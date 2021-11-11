Bruce Harrell takes commanding lead over M. Lorena González in Seattle mayor’s race

Seattle's mayor race shows Bruce Harrell leading with 65% of the vote as of Tuesday night.
- Coronavirus daily news updates, Nov. 2: What to know today about COVID-19 VIEW
- Washington voters rejecting new 7% tax on capital gains in nonbinding advisory measure
- Takeaways from Tuesday’s elections: Bad omens for Democrats
- In Virginia, GOP finds new playbook — not easily replicated VIEW
- Zillow to close its home-flipping biz, lay off 25% of staff
- ‘Prodigious’ Alaskan storm dumps record rain, 10-plus feet of snow
- Bellevue real estate brokerage Coldwell Banker Bain sells to national firm
LiveElection live updates: Early results reveal tough night for Seattle progressives
Live updates: What to know about the Nov. 2 general election as votes are counted for key races in Seattle, King County and throughout the nation.
King County Executive Dow Constantine holds wide lead in bid for 4th term
Dow Constantine holds a significant advantage over state Sen. Joe Nguyen, the first significant competition Constantine has faced for the county's top job since he was elected in 2009.
Republican Ann Davison leads police abolitionist Nicole Thomas-Kennedy in Seattle City Attorney race
King County Councilmember Kathy Lambert trailing Sarah Perry in reelection bid; other incumbents cruise to victory VIEW
Ryan Calkins, Stephanie Bowman, Peter Steinbrueck hold leads for Port of Seattle Commissioner; 2 races still tight VIEW
Seattle Times editorial board endorsements: Nov. 2, 2021, general election
- Bitter Lake encampment could empty out this month as homeless hotels begin to fill
- Seattle expands free transit program for students as part of Durkan's climate crisis executive order
- Seattle is the most anxious major metro in the U.S., new data shows | FYI Guy
- Seattle police investigating fatal shooting in Northgate
- Spokane man arrested for killing daughter’s boyfriend, who allegedly sex trafficked her
- Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data
- Bellevue real estate brokerage Coldwell Banker Bain sells to national firm
- Foss Maritime’s ‘heartbreaking’ boatyard closure reflects rough waters in a historic Seattle industry
- Microsoft’s metaverse is coming, and it will have PowerPoint WATCH
- T-Mobile misses Wall Street estimates as rivals surge
- QAnon supporters gather in downtown Dallas expecting the late JFK Jr. to reappear
- Feds seek tougher sentences for veterans who stormed Capitol
- Minneapolis voters reject replacing police with new agency VIEW
- A Christian talk show host promised to enrich clients. His Ponzi scheme bilked them out of millions
- Southwest Airlines pilot cited in California mask assault
- 3 arrested in killing of 19-year-old woman following party
- A woman convinced her husband that he had Alzheimer’s. Police say she stole $600,000 from him over time.
- Seattle is the most anxious major metro in the U.S., new data shows
- Foss Maritime closes Seattle shipyard that employed 115
- COVID infection, hospitalization rates in Washington state begin to plateau — but numbers are still too high, officials say
- Kona and Mr. Bear: A tale of a nasty divorce and pet visitation rights in Washington state
- Seahawks RB Travis Homer sets team record for shortest kickoff return for a touchdown
- This acorn squash soup is creamy and flavorful with only 6 ingredients
- Can you reduce your Alzheimer’s risk with diet and behavior? It’s not that simple
- Roasted cauliflower, chickpeas and za’atar make this vegetable bowl a complete meal
- This Seattle all-volunteer organization connects food industry folks to help raise money for Black-led community causes VIEW
- Head to these 2 Bellevue neighborhoods for great dosas, noodle soups and more
- Put 5G technology to work for Puget Sound ports | Op-Ed
- Seattle Times editorial board endorsements: Nov. 2, 2021, general election
- Vaccine mandates are not an attack on freedom | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- Elect Harrell, Nelson and Davison to keep parks safe and open | Editorials
- A red-letter day for Pike Place Market and citizen activism | Op-Ed
- The party of ideas produces a Frankenbill, but it just might work | Doyle McManus / Syndicated columnist
Here’s why Seattle is a strong candidate to be a host city for the 2026 men’s World Cup | Larry Stone
- Jimmy Lake says Oregon is not a recruiting rival because UW recruits more often against programs with ‘academic prowess.’ Is he right?
- Hammerin’ Braves rout Astros to win 1st WS crown since 1995 VIEW
- NHL’s handling of Blackhawks scandal shows the league still has not evolved
- Pac-12 football power rankings: Surging WSU Cougars keep on climbing | Wilner
- Filmmaker James Ivory reminisces about growing up in Oregon, those famous Merchant Ivory films and more
- His video playing violin for horses went viral. Now Ray Chen is making his Seattle Symphony debut WATCH
- Rant and Rave: Reader appreciates stranger for looking out
- Forget the bridge — ditch the car and explore West Seattle on foot
- Former Army chaplain from Seattle area offers her perspective on PBS’ ‘American Veteran’
