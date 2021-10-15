Washington Huskies fans wave their hats during a kick off against the Montana Grizzlies, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times)
Husky Football

Despite a disastrous 2021 season, here’s what Washington football fans have to be thankful for

The 2021 season has produced a 4-7 record and a coaching change for Washington. Still, here are some things Husky football fans have to be thankful for. Updated

Travis McMichael sits with his attorneys before the start of closing arguments to the jury during the trial of he, and his father Greg McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three men charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) GASM105 GASM105
Nation

3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's death convicted of murder

A worker holds a Dungeness crab after being offloaded from a boat on Pier 45 in the Fisherman’s Wharf district in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. After weeks of negotiations on a per-pound price between wholesale processors and the crab fishermen and delays to protect migrating whales from getting entangled in fishing lines, crab pots are being set as of Monday January 11 with crab being available as soon as January 15. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Local News

West Coast Dungeness crab season to open Dec. 1 for first time in years

Rev. Harriett Walden, 75, co-founder of Mothers for Police Accountability and a longtime community advocate for police reform, speaks at a press conference in Seattle Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Walden was the victim of a hate crime on Nov. 18. A man in a car yelled racist slurs and insults at her in downtown Seattle and threw a container of motor oil at her, striking her in the back. Harriet’s son is Omari Salisbury of Converge Media and he reported the attack last week on Twitter, saying his mom was on her way to his studio when the attack happened. Walden said that it is time to stop the hate crimes and we can all do something. If we do nothing the problem continues to grow. 218901
Law & Justice

Seattle activist, 75, speaks out against hate crimes as she describes being targeted in harrowing incident Updated

This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film “Encanto.” (Disney via AP) NYET111 NYET111
Movies

6 movies open before Thanksgiving at Seattle-area theaters; here’s what to see

The Bulgorrito at Everett’s Chops combines sweet/spicy Korean beef with rice, cabbage, and a spicy mayo for a wholly fantastic burrito.
Food & Drink

Excellent eats in Everett: The Korean ‘Bulgorrito’ and more

“Skyjack: The Hunt for D.B. Cooper” by Geoffrey Gray.
Books

50 years ago today, D.B. Cooper disappeared with $200,000. Dive into the lore with these 4 books

For the sake of student athletes, keep Apple Cup fun

How to brine a turkey: Wet versus dry and the results you can expect
Washington and Oregon state parks will be free on Friday
Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in Seattle area
Whole wheat cranberry sauce muffins are a clever way to use Thanksgiving leftovers

FILE — Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 3, 2021. Republicans have fought mask requirements and vaccine mandates for months, but as coronavirus infections again rise, they are blaming President Joe Biden for failing to end the health crisis. (Pete Marovich/The New York Times) XNYT4 XNYT4

GOP fights COVID mandates, then blames Biden as cases rise

FILE – In this April 14, 2021 file photo, CIA Director William Burns testifies during a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing about worldwide threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington. A U.S. intelligence officer suffered symptoms linked to a series of directed-energy attacks known as â€œHavana syndromeâ€ while traveling with Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns in India earlier this month. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)
CIA director warns Russian spies of ‘consequences’ if they are behind ‘Havana Syndrome’ incidents Updated
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on February 5, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS) 33058763W 33058763W
Rep. Greene introduces bill to award Congress’s highest honor to Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men
Trump investigation enters crucial phase as prosecutor’s term nears end Updated
A Broadway actor was with Oath Keepers on Jan. 6, feds say. His Michael Jackson jacket gave him away.
70 West Point graduates call on Alaska lawmaker to resign
US invitation of Taiwan to democracy summit angers China
Interior Department approves 2nd large US offshore wind farm

Secretary of State Kim Wyman is stepping down from her position to take a post as a. senior election security lead for the Biden Administration. 218790

Wyman heads to the other Washington, focused on 'protecting and defending the Constitution'

Verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse case pulls back curtain on racial bias in our legal system | Naomi Ishisaka

To strengthen Washington’s mental health workforce, UW wants to train undergrads as first-line providers

How stigma prevents people from accessing mental health care and what can be done about it

New UW behavioral health facility near Northgate Mall will be 'open and welcoming environment'

How a mental health evaluation can change the course of an immigrant’s life

Teletherapy often leaves out older people. Here’s how a Washington researcher is trying to help them connect

Grounds crew members load cargo into an Amazon Prime Air aircraft at the company’s Air Hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) in Hebron, Kentucky, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Tech shares outperformed after a report showing a faster-than-expected increase in consumer prices last month lifted companies best able to handle those price pressures. Giants Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. led gains in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, Photographer: Jeffrey Dean/Bloomberg

Amazon’s $4 billion holiday fix: Half-empty trucks, $3,000 bonuses

Nation & World

French police officers patrol on the beach in the searcher migrants in Wimereux, northern France, Wednesday, Nov.17, 2021. Several migrants died and others were injured Wednesday Nov.24, 2021 when their boat capsized off Calais in the English Channel as they tried to cross from France to Britain, authorities said. British and French authorities were searching the area using helicopters and coast guard vessels, according to the French maritime agency for the region. (AP Photo/Louis Witter, File) PAR119 PAR119

Migrant boat capsizes in English Channel; at least 31 dead

Ingo Rademacher, left, and Steve Burton present the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Two actors leave ‘General Hospital’ over vaccine mandate

Excellent eats in Everett: The Korean ‘Bulgorrito’ and more

As Oregon outfits its schools for seismic safety, many in Washington remain highly vulnerable to earthquakes and tsunamis

Take control of the news cyclone — enter our contest and write your own headlines for 2022 | Opinion

Skip the freeze, drop the nice and start a conversation

A heaping helping of angst

Husky Stadium – University of Washington Huskies vs. Montana Gizzlies – Pac-12 football 090421 Washington Huskies fans wave their hats during a kick off during the first quarter against the Montana Grizzlies Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle, Wash. 218127 218127

Despite a disastrous 2021 season, here’s what Washington football fans have to be thankful for

Seahawks CB D.J. Reed practices Wednesday after missing Week 11 because of injury

6 movies open before Thanksgiving at Seattle-area theaters; here’s what to see

‘Julia’ review: This look at legendary chef Julia Child delivers food porn of the highest order

Every dollar raised goes directly to 13 nonprofits, which help local children, families and older adults

Lumen Field – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake – 112321 Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan goes up and over Real Salt Lake midfielder Everton Luiz for a header during the first half Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Seattle. 218892 218892
Photos: Sounders stunned by Real Salt Lake in first round of playoffs

Melodie Schones from Toledo, Oregon wins the net-mending heat of the Fisherman of the Year competition at the Pacific Marine Expo at Lumen Field Event Center Saturday. She advanced to the final survival suit round. Saturday Nov. 20, 2021 LO Linesonly 218887
Splicing, knotting and mending their way to win Fisherman of the Year at Seattle marine expo

Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 111721 Try as he might, Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak can’t stop the shot and goal by Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat during the second period Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Seattle. 218823
Photos: Kraken can't catch up to Blackhawks

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion – University of Washington Huskies vs. Texas Southern men’s basketball – 111521 Washington Huskies guard PJ Fuller tries to drive inside on Texas Southern Tigers guard PJ Henry during the first half Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Seattle. 218835
Photos: Husky Men's basketball win against Texas Southern