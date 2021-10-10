- LiveCoronavirus daily news updates, Oct. 7: What to know today about COVID-19 VIEW
- Idaho hospital says crush of COVID patients getting worse
- Did you even hear about this shooting in South Seattle? | Marcus Harrison Green
- State Parks director resigns after special meeting
- Former Rainier Beach star Terrence Williams, ex-Husky Tony Wroten among 18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme
- Suspect charged with murder in death of woman whose body was found in Phinney Ridge
- Young, pregnant and unvaccinated: Hospitals confront a wave of severe illness and death
Don't Miss
More Top Stories
Politics
Fact checking Jayapal’s claim that ‘the majority of the country’ supports federal funding of abortion
Local News
- Bremerton-based sub hits object in South China Sea, injuring sailors
- Washington Democrats ask courts to dismiss lawsuits pursuing 2020 election audits
- Washington State Patrol marks a striking turnaround on COVID vaccination rate
- Manhunt in Shelton after DOC community corrections officer is shot, wounded
- A beluga whale hadn't been seen in Puget Sound since 1940 — until now
Education Lab
Business & Tech
- Elon Musk announces Tesla moving its headquarters from California to Texas
- Rivian’s electric truck gets all the attention, but its fate is tied to Amazon
- Russia behind 58% of detected state-backed hacks, Microsoft report says
- Jobless claims in Washington state fall as COVID numbers improve
- Microsoft will allow more repair shops after activist protests
PRODUCED BY ST CONTENT STUDIO
Nation & World
- California makes it illegal to remove condom without consent
- Colorado woman who won’t get vaccinated denied transplant
- California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
- Dad who fled Afghanistan sues US to reunite with young sons
- Jury convicts ex-professor of murder in stabbing death
- Maryland triple-slaying suspect was angry because pharmacist brother gave COVID vaccines, police say
- Woman gets jail time for Yellowstone grizzly close encounter
Most Read Stories
- Majority of King County Council denounces member Kathy Lambert's campaign mailer as racist
- Housing costs climb far from Seattle as remote work takes hold
- Idaho's governor left the state. His lieutenant governor took power and banned state vaccine mandates.
- Amazon CEO, citing ‘rougher’ patch with Seattle, looks to ’burbs
- A beluga whale in Puget Sound? Rare visitor startles boaters in first sighting here since 1940
Food & Drink
- Seattle Mariners sign long-term lease to redevelop Pyramid Brewery building, open a restaurant and pub
- 3 hot Seattle-area pop-ups serve up juicy Turkish lamb kebabs, whole Singapore chili crabs and tacos with a twist
- Try this hearty tortellini soup recipe to warm a rainy fall evening
- This savory, gluten-free pancake makes an easy fall supper
- This spicy chicken sandwich is better for you and ready in about 30 minutes
Editorials & Opinion
- The Times recommends: Incumbent Kathy Lambert disappoints; Sarah Perry for Metropolitan King County Council District 3 | Editorial
- Of violence, nuance and the Black community | Charles M. Blow / Syndicated columnist
- The Times recommends: Peter Steinbrueck for Port of Seattle, Position 4 | Editorial
- Abolish all forms of solitary confinement in Washington state | Op-Ed
- ‘They make it up as they go along’: Study sheds light on Google news deals, Australia’s pushback | Brier Dudley / Free Press editor
- Spending bill: Don’t touch climate change dollars | Letter to the editor
Sports
- As OL Reign returns to play, pressure mounts on team CEO Bill Predmore amid calls for ‘systemic change’
- The Kraken’s strong forechecking this preseason has helped ease concerns about goal-scoring
- Jerry Dipoto confirms Mariners ownership will significantly increase payroll for 2022
- Steve Hutchinson honored with halftime ring ceremony at Seahawks game
Arts & Life
- Sub Pop signs one of the Northwest's most influential indie rock bands
- Review: A brisk ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ marks the return of Broadway at the Paramount
- Enjoy a fall Seattle Pride celebration, plus other fun things to do this week
- During WWII, getting the flu vaccine was patriotic. Some no longer view science that way
- Top releases this week on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, HBO Max and other streaming services
Photography
Local News
A cold and frosty Rainier
Local News
Going through it together
Local News
Learning to skateboard, start slow and low
PRODUCED BY ST CONTENT STUDIO