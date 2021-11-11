Bruce Harrell has won race for Seattle mayor, defeating M. Lorena González.

Bruce Harrell declared victory Thursday in his bid to become Seattle's next mayor. City Council President M. Lorena González, who trailed Harrell by 30 percentage points Tuesday night, narrowed that gap to 24% Thursday, securing 45% of the additional votes.
Activist Tim Eyman defaults on court-ordered payments; Washington state may seek to force sale of home
Conservative activist Tim Eyman has missed two payments to the state of Washington as part of the fines handed down in court, according to records filed in bankruptcy court.
Ex-WSU football coach Nick Rolovich files letter of appeal to university over firing
Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has submitted an appeal to the university over his dismissal last month for failing to comply with the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
GOP strategist, charged with sex trafficking minors, has tried to ‘threaten’ law enforcement, judge says
To strengthen Washington’s mental health workforce, UW wants to train undergrads as first-line providers
This tribe helped the Pilgrims survive for their first Thanksgiving. They still regret it 400 years later
Want to watch the Seattle Kraken practice while enjoying a meal? Head to 32 Bar & Grill at the Kraken Community Iceplex VIEW
Fair or not, UW coach Jimmy Lake’s comment on Oregon academics adds to the fun of a rivalry week | Larry Stone
Seattle’s Carkeek Park is one of the best places to watch the salmon complete their journey home to spawn
