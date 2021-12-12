Weather
- More snow and cold on way to Seattle area before warmup
- LiveCoronavirus daily news updates, Dec. 29: What to know today about COVID-19 VIEW
- Marshawn Lynch says ‘I wouldn’t count’ out Pete Carroll and the Seahawks
- Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case VIEW
- Seattle Mayor-elect Harrell appoints final deputy mayor, other leaders before taking office VIEW
- The ‘peanut butter’ secret: A lavish tax dodge for the ultrawealthy
- Former WA Supreme Court Justice Mary Fairhurst dies at 64
Winter Weather
Don’t leave your car running in the driveway, and other tips for dealing with cold-weather hassles WATCH
At Wellspring Family Services, support and guidance for parents, a haven for kids WATCH
Sometimes, what counts for a boy is just hanging out with a guy who cares
They fled their home country, and found housing and help for their son in King County
Politics
Local News
- New criminal trials in King County Superior Court suspended due to omicron
- Rough waters blamed for damage at Lopez ferry terminal
- Salem hospital reports outbreak of rare fungal superbug
- Record number of deaths in Washington, Oregon in 2021
- ‘I could feel their arms around me’: Spokane Valley retired nurse recalls 5 days trapped in car in November
Mental Health
Business & Tech
‘The era of stuffing people into offices like sardines is over’: Costs rise as workers return to airier, cleaner offices VIEW
- Frustrations mount as hundreds more flight cancellations hit Sea-Tac Airport VIEW
- Shareholder activism’s rebound to confront game-changing rules
- Tiny shifters, lane nannies top list of most annoying car technology
- Autonomous trucker TuSimple logs no-human road test
- Delta Air Lines cuts COVID-19 quarantine time for employees after CDC’s new guidance
Nation & World
- Police: Teen charged in triple killing is loose, dangerous
- Business manager to Kardashians killed, boyfriend charged
- Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too VIEW
- 11 years after trying to kill each other, a Marine and a Talib meet again VIEW
- COVID’s spreading on cruises again: This time, they plan to keep sailing
- Delta passenger faces assault charge in mask dispute after she allegedly hit man who told her, ‘Sit down, Karen’
- Elizabeth Holmes jury to take break after six days of deliberation VIEW
- Celestial treats to look forward to in early 2022
- Alaska hits record-high temperature for December, plus freezing rain
- COVID and snow force hundreds more flight cancellations at Sea-Tac Airport VIEW
- Washington winter weather updates, December 29: Seattle area braces for cold temperatures, more snow
Food & Drink
- These 100-year-old recipes for black-eyed peas and collard greens bring luck in the new year VIEW
- Columbia City chef brings home cooking to Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’
- Keep the holiday spirit going with this Coquito ice cream recipe VIEW
- Here's what Seattle chefs eat — and cook — on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
- One-pan pizza broccoli puts pantry-friendly cooking into quick and tasty practice
Editorials & Opinion
- The good news in 2022 will be the economy | Dean Baker / Guest columnist
- Seattle City Council should elect Debora Juarez as its president | Editorial
- How a Supreme Court ruling might upend Washington charter schools | Op-Ed | Hugh Spitzer
- Biden’s flurry of nominations will bring generations of diversity to federal courts | David Lat / Guest columnist
- Navy and Whidbey Island advocates need compromise on jet noise | Editorial
- From fires to tornadoes, history has shown we need unions to help keep workers safe | Op-Ed
Sports
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner doesn’t see himself quitting football even if Seattle doesn’t bring him back in 2022
Arts & Life
A Seattle musician’s Spotify Wrapped numbers shed light on how streaming services upended music’s business models
- 15 of the Seattle-area’s most anticipated author events in 2022
- Top releases this week on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max and other streaming services
- Moira Macdonald’s favorite movies — and popcorn — of 2021
- Stream in the new year with New Year’s at the Needle, plus more Seattle-area events
- Columbia City chef brings home cooking to Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’
From our publisher
A year-end message on saving our country’s local free press system
Photos: A frozen Monday in the Seattle area VIEW
Photos: Winter descends upon Seattle area VIEW
