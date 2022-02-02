Times Watchdog

In survivors’ words: How colleges should better respond to sexual misconduct

Five former Washington students who reported sexual misconduct share the changes they want to see in university Title IX systems.

Ukraine-Russia War

Those that stayed behind Updated
Ukrainians find that relatives in Russia do not believe it is a war VIEW
Should you cancel your European vacation during the Ukraine-Russia War?
Boeing halts Russian titanium purchases as Airbus keeps buying
An undated family photo of David Giuliani, an entrepreneurial engineer who invented the Sonicare toothbrush and helped forge landmark Washington state law to combat climate change, who died March 3 at his home in Friday Harbor.
Local News

David Giuliani, co-inventor of Sonicare toothbrush and a climate change activist, dies at 75

Joseph Fink is one of the main union organizers at the Amazon Fresh store at 23rd and S Jackson Street. Photographed March 3, 2022. 219741
Amazon

New kind of union forming at Seattle Amazon Fresh stores: It all started at the hot-food bar

Washington State offensive lineman Abraham Lucas (30) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) NYOTK NYOTK
Seahawks

Analysis: Six take-aways for the Seahawks from the NFL combine Updated

Don't Miss

Washington State guard Noah Williams, left, forward Efe Abogidi, center, and teammates celebrate their 94-74 win against Oregon as Oregon guard Brady Parris walks by after an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) OTK OTK
Jon Wilner

Analysis: Thoughts on Pac-12 men’s basketball ahead of Pac-12 and NCAA tournaments

People dining at Blue Plate Taco in Santa Monica, California, as people take advantage of the warm weather during the COVID-19 Spring break in Southern California on March 29, 2021. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/TNS) 41961405W 41961405W
Travel

Spring break travel is back, and so are high prices: ‘like bears coming out of hibernation’

Zelle, the payments platform used by millions of customers, is a popular target of scammers. But banks have been reluctant to make fraud victims whole — despite owning the system. (Daniel Zender/The New York Times) — FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY SLUGGED SCI LONG COVID EXERCISE BY MELINDA WENNER MOYER FOR FEB. 20, 2022. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. —Less
Business

Fraud is flourishing on Zelle. The banks say it’s not their problem.

Editorial

Adjust sensibly to the post-mask mandate world

Politics

A pedestrian walks past a mural, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in downtown Sandpoint, Idaho. The Mayor of Sandpoint and many residents worry that the trend of a growing number of real estate companies advertising to conservatives that they can help people move out of liberal bastions like Seattle and San Francisco and find homes in places like rural Idaho is not good for their community. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) IDTW403 IDTW403

Realtors to conservatives living in liberal areas: Try Idaho VIEW Updated

Supporters drive near the New Design Road bridge over I-270 in Frederick County as the â€œPeopleâ€™s Convoyâ€ passed through the county as they make their way from Hagerstown to Washington, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Bill Green/The Frederick News-Post via AP) MDFRE211 MDFRE211
Senators to meet with ‘People’s Convoy’ members; group circles Beltway for pandemic-related demonstration Updated
FILE – The Capitol is seen at sunrise, in Washington, Oct. 15, 2021. Republicans aiming to retake the Senate majority entered this election year with a favorable political climate. But after a series of recent failures to encourage centrist Republicans to run, the pressure is on the GOP to make sure that the party doesn’t shift so far to the right that they risk losing otherwise winnable races. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) WX201 WX201
Republican ‘unforced errors’ threaten path to Senate control
Charged with fraud, Tennessee rep resigns, reaches plea deal Updated
Court rejects GOP redistricting plans in NC, Pennsylvania Updated
High court narrows reach of law targeting career criminals Updated
Public transit gets $3.7B to woo riders, adopt green fleets WATCH Updated
Jury to begin deliberating in 1st trial over Capitol riot

Local News

The Legislative Building at the Capitol in Olympia on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

WA Legislature enters final stretch with budget, policing and transportation proposals in play

Featured Columnist

WA congressman is right we should ban Russian oil — and go green instead

Times Watchdog

A sexual assault case at Washington State University shows gaps in how colleges respond to misconduct

In survivors’ words: How colleges should better respond to sexual misconduct

A man died after his cancer went untreated in prison; now WA is paying $3.75M

Phone was manually set to delete former Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s texts, forensic analysis indicates

Monroe Schools offers $34 million to families sickened by toxic exposures

Business & Tech

Joseph Fink is one of the main union organizers at the Amazon Fresh store at 23rd and S Jackson Street. Photographed March 3, 2022. 219741

New kind of union forming at Seattle Amazon Fresh stores: It all started at the hot-food bar

Featured Columnist

As Ukraine fights for its life, Western sanctions will bite Russia

PRODUCED BY ST CONTENT STUDIO

Sponsored

Nation & World

This photo taken Jan. 11, 2010 shows a serving of poutine at New York’s Dive Bar. This guilty pleasure of extra-crispy french fries, meaty gravy and cheese curds has been called the national dish of Canada. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) NYLS109

When a popular dish is pronounced the same as the Russian president, what’s a restaurant to do?

Most Read Stories

Coronavirus

A COVID-19 patient lies in a bed in the acute care unit of Harborview Medical Center, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Seattle. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is deploying 100 members of the state National Guard to hospitals across the state amid staff shortages due to an omicron-fueled spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Inslee announced Thursday that teams will be deployed to assist four overcrowded emergency departments at hospitals in Everett, Yakima, Wenatchee and Spokane, and that testing teams will be based at hospitals in Olympia, Richland, Seattle and Tacoma. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) WAET108

COVID may cause changes in the brain, new study finds

Food & Drink

Youvarlakia avgolemono (lemony greek meatball soup) in New York, Feb. 17, 2022. Every spoonful of this soup vibrates with flavor from citrus, dill, chicken stock and egg yolk. Food styled by Simon Andrews. (Christopher Simpson/The New York Times) XNYT91 XNYT91

This riff on Greek meatball soup youvarlakia avgolemono is tangy, silky and hearty

Pacific NW Magazine

This pay phone, along with others by Whidbey Telecom, has no coin slot as local calls are free. It’s along Hwy 525 next to Jet Java coffee stand. Pacific Magazine cover story on pay phones on Whidbey Island Wednesday January 5, 2022 219219

Working phone booths dot South Whidbey Island, where residents still can make local calls — for free

Editorials & Opinion

A truck drives through a sea of containers that are stacked up at the Port of Seattle Friday, November 29, 2021. 218924

Electrify diesel trucks serving the ports to build a cleaner supply chain | Op-Ed

Featured Columnist

Masks are going, COVID-19 is staying, and I’m unsure

Horsey Cartoon

Does nuclear risk mean America stays sidelined as Ukraine bleeds?

Sports

When pitcher Diego Castillo commits a fielding error on the grouinder off Oakland’s Mark Canha in the 7th inning, second baseman Abraham Toro does his best to retire the runner anyway. Canha was safe on the play. . The Oakland Athletics played the Seattle Mariners in Major League Baseball Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA. 218349

Mariners mailbag: Could Abraham Toro really end up playing third base?

Featured Columnist

Former Seahawk Richard Sherman enters plea deal following July 2021 arrest

Arts & Life

The Paramount Theatre is intending to extend its requirement for patrons to mask well beyond the end of the state’s mandate. Photographed Friday, March 4, 2022 219770

Don't chuck your mask. Here's why

, , and

Don't chuck your mask. Here's why

Print Replica

An exact replica of the printed newspaper for use on all phones, tablets and browsers. Free with your subscription.

Photography

With helping hands from dad Nate Montgomery, two-year-old Azalea watches the trajectory of the ball using a 7-iron at the Seattle Golf Show on Saturday. Organizers expect about 8,000 to attend the event at the Washington State Convention Center, continuing Sunday. Dad says she’s does not yet have a handicap but his is a six. REF TO more photos online, please LO Seattle Golf Show. Continues Sunday Saturday March 5, 2022 219749
Local News

Staying on course at the Seattle Golf Show this weekend VIEW

Artist Lauren Iida (CQ) repositions the “memory net” she’s creating In recognition of the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, Densho launched a new community art initiative: the Memory Net Remembrance Project. It will be unveiled Saturday in a virtual presentation at 3pm. Pieces affixed to it are by Iida and also were submitted. The piece measures 30-feet by 42-inches and the net is from one continuous sheet of paper. Densho is a nonprofit organization based in Seattle, Washington whose mission is “to preserve and share history of the WWII incarceration of Japanese Americans to promote equity and justice today.” (this from their website and usually there’s a horizontal line over the “o”). For more information see densho.org Ref to more photos online 219651
Photography

A net woven of art and memory VIEW

The White Lotus Lion Dance team perform at T?t in Seattle’s 26th annual festival celebrating the Vietnamese Lunar New Year at Seattle Center on Feb. 13, 2022. The dance and lion bring good luck and fortune. T?t in Seattle event celebrates the culture of Vietnamese and Vietnamese-Americans in the Pacific Northwest through art, foos, music and traditions. *Tet has accents that need be put in *
Local News

Tết festival at Seattle Center celebrates Vietnamese Lunar New Year VIEW

Madeline Wendel with Pike Place Flowers prepares bouquets of roses having already removed the thorns The shop at the corner of First Avenue and Pike Street is receiving 3,000 roses a day with red and white the most popular with Valentine’s Day on Monday. Brisk sales taking place Saturday for those shopping early. LO Flowers Pike Place Market Saturday Feb12, 2022 219603
Local News

No thorns allowed as Valentine’s Day nears