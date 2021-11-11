BREAKING
Bruce Harrell has won race for Seattle mayor, defeating M. Lorena González.
Updated

Bruce Harrell has won race for Seattle mayor, defeating M. Lorena González

Bruce Harrell reacts to initial vote counts as he meets with supporters in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood Tuesday night. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)
Bruce Harrell reacts to initial vote counts as he meets with supporters in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood Tuesday night. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)

Bruce Harrell declared victory Thursday in his bid to become Seattle's next mayor. City Council President M. Lorena González, who trailed Harrell by 30 percentage points Tuesday night, narrowed that gap to 24% Thursday, securing 45% of the additional votes.

Initiative promoter Tim Eyman stands at the end of a session of Thurston County Superior Court, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Olympia, Wash. Eyman, who ran initiative campaigns across Washington for decades, will no longer be allowed to have any financial control over political committees, under a ruling from Superior Court Judge James Dixon Wednesday that blasted Eyman for using donor’s contributions to line his own pocket. Eyman was also told to pay more than $2.5 million in penalties. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Activist Tim Eyman defaults on court-ordered payments; Washington state may seek to force sale of home

Conservative activist Tim Eyman has missed two payments to the state of Washington as part of the fines handed down in court, according to records filed in bankruptcy court.

Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich. . The Washington State Cougars practice Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Rogers Field on the WSU campus in Pullman, WA. 217887

Ex-WSU football coach Nick Rolovich files letter of appeal to university over firing

Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has submitted an appeal to the university over his dismissal last month for failing to comply with the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Updated

Washington head coach Jimmy Lake, center, leads the team in singing the school fight song to fans after the team beat Arkansas State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Seattle. Washington won 52-3. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) WAET110
Larry Stone

Fair or not, UW coach Jimmy Lake’s comment on Oregon academics adds to the fun of a rivalry week Updated

Washington State University athletic director Pat Chun talks on the phone as he walks, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, near the Cougar Football Complex building in Pullman, Wash. Head football coach Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired on Monday for refusing a state mandate that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, making him the first major college coach to lose his job over vaccination status. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) WATW110 WATW110
Cougar Football

Confrontation between WSU AD Pat Chun, Pullman city councilman after Nick Rolovich’s firing declared a civil matter by Pullman police

Dr. Clark Daniel, of the Washington State Patrol.
Times Watchdog

Washington State Patrol replaces longtime psychologist after concerns raised over hiring bias

Don't Miss

Volunteer salmon steward Mary Vincent leans over a bridge straddling Pipers Creek and points to a favorite spawning spot for returning salmon in Carkeek Park.
Outdoors

Seattle’s Carkeek Park is one of the best places to watch the salmon complete their journey home to spawn

Tracy Taylor, general manager of the Elliott Bay Book Co., located in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, stands in the upstairs loft at the store. Supply chain woes are causing problems for local bookstores and book publishers. 218664
Books

Planning on giving books as holiday gifts? Better start ordering now, Seattleites

Seattle Kraken’s Ryan Donato (9) and Edmonton Oilers’ Duncan Keith (2) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) EDM118 EDM118
Kraken

Kraken pregame notes: Seattle faces Buffalo team mired in its own drama

Editorial

Spread the word on state’s programs for alternate career and apprenticeship pathways

Election & Politics

FILE – In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. Texas Republicans approved on Monday, Oct. 18 redrawn U.S. House maps that favor incumbents and decrease political representation for growing minority communities, even as Latinos drive much of the growth in the nationâ€™s largest red state. Abbott is expected to sign off on the changes. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) NYCD102 NYCD102

Biden administration sues Texas over new voting restrictions Updated

U.S. President Joe Biden sits in the South Court Auditorium at the White House on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS) 31349666W 31349666W
Biden rejects paying $450,000 to migrant families separated at the border during Trump administration
FILE – President Donald Trump listens as Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley speaks during a campaign rally at Columbia Regional Airport, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. A federal lawsuit accuses the National Rifle Association of violating campaign finance laws by using shell companies to illegally funnel up to $35 million to Republican candidates, including former President Trump, Sen. Hawley of Missouri and others. The Campaign Legal Center filed the lawsuit Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Washington on behalf of Giffords, a gun control nonprofit founded by former Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) CER203 CER203
Lawsuit: NRA illegally funded Trump, other GOP candidates Updated
Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fighting drags VIEW Updated
GOP strategist, charged with sex trafficking minors, has tried to ‘threaten’ law enforcement, judge says
Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier charged with lying Updated
Kasim Reed’s comeback in Atlanta mayor race collapses with 3rd-place finish
First person of color confirmed as next Census Bureau leader Updated

Local News

The Space Needle is refracted onto a cluster of raindrops as seen through a car window near the Seattle Center during a rain shower on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. 218721

Seattle area’s weekend weather: Rain, showers, wind — rinse and repeat

Featured Columnist

Seattle mayoral campaign ad controversy shows how much we still need to do to support sexual assault survivors

Mental Health

To strengthen Washington’s mental health workforce, UW wants to train undergrads as first-line providers

How stigma prevents people from accessing mental health care and what can be done about it

New UW behavioral health facility near Northgate Mall will be 'open and welcoming environment'

How a mental health evaluation can change the course of an immigrant’s life

Teletherapy often leaves out older people. Here’s how a Washington researcher is trying to help them connect

Business & Tech

FILE — A Penn Medicine Princeton Health professional administers a COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination event for teachers at Carteret High School in Carteret, N.J. on April 1, 2021. The Biden administration said on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, that large companies have until Jan. 4 to ensure that their workforces are fully vaccinated. (Bryan Anselm/The New York Times)

US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

PRODUCED BY ST CONTENT STUDIO

Sponsored

Nation & World

Anita Peters, a Mashpee Wampanoag who goes by her traditional name Mother Bear, holds a deerskin shawl that traces her ancestors back to 1580 outside the Mashpee Wampanoag Indian Museum in Mashpee, Mass., on September 29, 2021. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Josh Reynolds

This tribe helped the Pilgrims survive for their first Thanksgiving. They still regret it 400 years later

Most Read Stories

Coronavirus

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City, according to published reports. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) NY157 NY157

Does NFL QB Aaron Rodgers share Hollywood pal’s reported anti-vaccination views?

Food & Drink

Wed. November 3, 2021. Interior of the new 32 Bar and Grill at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle that’s opening this weekend. 218708

Want to watch the Seattle Kraken practice while enjoying a meal? Head to 32 Bar & Grill at the Kraken Community Iceplex VIEW

Pacific NW Magazine

(Emily M. Eng / The Seattle Times)

An ambitious new alliance works to identify what’s happening to our crucial kelp forests in order to protect — and, hopefully, restore — them

Editorials & Opinion

At this late hour, will the U.S. deliver on climate action? | Op-Ed

Featured Columnist

Crunch time for local journalism

Horsey Cartoon

Seattleites have spoken

Sports

Washington head coach Jimmy Lake, center, leads the team in singing the school fight song to fans after the team beat Arkansas State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Seattle. Washington won 52-3. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) WAET110

Fair or not, UW coach Jimmy Lake’s comment on Oregon academics adds to the fun of a rivalry week | Larry Stone

Featured Columnist

Fair or not, UW coach Jimmy Lake’s comment on Oregon academics adds to the fun of a rivalry week

Arts & Life

Volunteer salmon steward Mary Vincent leans over a bridge straddling Pipers Creek and points to a favorite spawning spot for returning salmon in Carkeek Park.

Seattle’s Carkeek Park is one of the best places to watch the salmon complete their journey home to spawn

Planning on giving books as holiday gifts? Better start ordering now, Seattleites

Work at The Seattle Times

Make an impact and help keep your local community in the know. We’re hiring for entry and skilled-level positions.

Photography

Harrell supporters, among them Seattle Police dectective Cookie Bouldin (center) celebrate the first numbers that show Harrell in a commanding lead for Seattle Mayor. . Bruce Harrell met supporters in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. 218680
Local News

Photos: Election Day 2021 in the Seattle area VIEW

Lumen Field – Seattle Sounders vs. Los Angeles Galaxy – 110121 Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris gets a high-five from Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget after Morris entered the game during the second half Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Seattle. 218641 218641
Sports

Photos: LA Galaxy and Sounders draw 1-1 VIEW

Lumen Field – Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – 103121 Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf hugs the goalpost after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Seattle. Metcalf would get called for a penalty. 218686
Seahawks

Photos: Seahawks destroy Jaguars on Halloween VIEW

Protesters arrive at the Chase Bank at the corner of Second Avenue and Union Street where a “die-in” blocking the street took place Friday. Speakers said Chase has invested more than any other bank in fossil-based companies. Organizers said protest events took place in 40 other cities….(students from Franklin, Lincoln, Ballard High Schools and others participated).. Ref to more photos online LO Climate Crisis protest Friday October 29, 2021 218677
Local News

Hundreds in Seattle protest investments by banks in fossil fuels VIEW