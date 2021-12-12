- More snow is forecast in the Seattle area. Here’s when a warmup is expected
LiveCoronavirus daily news updates, Dec. 30: What to know today about COVID-19
- Seasonal layoffs, not omicron, likely behind jump in jobless claims in Washington state
- COVID-19 positivity rate soars near 50% at some Seattle-area testing sites, straining capacity
- CDC warns against cruising, even if vaccinated
More snow closes major freeway in Washington state
- Lawyer in McCleary case leads lawsuit against WA property tax formula for funding school improvements
Winter Weather
Don't leave your car running in the driveway, and other tips for dealing with cold-weather hassles
At Wellspring Family Services, support and guidance for parents, a haven for kids
Sometimes, what counts for a boy is just hanging out with a guy who cares
They fled their home country, and found housing and help for their son in King County
Politics
GOP Rhode Island lawmaker under fire for suggesting critical race theory ended friendship with Black woman
Local News
- Cold case: Teen burglary suspects arrested after Camas police track footprints in snow
- ‘I could feel their arms around me’: Spokane Valley retired nurse recalls 5 days trapped in car in November
- New photo book ‘Supertunnel’ chronicles Bertha’s complicated journey in the construction of Seattle’s Highway 99 tunnel
- Rough waters blamed for damage at Lopez ferry terminal
- New criminal trials in King County Superior Court suspended due to omicron
Mental Health
Business & Tech
'The era of stuffing people into offices like sardines is over': Costs rise as workers return to airier, cleaner offices
- Alaska Air, Delta cut COVID-19 quarantine time for employees
- Shareholder activism’s rebound to confront game-changing rules
- US unemployment claims drop to 198,000
- Tiny shifters, lane nannies top list of most annoying car technology
- How Discord, born from an obscure game, became a social hub for young people
Nation & World
- Police: Teen charged in triple killing is loose, dangerous
- Maxwell verdict bodes ill for Prince Andrew’s civil case
- David Wagoner, prolific poet of the Northwest, is dead at 96
- ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider’s 21st win in a row makes her the show’s winningest woman
- Tiger fatally shot after biting arm of man near enclosure
Elizabeth Holmes jury to take break after six days of deliberation
Denver shootings suspect wrote books previewing attacks
- More snow and cold on way to Seattle area before warmup
- Washington winter weather updates, December 29: Seattle area braces for cold temperatures, more snow
- Celestial treats to look forward to in early 2022
COVID and snow force hundreds more flight cancellations at Sea-Tac Airport
These 100-year-old recipes for black-eyed peas and collard greens bring luck in the new year
Food & Drink
- 7 magical Harry Potter treats easy enough for a Muggle to make
These 100-year-old recipes for black-eyed peas and collard greens bring luck in the new year
- Columbia City chef brings home cooking to Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’
Keep the holiday spirit going with this coquito ice cream recipe
- Here's what Seattle chefs eat — and cook — on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
Editorials & Opinion
- Fund local solutions to nurturing a more educated Washington workforce | Editorial
- After a dark year, rejoice in a telescope’s journey to seek our primordial light | Op-Ed
- I will not get another holiday season with my child — cherish yours | Op-Ed
- Rehabilitating George III, the king who lost America | Martin Ivens / Syndicated columnist
- The truth is that our citizens are not polarized | Dave Anderson / Guest columnist
- Can the U.S. strike a balance between isolationism and policing the world? | Nicholas Goldberg / Syndicated columnist
Sports
- Consummate Mariner Kyle Seager gets to end his career in rare company | Matt Calkins
- Kyle Seager announces retirement from baseball after 11 seasons with Mariners
- After long delay because of COVID-19, Kraken return to play and lose to Flyers in overtime
- Marshawn Lynch says ‘I wouldn’t count’ out Pete Carroll and the Seahawks
Arts & Life
- ‘Brown Girls,’ a daring debut that follows its characters through life and beyond
- Why ‘people have been craving’ Seattle’s First Thursday Art Walks
- Rant and Rave: Reader doesn’t like dogs socializing in driveway
- $0.001 per stream: What KEXP DJ's Spotify Wrapped numbers say about the biz
- David Wagoner, prolific poet of the Northwest, is dead at 96
A year-end message on saving our country’s local free press system
Photos: A frozen Monday in the Seattle area
Photos: Winter descends upon Seattle area
