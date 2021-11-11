Coco Hirani, center, attempts to hold her dog Dolly as the pet plays with friend Ruby and owner Bryce Kolton at Volunteer Park on Capitol Hill during a snow day on Tuesday, Dec. 28. (Daniel Kim / The Seattle Times)
Winter weather updates, Dec. 29: Seattle area braces for cold temps, more snow

Frustrations mount as hundreds more flight cancellations hit Sea-Tac Airport

Gabriel Teodros is a Seattle hip-hop artist and DJ for KEXP. 219104
A Seattle musician's Spotify Wrapped numbers shed light on how streaming services upended music's business models

Here's where a snowplow may – or may not – go during this Seattle freeze
Don't leave your car running in the driveway, and other tips for dealing with cold-weather hassles
Here’s where to get warm during freezing temps in Seattle, Snohomish County
Driving in the snow can be a Northwest nightmare. Here’s how to do it while keeping your sanity

Cleveland High student Trevon Mitchell, 16, has led discussion groups with other Black teens about their experiences in schools and what they would like to see changed. 219177
'It felt like I mattered': Black male experiences shape Seattle Schools' new strategy for supporting students of color

The repaired cutting disc of tunnel machine Bertha reflects rare winter sunshine, in this image Catherine Bassetti shot by leaning off a catwalk along the 120-foot-deep vault.
New photo book 'Supertunnel' chronicles Bertha's complicated journey in the construction of Seattle's Highway 99 tunnel

Dakota Johnson, left, and Olivia Colman star in “The Lost Daughter.”
Top releases this week on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max and other streaming services

Employers — including Boeing and Amazon — must mandate vaccines

China Perkins reads a book to her son Kingston in their Seattle apartment on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Their one bedroom apartment is full of children’s books and musical instruments for Kingston. Perkins also works in early childhood education in Bellevue. Wellspring Family Services was able to help get Perkins into affordable housing. When they moved in, Wellspring furnished the apartment with everything they needed.
At Wellspring Family Services, support and guidance for parents, a haven for kids

Eleven-year-old Heaven Lowe, left, and Adi Weshler play a ping pong game at Weshler’s home on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Redmond. Weshler, right, has been “big brother” to Lowe, his “little brother,” for a couple of years. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021
Sometimes, what counts for a boy is just hanging out with a guy who cares

Maxim Isaev plays around with his five-month-old son Adam in the kitchen of the family’s Bothell home Friday, November 26, 2021. He, his wife and their two young children are a family of asylum-seekers from Chechnya. They live in a transitional shelter provided by Hopelink. They’re unable to work because of their immigration status and they don’t have health insurance — Hopelink fills in the gaps. 218911
They fled their home country, and found housing and help for their son in King County

Friday, December 17, 2021. FFTIN. Fund For Those In Need. Brittney Turner was living in her car until the Salvation Army helped her find an apartment. She is pushing her daughter, Isabella, 4, at Liberty Park in Renton, one of her three children. 219105
A Renton woman lived in her car for a year before one lucky business card turned things around

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) DCJM460 DCJM460

Trump says he didn't owe 'duty of care' to rivals on Jan. 6

Washington Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst speaks Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, during a Washington Supreme Court hearing in Olympia, Wash., on a lawsuit addressing the constitutional freedom of electors to vote for any candidate for president, not just the nominee of their party. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) WATW103
Former WA Supreme Court Justice Mary Fairhurst dies at 64
FILE – Republican Rep. Mark Finchem speaks May 2, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. In the year since the Jan. 6 riot, Donald Trump-aligned Republicans have worked to clear the path for next time. In battleground states and beyond, Republicans are systematically taking hold of the once overlooked machinery of elections, weakening or replacing the checks in place to prevent partisan meddling with results. (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File) WX201 WX201
'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power
2 U.S. House members rack up over $100,000 in fines over mask mandate
Agents with Homeland Security Investigations push to break away from ICE
Harry Reid remembered as a fighter, skilled Senate dealmaker
Biden, Putin to hold call over stepped up security demands
Trump endorsement of Alaska governor comes with a catch

Thursday, July 8, 2021. King County Superior Courtroom for presiding Judge Jim Rogers. Many people have testified before the King County Council’s budget committee to request additional funds to address the criminal case backlog. 217582

New criminal, civil trials in King County Superior Court suspended due to omicron

As Louie Gong retires, the impact of the Native-owned art company he founded continues

Seattle Schools tells parents to be ‘as ready as possible’ in case district needs to switch to remote learning

Omicron threat pushes UW into online learning to start winter quarter

What would you like to know about how schools are managing health and learning as COVID cases grow?

Why Seattle's school bus costs are skyrocketing

Passenger Nancy Cook from Astoria, OR, looks in vain for her luggage at the Alaska Baggage Service area at SEA (Seattle-Tacoma International Airport) Tuesday, December 28, 2021. She arrived at the airport Monday night, waited two hours for her luggage and finally left. She was quoted a price of $350 from Lyft after arriving at SEA for a ride to Tacoma. When she came back Tuesday morning, her luggage was still not there. Her daughter was not able to make it out of Newark, New Jersey and was so frustrated she and a friend were thinking about renting a car and driving across country to get home. 219198

In this photo provided by Bob Van Wert, Tom Randele, whose real name according to authorities is Ted Conrad, tends to golf clubs, in September 2012, in Ayer, Mass. Conrad, a former Ohio bank teller-turned-thief, lived for decades under a different name in suburban Boston. Conrad died in May 2021. (Bob Van Wert via AP) NY821 NY821

Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too

Fareha Ahmed, right, and her family had been taking precautions to avoid getting covid. She tested positive anyway after eating lunch outdoors with a former colleague and had to cancel holiday plans. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Marvin Joseph.

They were so careful, for so long. They got COVID anyway.

Barbara Hoffman, a community health program manager and R. N., taps bubbles out of a syringe filled with the COVID-19 vaccine as people line up in their cars in the parking garage at the Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort in Suquamish Wednesday, March 17, 2021, waiting to be vaccinated. A vaccine clinic run by the Suquamish Tribe has been set up for teachers and others from the North Kitsap School District and approximately 220 people are being vaccinated Wednesday. Ten to twelve people are vaccinated every 20 minutes during three morning and three afternoon hours. Native communities are helping speed the teacher vaccination efforts with COVID-19 vaccines.

Pictures of the Year 2021: Historic challenges, much-needed hope — and more than one notable needle

Employers — including Boeing and Amazon — must mandate vaccines | Editorial

Your end-of-the-year quiz

Do not party on, dudes

Washington head coach Mike Hopkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

UW men's basketball game at WSU postponed due to COVID-19 within Cougars' program

Marshawn Lynch says ‘I wouldn’t count’ out Pete Carroll and the Seahawks

Gabriel Teodros is a Seattle hip-hop artist and DJ for KEXP. 219104

Moira Macdonald’s favorite movies — and popcorn — of 2021

A year-end message on saving our country’s local free press system

Quinn Mason won the US National Climbing Championships this fall, and is training to make it to the Olympics in 2024. She knows her next moves on the wall and usually trains every two days then off one. REF to more photos online. Friday Dec. 3, 2021 218979
Fresh off a national title, this Seattle climber is aiming for the Olympics

As a deep freeze has set in on Seattle, two people cast long shadows as they cross the 20th Avenue NE pedestrian bridge, seen from the air, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 in the Ravenna neighborhood. 219193
Photos: A frozen Monday in the Seattle area

Lumen Field – Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears – 122621 Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll squints into the snow during the second quarter Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Seattle. 219168
Photos: Seahawks fall to Bears in snowy Seattle

Both people and two hounds enjoy Kite Hill in the snow at Gas Works Park Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Seattle.
Photos: Winter descends upon Seattle area