the Seahawks’ silence at NFL trade deadline could mean going forward

Kayakers enjoy the water at Vaseux Lake north of Oliver, B.C.
Travel

4 British Columbia road trips to consider while the US-Canada border is open

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. Kid-size doses of Pfizerâ€™s COVID-19 vaccine may be getting closer as government advisers on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2021 began deliberating whether thereâ€™s enough evidence that the shots are safe and effective for 5- to 11-year-olds. (Pfizer via AP) NYPS212 NYPS212
Nation

US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

Editorial board endorsements

Seattle Times editorial board endorsements: Nov. 2, 2021, general election

Local News

Puyallup Police have identified this black pickup truck involved in an attempted commercial burglary that ended with the shooting of an off-duty police officer.

Puyallup police continue search for suspects in shooting of off-duty officer during burglary

Education Lab

Get to know the 6 candidates running for 3 seats on the Seattle School Board

As Seattle Schools’ busing woes persist, it has few options to ding its contractor

Northwest Maritime youth programs get $2.75 million boost

COVID outbreak causes Edmonds school to shut down

Washington's public universities prepare to cut ties with small minority of unvaccinated workers

Business & Tech

The Zillow website on a laptop computer arranged in Dobbs Ferry, New York, U.S., on Saturday, May 1, 2021. 775650966

Zillow to close its home-flipping biz, lay off 25% of staff

PRODUCED BY ST CONTENT STUDIO

Sponsored

Nation & World

**EMBARGO: No electronic distribution, Web posting or street sales before TUESDAY 3 a.m. ET NOV. 2, 2021. No exceptions for any reasons. EMBARGO set by source.** An undated photo from the Glacier Archaeology Program shows the Langfonne ice patch in Norway. Climate change reveals long-frozen artifacts but also causes them to decay rapidly.

As Earth warms, old mayhem and secrets emerge from the ice VIEW

Most Read Stories

Coronavirus

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. Kid-size doses of Pfizerâ€™s COVID-19 vaccine may be getting closer as government advisers on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2021 began deliberating whether thereâ€™s enough evidence that the shots are safe and effective for 5- to 11-year-olds. (Pfizer via AP) NYPS212 NYPS212

US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

Food & Drink

This French onion dip made from scratch is worth that bit of extra effort. You might never go back to the instant kind!

Get the scoop on a French onion dip perfect for Seattle game day

Pacific NW Magazine

(Emily M. Eng / The Seattle Times)

An ambitious new alliance works to identify what’s happening to our crucial kelp forests in order to protect — and, hopefully, restore — them

Editorials & Opinion

Support tax credits to save Black and Hispanic press, too | Editorial

Featured Columnist

We should all know less about each other

Horsey Cartoon

Doom and gloom

Sports

The SEA 2026 logo representing Seattle’s bid to become a host city for the FIFA World Cup in 2026 is displayed, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in the press box at Lumen Field in Seattle following the official visit of a FIFA delegation to the facility as organizers try to be selected as a host city for the FIFA World Cup in 2026. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) 218666

Here’s why Seattle is a strong candidate to be a host city for the 2026 men’s World Cup | Larry Stone

Featured Columnist

Here’s why Seattle is a strong candidate to be a host city for the 2026 men’s World Cup

Arts & Life

Kayakers enjoy the water at Vaseux Lake north of Oliver, B.C.

4 British Columbia road trips to consider while the US-Canada border is open

Filmmaker James Ivory reminisces about growing up in Oregon, those famous Merchant Ivory films and more

Print Replica

An exact replica of the printed newspaper for use on all phones, tablets and browsers. Free with your subscription.

Photography

Harrell supporters, among them Seattle Police dectective Cookie Bouldin (center) celebrate the first numbers that show Harrell in a commanding lead for Seattle Mayor. . Bruce Harrell met supporters in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. 218680
Local News

Photos: Election Day 2021 in the Seattle area VIEW

Lumen Field – Seattle Sounders vs. Los Angeles Galaxy – 110121 Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris gets a high-five from Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget after Morris entered the game during the second half Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Seattle. 218641 218641
Sports

Photos: LA Galaxy and Sounders draw 1-1 VIEW

Lumen Field – Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – 103121 Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf hugs the goalpost after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Seattle. Metcalf would get called for a penalty. 218686
Seahawks

Photos: Seahawks destroy Jaguars on Halloween VIEW

Protesters arrive at the Chase Bank at the corner of Second Avenue and Union Street where a “die-in” blocking the street took place Friday. Speakers said Chase has invested more than any other bank in fossil-based companies. Organizers said protest events took place in 40 other cities….(students from Franklin, Lincoln, Ballard High Schools and others participated).. Ref to more photos online LO Climate Crisis protest Friday October 29, 2021 218677
Local News

Hundreds in Seattle protest investments by banks in fossil fuels VIEW