Weather
- More snow and cold on way to Seattle area before warmup
- Marshawn Lynch says ‘I wouldn’t count’ out Pete Carroll and the Seahawks
- Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case VIEW
- LiveCoronavirus daily news updates, Dec. 29: What to know today about COVID-19 VIEW
- The ‘peanut butter’ secret: A lavish tax dodge for the ultrawealthy
- Former WA Supreme Court Justice Mary Fairhurst dies at 64
- Kyle Seager announces retirement from baseball after 11 seasons with Mariners
- 2 U.S. House members rack up over $100,000 in fines over mask mandate
Winter Weather
Don’t leave your car running in the driveway, and other tips for dealing with cold-weather hassles WATCH
Fund for Those in Need
Fund for Those in Need
At Wellspring Family Services, support and guidance for parents, a haven for kids WATCH
Fund for Those in Need
Sometimes, what counts for a boy is just hanging out with a guy who cares
Fund for Those in Need
They fled their home country, and found housing and help for their son in King County
Politics
Local News
- Salem hospital reports outbreak of rare fungal superbug
- Record number of deaths in Washington, Oregon in 2021
- ‘I could feel their arms around me’: Spokane Valley retired nurse recalls 5 days trapped in car in November
- Redmond and Kirkland receive federal grants to equip police with body-worn cameras
- King County buys 300,000 home coronavirus tests amid surge in cases and demand
Education Lab
‘It felt like I mattered’: Black male experiences shape Seattle Schools’ new strategy for supporting students of color
Seattle Schools tells parents to be ‘as ready as possible’ in case district needs to switch to remote learning
Business & Tech
- Grocery workers brace for omicron surge
- Apple aims to prevent defections to Meta with rare $180,000 bonuses
- Architects are the latest white-collar workers to confront bosses
- TikTok content moderator sues company, alleging trauma from hours reviewing videos of rape and killings
- Stocks meander higher, scoring record highs for S&P 500, Dow
Nation & World
- 11 years after trying to kill each other, a Marine and a Talib meet again VIEW
- Stung by what he saw as stingy assistance, a Mormon man wrote a musical
- Business manager to Kardashians killed, boyfriend charged
- Woman accused of groping Spirit Airlines passengers, attacking flight attendants faces federal charge
- Delta passenger faces assault charge in mask dispute after she allegedly hit man who told her, ‘Sit down, Karen’
Food & Drink
- Columbia City chef brings home cooking to Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’
- Keep the holiday spirit going with this Coquito ice cream recipe VIEW
- Here's what Seattle chefs eat — and cook — on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
- One-pan pizza broccoli puts pantry-friendly cooking into quick and tasty practice
Editorials & Opinion
- The good news in 2022 will be the economy | Dean Baker / Guest columnist
- Seattle City Council should elect Debora Juarez as its president | Editorial
- How a Supreme Court ruling might upend Washington charter schools | Op-Ed | Hugh Spitzer
- Biden’s flurry of nominations will bring generations of diversity to federal courts | David Lat / Guest columnist
- Navy and Whidbey Island advocates need compromise on jet noise | Editorial
- From fires to tornadoes, history has shown we need unions to help keep workers safe | Op-Ed
Sports
- Seahawks edge rusher Carlos Dunlap has ‘torn it up in the last few weeks’ as his snap count increased
- Pac-12 considers change to COVID policy following new guidance from the CDC
- Kraken-Flyers pregame notes: Finally, the Kraken have a hockey game
- WSU Cougars’ Sun Bowl saga indicative of college football’s COVID-caused bowl issues | Larry Stone
Arts & Life
A Seattle musician’s Spotify Wrapped numbers shed light on how streaming services upended music’s business models
- 15 of the Seattle-area’s most anticipated author events in 2022
- Top releases this week on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max and other streaming services
- Moira Macdonald’s favorite movies — and popcorn — of 2021
- Stream in the new year with New Year’s at the Needle, plus more Seattle-area events
- Columbia City chef brings home cooking to Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’
From our publisher
A year-end message on saving our country’s local free press system
Photography
Photography
Photos: A frozen Monday in the Seattle area VIEW
Photography
Photos: Winter descends upon Seattle area VIEW
