Monica Trujillo, a microbiologist at Queensborough Community College in New York, filters bacteria from a wastewater sample containing traces of coronavirus on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. For the past year, scientists have been looking for the source of strange coronavirus sequences that have appeared in the city’s wastewater. (Jackie Molloy/The New York Times)
Monica Trujillo, a microbiologist at Queensborough Community College in New York, filters bacteria from a wastewater sample containing traces of coronavirus on Wednesday. (Jackie Molloy / The New York Times)
Nation

In New York City sewage, a mysterious coronavirus signal

For a year, scientists have been looking for the source of strange coronavirus sequences in New York City’s wastewater. Could long-term care institutions be the reason? Or rats?

San Diego Padres second baseman Adam Frazier throws to first base against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Mariners

Mariners position overview: Will Seattle turn to Adam Frazier to be its everyday second baseman?

Seattle Councilmember Debora Juarez talks about Sound TransitÃ­s Light Rail station at Northgate (in background) Friday, September 17, 2021.The neighborhood is changing and growing. The Kraken Community Iceplex, located nearby, is where the Kraken hockey team will practice and there will be a Northgate Commons housing project to the north. 218247
Local News

WA lawmakers advance bill to create office to address homeless encampments near highways

Washington guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) scores around California guard Jordan Sheperd during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker) CAST102
Husky Basketball

Rolling Huskies men’s basketball team nets another nice win, dominating at Cal

Don't Miss

New University of Washington football head coach Kalen DeBoer flashes a Ã«WÃ­ and a big smile during a portrait session for photographers after a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 in Seattle. 218926 218926
Larry Ston

UW football coach Kalen DeBoer and staff put in work to lay strong WA recruiting foundation

Laura Coates, author of “Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor’s Fight for Fairness.” (Amanda Ghobadi / The Branding Babe)
Books

Laura Coates on ‘Just Pursuit’ and being a Black female federal prosecutor

Controversial country star Morgan Wallen will headline the Watershed country music festival this summer alongside Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown. In this August 31, 2019 file photo, Morgan Wallen performs during the Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre in Atlanta. INVW
Music

Controversial country star to headline WA's top country music festival

Seattle Children’s Hospital’s main campus is on Sand Point Way in the Laurelhurst neighborhood of Seattle. Friday April 16, 2021. 216918
Editorial

Seattle Children’s triumph worth celebrating, but equity questions remain

Politics

FILE – The Idaho House of Representatives reconvenes, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. A panel of Idaho lawmakers is recommending the state Legislature ask Congress to fix a legal loophole that has some calling a portion of Yellowstone National Park the “Zone of Death.” The vast majority of the park sits in Wyoming, but a small part stretches into Montana and Idaho. The federal court in Wyoming has jurisdiction over the crimes committed within park borders, but a widespread legal theory suggests crimes committed in the Idaho portion can’t be prosecuted. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File) IDBOI401 IDBOI401

Lawmaker wants to fix legal loophole in Yellowstone's 'Zone of Death'

FILE – Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chair of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney walk in the Capitol Rotunda at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney has been setting multiple personal fund-raising records despite a GOP backlash for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and for not relenting in her public criticism of Trump. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) LA211 LA211
GOP now looks to censure Cheney and Kinzinger, not oust them Updated
Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) at Statuary Hall in the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 2, 2022. Clyburn is mounting an aggressive campaign to persuade President Biden to nominate Judge J. Michelle Childs to the Supreme Court. (Sarah Silbiger/The New York Times) XNYT140 XNYT140
Clyburn pushes his pick for Supreme Court, testing his sway with Biden
US says new intel shows Russia plotting false flag attack WATCH Updated
National Butterfly Center closes after repeated threats stemming from false sex-trafficking claims
High court conservatives target O’Connor, Kennedy opinions
World leaders: Who’s coming, who isn’t to Beijing Olympics VIEW Updated
Missouri Republican lawmaker pushes gun bill that would ‘make murder legal,’ prosecutors say

Local News

Gabriel Galanda talks with Nooksack members about the disenrollment fight.

U.N. monitors call on U.S. government to stop evictions by Nooksack Indian Tribe

Featured Columnist

It’s already past time for new Seattle City Hall to jump on crime

Education Lab

In Seattle schools, threats of violence bring serious consequences

Why King County schools are asking voters to fund billions in levy and bond measures

School levies and bonds on the Feb. 8 ballot in King County

Seattle Schools wants weekly COVID testing, but some stressed teachers see district's request as 'outrageous'

Washington students’ test scores drop significantly in first exams since pandemic began

Business & Tech

Amazon’s downtown Seattle campus on Aug. 5, 2021.

Amazon Prime will cost you more. Here's why and what to expect

PRODUCED BY ST CONTENT STUDIO

Sponsored

Nation & World

People inspect a destroyed house following an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. U.S. special operations forces conducted a large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria overnight Thursday, in what the Pentagon said was a “successful mission.” Residents and activists reported multiple deaths including civilians from the attack. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) HAS110 HAS110

Lethal US raid on IS encounters a doll, crib, bomb, bullets VIEW

Most Read Stories

Coronavirus

Monica Trujillo, a microbiologist at Queensborough Community College in New York, filters bacteria from a wastewater sample containing traces of coronavirus on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. For the past year, scientists have been looking for the source of strange coronavirus sequences that have appeared in the city’s wastewater. (Jackie Molloy/The New York Times)

In New York City sewage, a mysterious coronavirus signal

Food & Drink

The Lechon Kawali roll at Lynnwood’s Lasa Sandwiches & Pearls features an almost obscene amount of sticky-sweet pork belly.

Head to Lynnwood for giant sandwiches that showcase traditional Filipino recipes

Pacific NW Magazine

Why does snow glow blue? How could a fly possibly survive high-elevation elements?

Editorials & Opinion

Travelers in the Alaska Lounge in the new N Concourse at SEA (Seattle-Tacoma International Airport) have a view of planes taking off Thursday, November 4, 2021. Passengers who have Alaska Airlines credit cards can use the lounge for a charge of $25 where they can get free drinks and food. Nearby, an art and culture-filled celebration marks the opening of all passenger gates and the end of major construction at the new N Concourse at SEA. This bigger, brighter, and bolder space celebrates the Pacific Northwest through dining and retail options and a diverse art collection that reflects the culture, spirit, and history . 218685

Aviation safety and 5G can coexist, but stakeholders must work together | Op-Ed

Featured Columnist

Trump calling Black prosecutors ‘racists’ is red meat to his followers

Horsey Cartoon

Callous complicity

Sports

Washington guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) scores around California guard Jordan Sheperd during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker) CAST102

Rolling Huskies men’s basketball team nets another nice win, dominating at Cal

Featured Columnist

UW football coach Kalen DeBoer and staff put in work to lay strong WA recruiting foundation

Arts & Life

(Stephanie Hays / The Seattle Times, images courtesy of HBO Max, Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME, and Unsplash)

In a world of lost connections, cults on TV are bringing us back together

Meet the Issaquah optometrist who just won the prestigious Newbery Medal for children's literature

From our publisher

A year-end message on saving our country’s local free press system

Photography

The wheel is of teak, mahogany and oak. It’s located near the stern so a person at the helm stands behind it with a view of the entire deck ahead. The wheel is composed of 40 different pieces of wood. LO Schooner Zodiac in South Lake Union for maintenance work Thurs-Fri-Sat January 13-14-15, 2022 219340
Local News

Schooner Zodiac takes off masts, sails for a winter makeover in Seattle VIEW

Washington Huskies forward Lauren Schwartz tries to go for the steal as Oregon Ducks guard Sydney Parrish, left, passes the ball to forward Sedona Prince during the second quarter. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 in Seattle, Wash. 219370
Sports

Photos: Oregon at UW in NCAA women’s basketball VIEW

Mark Giordano lays into Adam Raska, and draws the 5-minute penalty for fighting in the 2nd period. The San Jose Sharks played the Seattle Kraken Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, WA. 219271
Sports

Photos: Kraken sink the Sharks VIEW

First time on skis, Sujal Bhandari gets instructions in bending and learning control from John Thomsen at the Mini Mountain Indoor Ski Center in Bellevue. They’re on an angled moving carpet controlled by Thomsen. Sujal is seven. Ref to more photos online Indoor ski lessons on a moving carpet at Mini Mountain in Bellevue. LO linesonly Saturday January 8, 2020 219275
Local News

Not as easy as it looks VIEW