Seattle has six kinds of rain. Can you name them?
How many types of rain are there? And how many seasons does the Seattle area have? Four if you're a calendar person, but some Seattleites say two — wet and dry.
How many types of rain are there? And how many seasons does the Seattle area have? Four if you're a calendar person, but some Seattleites say two — wet and dry.
Phone was manually set to delete former Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s texts, forensic analysis indicates
As police were abandoning East Precinct, Seattle officials drafted plan to give station to a Black Lives Matter group