The Seattle area has so many different kinds of precipitation — drizzle, mist, showers, virga — that residents have taken to making up their names for it. And it has, too, an apparently unknowable number of seasons. (Mark Nowlin / The Seattle Times)
Seattle has six kinds of rain. Can you name them?

How many types of rain are there? And how many seasons does the Seattle area have? Four if you're a calendar person, but some Seattleites say two — wet and dry.

Russians hold anti-war rallies amid ominous threats by Putin
They found a surrogate in Ukraine. Now a U.S. couple must get their preemie twins out of a war zone.
368,000 Ukrainians flee to European countries, including some that previously spurned refugees
An 'IT army' is fighting Russian propaganda
Registered nurse Pauline Olewe waits for her next patient to vaccinate at nearly empty Rainier Beach vaccination clinic located in SouthEast Seattle Senior Center on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The City of Seattle is closing the Rainier Beach vaccine clinic on Thursday, March 3rd as the Omicron wave crests and over 90% of Seattle residents have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. The city is moving towards a mobile strategy to reach unvaccinated families. *DO NOT USE, save two year covid anniversary story**
After 2 years of COVID in Seattle area, do we dare hope for 'normal'?

Miles-long lines, the kindness of strangers, an uncertain future: Scenes from the Ukraine-Poland border

The Rays, along with most other teams, were scheduled to report to spring training this week. Instead, ballparks in Florida and Arizona are mostly quiet during an MLB-imposed lockout. 40267555P
Mariners mailbag: What's going on behind the scenes as the lockout continues?

Paul Lundy cleans the surface of each key on Muriel Erickson’s 1968 Hermes in for its annual tuneup. Paul Lundy at his Bremerton Office Machine Co. typewriter repair. Thursday January 13, 2022
The owner of Bremerton Office Machine Company finds focus and fulfillment among timeworn typewriters — and their fans

'CODA' takes top honors at SAG Awards, Will Smith wins

Washington coach Mike Hopkins applauds during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 78-70. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
UW Husky men head into final week of regular season looking to make a run

This artwork by Donna Grethen refers to the GOP's attempts at redistricting, thereby hindering voters from casting their votes before the November midterms.
Legislature should use redistricting settlement as basis for reform

Supporters of Ukrainian sovereignty protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in New York. World leaders Thursday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “barbaric” and moved to slap unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow and those close to President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) NYJM121 NYJM121 (John Minchillo / The Associated Press)

Ukraine invasion spotlights the delicate state of democracy | Analysis

Attendees cheer as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) spoke at CPAC in Orlando, Fla. on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has the whole world transfixed, it is a distant matter at CPAC, where the focus is on the eternal sense of victimization that has replaced traditional conservative issues as the main agenda items. (Scott McIntyre/The New York Times) XNYT139 XNYT139
At CPAC, Ukraine and policy take a back seat to cultural grievances
A Ukrainian soldier inspects a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The city authorities said that Ukrainian forces engaged in fighting with Russian troops that entered the country’s second-largest city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marienko Andrew) XAZ152 XAZ152
Sunday's fact-check on disinformation about Russia, Ukraine
After ranks thinned, one trucker convoy halts plan to go to Washington, D.C.
On cusp of Biden speech, a state of disunity, funk and peril
Barr rebukes Trump as ‘off the rails’ in new memoir
As over 100,000 rally for Ukraine, Germany announces vast defense spending increase that may upend European security policy
Pentagon: Russia’s nuclear announcement ‘escalatory’ but U.S. and NATO can defend themselves

The flag and colors of Ukraine are displayed throughout the crowd gathered at Seattle Center to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine. About a thousand in attendance (perhaps a thousand) Saturday Feb. 26, 2022 219704

Ukrainians and supporters stage large anti-war rally in Seattle

Seattle finally does the least it could do for Little Saigon

Phone was manually set to delete former Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s texts, forensic analysis indicates

Monroe Schools offers $34 million to families sickened by toxic exposures

As police were abandoning East Precinct, Seattle officials drafted plan to give station to a Black Lives Matter group

WA lawmakers, advocates call for PCB testing in schools in response to Seattle Times story

Toxic PCBs festered at a Monroe school for eight years as students, teachers grew sicker

After a grand opening ceremony, a woman walks away from Blue Origin’s new Kent headquarters, the O’Neill building, Monday, January 6, 2020. After Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith and several politicians spoke, there was a ribbon cutting to commemorate the event. 212584

Space industry booming around Puget Sound

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall to chair a Security Council meeting in Moscow on Friday. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Officially, Putin earns $140k a year. So where does $1B ‘Putin Palace’ come from?

FILE – Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Nearly half the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to Americans still have not been claimed as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File) WX209 WX209

Nearly half of Biden’s 500M free COVID tests still unclaimed

Croquetas at the restaurant Islas Canarias, where Andrade family siblings Eileen and Jonathan experiment with ingredients like vanilla-bacon ice cream, mac and cheese, and serrano ham with Manchego, in Miami, Feb. 15, 2022. Spanish and Cuban immigrants brought the croqueta to Miami, where it’s widely available in traditional flavors like ham, chicken or fish. But a new generation of chefs is experimenting with the creamy finger food. (Saul Martinez/The New York Times)

Crisp and gooey, sweet and salty, ham croquetas are a classic Cuban dish

The Seattle Angels were a AAA baseball team that played from 1965-68, winning a championship in 1966. 219283

Meet the Seattle Angels, who won the city’s last professional baseball championship — 56 years ago

This artwork by William Brown refers to the shortage of affordable housing in the U.S.

Help cities create affordable housing | Editorial

Now is the time to remember what Fox’s own lawyers said about Tucker Carlson

Putin's "useful idiots" abound in MAGA world

Mariners mailbag: What’s going on behind the scenes as the lockout continues?

Lot of unknowns remain in UW Husky men’s season, but at least they gave their fans a rivalry win

'CODA' takes top honors at SAG Awards, Will Smith wins

Sunday Best: Beautiful artistry, detail in designer Prabal Gurung’s latest collection

Artist Lauren Iida (CQ) repositions the “memory net” she’s creating In recognition of the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, Densho launched a new community art initiative: the Memory Net Remembrance Project. It will be unveiled Saturday in a virtual presentation at 3pm. Pieces affixed to it are by Iida and also were submitted. The piece measures 30-feet by 42-inches and the net is from one continuous sheet of paper. Densho is a nonprofit organization based in Seattle, Washington whose mission is “to preserve and share history of the WWII incarceration of Japanese Americans to promote equity and justice today.” (this from their website and usually there’s a horizontal line over the “o”). For more information see densho.org Ref to more photos online 219651
A net woven of art and memory

The White Lotus Lion Dance team perform at T?t in Seattle’s 26th annual festival celebrating the Vietnamese Lunar New Year at Seattle Center on Feb. 13, 2022. The dance and lion bring good luck and fortune. T?t in Seattle event celebrates the culture of Vietnamese and Vietnamese-Americans in the Pacific Northwest through art, foos, music and traditions. *Tet has accents that need be put in *
Tết festival at Seattle Center celebrates Vietnamese Lunar New Year

Madeline Wendel with Pike Place Flowers prepares bouquets of roses having already removed the thorns The shop at the corner of First Avenue and Pike Street is receiving 3,000 roses a day with red and white the most popular with Valentine’s Day on Monday. Brisk sales taking place Saturday for those shopping early. LO Flowers Pike Place Market Saturday Feb12, 2022 219603
No thorns allowed as Valentine’s Day nears

James Crespinel, whose original Martin Luther King, Jr. mural he painted 26 years ago in the Central District was defaced recently, has returned to Seattle from his home in Mexico to repair the artwork, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Crespinel said the Mariners and Alaska Air joined forces to get him a plane ticket, while a GoFundMe “MLK Mural Restoration” has already raised $18,000. 219591
Artist restores defaced MLK mural in Seattle