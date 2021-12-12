Coco Hirani, center, attempts to hold her dog Dolly as the pet plays with friend Ruby and owner Bryce Kolton at Volunteer Park on Capitol Hill during a snow day on Tuesday, Dec. 28. (Daniel Kim / The Seattle Times)
Coco Hirani attempts to hold her dog Dolly on Tuesday as she plays with friend Ruby and owner Bryce Kolton at Volunteer Park on Capitol Hill. (Daniel Kim / The Seattle Times)
LiveWinter weather updates, Dec. 29: Seattle area braces for cold temps, more snow

Passenger Nancy Cook from Astoria, OR, looks in vain for her luggage at the Alaska Baggage Service area at SEA (Seattle-Tacoma International Airport) Tuesday, December 28, 2021. She arrived at the airport Monday night, waited two hours for her luggage and finally left. She was quoted a price of $350 from Lyft after arriving at SEA for a ride to Tacoma. When she came back Tuesday morning, her luggage was still not there. Her daughter was not able to make it out of Newark, New Jersey and was so frustrated she and a friend were thinking about renting a car and driving across country to get home. 219198
Frustrations mount as hundreds more flight cancellations hit Sea-Tac Airport VIEW

The sun sets behind the Mormon Temple, the centerpiece of Temple Square April 27, 2006, in Salt Lake City. Utah’s hottest tourism destination is Temple Square and the campus around it, headquarters of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Covering three city blocks, the church’s grounds in downtown Salt Lake City draw 3 to 5 million visitors a year, the church and the state Office of Tourism said. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac) SLC901
Stung by what he saw as stingy church assistance, a Mormon man wrote a musical Updated

Gabriel Teodros is a Seattle hip-hop artist and DJ for KEXP. 219104
A Seattle musician’s Spotify Wrapped numbers shed light on how streaming services upended music’s business models

Here’s where a snowplow may – or may not – go during this Seattle freeze VIEW Updated
Don’t leave your car running in the driveway, and other tips for dealing with cold-weather hassles WATCH
Here’s where to get warm during freezing temps in Seattle, Eastside, Snohomish County Updated
Driving in the snow can be a Northwest nightmare. Here’s how to do it while keeping your sanity

NRG Stadium – Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans – 121221 Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner signals to the sidelines during a timeout in the second quarter Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. 219058
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner doesn’t see himself quitting football even if Seattle doesn’t bring him back in 2022

With tears in his eyes, departing Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager acknowledges fans after the M’s lost to the Angels Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Seattle. 218403
Kyle Seager announces retirement from baseball after 11 seasons with Mariners

Dakota Johnson, left, and Olivia Colman star in “The Lost Daughter.”
Top releases this week on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max and other streaming services

Employers — including Boeing and Amazon — must mandate vaccines

China Perkins reads a book to her son Kingston in their Seattle apartment on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Their one bedroom apartment is full of children’s books and musical instruments for Kingston. Perkins also works in early childhood education in Bellevue. Wellspring Family Services was able to help get Perkins into affordable housing. When they moved in, Wellspring furnished the apartment with everything they needed.
At Wellspring Family Services, support and guidance for parents, a haven for kids WATCH

Eleven-year-old Heaven Lowe, left, and Adi Weshler play a ping pong game at Weshler’s home on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Redmond. Weshler, right, has been “big brother” to Lowe, his “little brother,” for a couple of years. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021
Sometimes, what counts for a boy is just hanging out with a guy who cares

Maxim Isaev plays around with his five-month-old son Adam in the kitchen of the family’s Bothell home Friday, November 26, 2021. He, his wife and their two young children are a family of asylum-seekers from Chechnya. They live in a transitional shelter provided by Hopelink. They’re unable to work because of their immigration status and they don’t have health insurance — Hopelink fills in the gaps. 218911
They fled their home country, and found housing and help for their son in King County

Friday, December 17, 2021. FFTIN. Fund For Those In Need. Brittney Turner was living in her car until the Salvation Army helped her find an apartment. She is pushing her daughter, Isabella, 4, at Liberty Park in Renton, one of her three children. 219105
A Renton woman lived in her car for a year before one lucky business card turned things around

Washington Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst speaks Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, during a Washington Supreme Court hearing in Olympia, Wash., on a lawsuit addressing the constitutional freedom of electors to vote for any candidate for president, not just the nominee of their party. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) WATW103

Former WA Supreme Court Justice Mary Fairhurst dies at 64 Updated

FILE – The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan. 7, 2022, on challenges to whether the Biden administration can order millions of workers at private companies and health care employees be vaccinated for COVID-19. Until the court rules, millions of workers face a patchwork of requirements depending on where they live. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) WX105 WX105
Trump asks Supreme Court to consider Jan. 6 chairman’s interview with Washington Post in bid to block records Updated
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., listens during a news conference about the treatment of people being held in the District of Columbia jail who are charged with crimes in the Jan. 6 insurrection, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
2 U.S. House members rack up over $100,000 in fines over mask mandate
Trump says he didn’t owe ‘duty of care’ to rivals on Jan. 6
Agents with Homeland Security Investigations push to break away from ICE
‘Slow-motion insurrection’: How GOP seizes election power VIEW Updated
Harry Reid remembered as a fighter, skilled Senate dealmaker Updated
Trump endorsement of Alaska governor comes with a catch

The Space Needle stands in front of the Olympic Mountains on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. The mountains show off their snowy peaks after a few days of cold weather and snow in Western Washington. LO

Photos: Frigid temperatures and ice across the Seattle area VIEW

As Louie Gong retires, the impact of the Native-owned art company he founded continues

How Washington's mental health care system works — and doesn't: Take an interactive look

Asylums, 'fever therapy' and a big rethinking: How Washington has wrestled with mental health care

Why is it so hard to find a therapist? These barriers stop Washingtonians from getting help

Seattle-area youth created this guide to connect teens to multicultural mental health care

How one Seattle-area mother and her boys are overcoming life’s challenges

Armando Garcia, a building engineer, installs air filters in an office building in Seattle, Dec. 7, 2021. Building owners may have saved on maintenance when their offices were dark, but new pandemic-related costs are being added to the bill. (Grant Hindsley/The New York Times)

‘The era of stuffing people into offices like sardines is over’: Costs rise as workers return to airier, cleaner offices VIEW

The sun sets behind the Mormon Temple, the centerpiece of Temple Square April 27, 2006, in Salt Lake City. Utah’s hottest tourism destination is Temple Square and the campus around it, headquarters of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Covering three city blocks, the church’s grounds in downtown Salt Lake City draw 3 to 5 million visitors a year, the church and the state Office of Tourism said. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac) SLC901

Fareha Ahmed, right, and her family had been taking precautions to avoid getting covid. She tested positive anyway after eating lunch outdoors with a former colleague and had to cancel holiday plans. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Marvin Joseph.

They were so careful, for so long. They got COVID anyway.

Snitches

7 magical Harry Potter treats easy enough for a Muggle to make

Barbara Hoffman, a community health program manager and R. N., taps bubbles out of a syringe filled with the COVID-19 vaccine as people line up in their cars in the parking garage at the Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort in Suquamish Wednesday, March 17, 2021, waiting to be vaccinated. A vaccine clinic run by the Suquamish Tribe has been set up for teachers and others from the North Kitsap School District and approximately 220 people are being vaccinated Wednesday. Ten to twelve people are vaccinated every 20 minutes during three morning and three afternoon hours. Native communities are helping speed the teacher vaccination efforts with COVID-19 vaccines.

Pictures of the Year 2021: Historic challenges, much-needed hope — and more than one notable needle

Employers — including Boeing and Amazon — must mandate vaccines | Editorial

Do not party on, dudes

NRG Stadium – Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans – 121221 Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner signals to the sidelines during a timeout in the second quarter Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. 219058

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner doesn’t see himself quitting football even if Seattle doesn’t bring him back in 2022

Gabriel Teodros is a Seattle hip-hop artist and DJ for KEXP. 219104

Moira Macdonald’s favorite movies — and popcorn — of 2021

A year-end message on saving our country’s local free press system

Quinn Mason won the US National Climbing Championships this fall, and is training to make it to the Olympics in 2024. She knows her next moves on the wall and usually trains every two days then off one. REF to more photos online. Friday Dec. 3, 2021 218979
Fresh off a national title, this Seattle climber is aiming for the Olympics

As a deep freeze has set in on Seattle, two people cast long shadows as they cross the 20th Avenue NE pedestrian bridge, seen from the air, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 in the Ravenna neighborhood. 219193
Photos: A frozen Monday in the Seattle area VIEW

Lumen Field – Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears – 122621 Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll squints into the snow during the second quarter Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Seattle. 219168
Photos: Seahawks fall to Bears in snowy Seattle VIEW

Both people and two hounds enjoy Kite Hill in the snow at Gas Works Park Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Seattle.
Photos: Winter descends upon Seattle area VIEW