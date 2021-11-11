Weather
- Kyle Seager announces retirement from baseball after 11 seasons with Mariners
- More snow and cold on way to Seattle area before warm-up
- LiveCoronavirus daily news updates, Dec. 29: What to know today about COVID-19 VIEW
- Record number of deaths in Washington, Oregon in 2021
- COVID and snow force hundreds more flight cancellations at Sea-Tac Airport VIEW
- ‘I could feel their arms around me’: Spokane Valley retired nurse recalls 5 days trapped in car in November
- The ‘peanut butter’ secret: A lavish tax dodge for the ultrawealthy
Fund for Those in Need
At Wellspring Family Services, support and guidance for parents, a haven for kids WATCH
Winter Weather
Don’t leave your car running in the driveway, and other tips for dealing with cold-weather hassles WATCH
Sometimes, what counts for a boy is just hanging out with a guy who cares
They fled their home country, and found housing and help for their son in King County
Politics
Local News
- Washington reports record number of coronavirus infections on Dec. 24
- Seattle bartender attacked, reportedly after asking for vaccine proof
- Former student claims SPS silenced him from speaking up about hazing
- Bellevue College shifts to remote learning for most of January due to COVID surge in King County
- Celestial treats to look forward to in early 2022
Education Lab
‘It felt like I mattered’: Black male experiences shape Seattle Schools’ new strategy for supporting students of color
Seattle Schools tells parents to be ‘as ready as possible’ in case district needs to switch to remote learning
Business & Tech
- Home-price growth is slowing nationwide. Here’s what’s happening in Seattle
- ‘Untenable’: Grocery workers brace for omicron surge
- Apple aims to prevent defections to Meta with rare $180,000 bonuses
- As miners chase clean-energy minerals across the West, tribes fear a repeat of the past VIEW
- COVID spread on 89 ‘petri dish’ cruise ships, prompting CDC investigations
Nation & World
- Alaska hits record-high temperature for December, plus freezing rain
- Woman accused of groping Spirit Airlines passengers, attacking flight attendants faces federal charge
- 4 shot in Denver rampage attacked at tattoo shops VIEW
- ‘Abrupt decline’ in serious cognitive problems among older Americans, study says
- Prince Andrew: Accuser cannot sue because she isn’t in US
- Delta passenger faces assault charge in mask dispute after she allegedly hit man who told her, ‘Sit down, Karen’
- Suspected carjacker charged in killing of good Samaritan
Food & Drink
- These 100-year-old recipes for black-eyed peas and collard greens bring luck in the new year VIEW
- Columbia City chef brings home cooking to Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’
- Keep the holiday spirit going with this Coquito ice cream recipe VIEW
- Here's what Seattle chefs eat — and cook — on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
- One-pan pizza broccoli puts pantry-friendly cooking into quick and tasty practice
Editorials & Opinion
- Seattle City Council should elect Debora Juarez as its president | Editorial
- How a Supreme Court ruling might upend Washington charter schools | Op-Ed | Hugh Spitzer
- Biden’s flurry of nominations will bring generations of diversity to federal courts | David Lat / Guest columnist
- Navy and Whidbey Island advocates need compromise on jet noise | Editorial
- From fires to tornadoes, history has shown we need unions to help keep workers safe | Op-Ed
- Putin is only pretending to be crazy on Ukraine | Eli Lake / Syndicated columnist
Sports
- Seahawks edge rusher Carlos Dunlap has ‘torn it up in the last few weeks’ as his snap count increased
- Pac-12 considers change to COVID policy following new guidance from the CDC
- WSU Cougars’ Sun Bowl saga indicative of college football’s COVID-caused bowl issues | Larry Stone
- John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85 VIEW
Arts & Life
A Seattle musician’s Spotify Wrapped numbers shed light on how streaming services upended music’s business models
- 15 of the Seattle-area’s most anticipated author events in 2022
- Top releases this week on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max and other streaming services
- Moira Macdonald’s favorite movies — and popcorn — of 2021
- Stream in the new year with New Year’s at the Needle, plus more Seattle-area events
- Columbia City chef brings home cooking to Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’
From our publisher
A year-end message on saving our country’s local free press system
Photography
Photography
Photos: A frozen Monday in the Seattle area VIEW
Photography
Photos: Winter descends upon Seattle area VIEW
