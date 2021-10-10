Lumen Field – Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams – 100721 Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. 218444 (Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of Thursday’s game at Lumen Field. (Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times)
4Q | Rams 23, Seahawks 14

LiveUpdates: Rams extend lead over Seahawks with quick response to Geno Smith TD

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has his throwing hand examined on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) SEA155 SEA155 SEA155
Seahawks

Yusei Kikuchi loads the bases in the 6th, and is pulled by manager Scott Servais. . The Kansas City Royals played the Seattle Mariners Thursday, August 26, 2021 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA. 218044
Mariners

Jerry Dipoto confirms Mariners ownership will significantly increase payroll for 2022

King Councy Council member Girmay Zahilay (2nd from left) addresses King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht regarding a critical report on the fatal shooting by cops of Mi’Chance Dunlap-Gittens in council chambers in Seattle Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Mi’Chance was shot and killed by King County sheriff’s detectives during a misguided and unsupervised sting operation in Des Moines in 2017. Other council members are: (l-r) Reagan Dunn, Zahilay, Kathy Lambert, Dave Upthegrove and Joe McDermott. The King County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) has been in discussions with the King County Sheriff’s office since June 2018 concerning revisions to its General Orders Manual (GOM) polices in regards to uses of force and reviewing incidents such as officer-involved shootings. 213093 213093
Local Politics

Majority of King County Council denounces member Kathy Lambert’s campaign mailer as racist

Anchored by singer-songwriter Doug Martsch, Northwest indie rock greats Built to Spill have signed with Sub Pop.
Music

Sub Pop signs one of the Northwest's most influential indie rock bands

Fans hold signs and watch during the first half of an NWSL soccer match between the North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville FC in Cary, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) NCGB118
Reign

As OL Reign returns to play, pressure mounts on team CEO Bill Predmore amid calls for ‘systemic change’

AaronLaVigne, Jenna Rubaii and the company of the North American Tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
Theater

Review: A brisk ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ marks the return of Broadway at the Paramount

Editorial

The Times recommends: Incumbent Kathy Lambert disappoints; Sarah Perry for Metropolitan King County Council District 3

This aerial view taken Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, shows part of an Amtrak train that derailed in north-central Montana Saturday that killed multiple people and left others hospitalized, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with two locomotives and 10 cars, when it left the tracks about 4 p.m. Saturday. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP) MTBIL102 MTBIL102
Traffic Lab

USS Connecticut. (U.S. Navy / )
Local News

Bremerton-based sub hits object in South China Sea, injuring sailors

At the King County Election headquarters, ballots are sorted by precinct in preparation for a hand recount. A hand recount is a 15-step process involving teams of two who look at each ballot individually to make sure the ballots have been counted accurately. 215819
Local Politics

Washington Democrats ask courts to dismiss lawsuits pursuing 2020 election audits

Thirty-one new Washington State Troopers are assembled on steps in the Capitol Rotunda, the 110th graduation class, joining the force of about 1,000 active duty troopers. Thursday Dec 13, 2018 208741
Local Politics

Washington State Patrol marks a striking turnaround on COVID vaccination rate

Crime

Manhunt in Shelton after DOC community corrections officer is shot, wounded

Politics

Former President Donald Trump listens as Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) GABG142 GABG142

Report details Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results VIEW Updated

FILE – This May 8, 2017 aerial file photo shows Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument on May 8, 2017, in Utah. President Joe Biden will expand two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a public lands tug-of-war that has played out over three presidential administrations, the state’s governor said Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File) UTSAC401 UTSAC401
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump VIEW Updated
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the nearly 100-member Congressional Progressive Caucus, talks to The Associated Press about her goals as a champion of human rights issues, and President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Now in her third term, Jayapal represents Washington’s 7th District and is the first South Asian-American woman elected to the House of Representatives. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) DCSA108 DCSA108
The AP Interview: Jayapal pushes Biden for $3T spending bill VIEW Updated
Senate dodges US debt disaster, voting to extend borrowing VIEW Updated
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
Fact checking Jayapal’s claim that ‘the majority of the country’ supports federal funding of abortion
US House panel examines Arizona election review effects VIEW
Lawmakers call for U.S. crackdown on financial ‘enablers’ after Pandora Papers revelations

Local News

This aerial view taken Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, shows part of an Amtrak train that derailed in north-central Montana Saturday that killed multiple people and left others hospitalized, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with two locomotives and 10 cars, when it left the tracks about 4 p.m. Saturday. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP) MTBIL102 MTBIL102

Seattle man among first survivors to file suit against Amtrak over Montana crash

Education Lab

Pandemic aid is flowing to schools in Washington; here's how they're using it so far

Education leaders decry ‘ugly’ behavior by attendees at Washington state school board meetings

Pitch your idea for improving public education to The Seattle Times Student Voices project

Maritime High charts new course to diversify old boys club workforce

Washington teachers take it slow, help kids learn basic social skills during the first weeks of in-person school

Business & Tech

The iconic ‘acid ball’ along the Whatcom Creek Waterway is a remnant of the old Georgia Pacific pulp mill and now stands at the new Waypoint Park. The Acid Ball (ca. 1938) was used as a relief system to draw liquid and gas from the digester tanks, maintaining a constant pressure while the wood chips were cooked at high temperatures and pressures in acid. Western Washington University is seen in the distance. The rusty rocket shaped structures behind the acid ball are digester tanks left over from the pulping operation. The two, terra-cotta clad cylindrical towers, at left, are pulp storage towers which were built to store bleached and unbleached pulp. The Port of Bellingham waterfront project includes 170 acres of central waterfront to be redeveloped after the Georgia Pacific pulp mill closed down 20 years ago. Photographed on October 24, 2018. 207561

Housing costs climb far from Seattle as remote work takes hold

Nation & World

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo provided, by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and sailors carry a casket of the remains of one service personnel who died when their amphibious vehicle sank off the California coast, inside a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in Calif. A new military investigation found coronavirus pandemic curtailed trainings in 2020 and contributed to nine service members drowning off the San Diego’s coast. The findings were released Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 were from the latest investigation into the sinking of the amphibious assault vehicle on July 30, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File) SC403 SC403

Marines: Pandemic contributed to tragedy of troops’ drowning

Coronavirus

Haley Mulkey Richardson, pictured with her husband Jordan Richardson and their daughter Katie. Haley was pregnant when she tested positive for the coronavirus in July. Her condition worsened, she was admitted to a hospital and died.

Young, pregnant and unvaccinated: Hospitals confront a wave of severe illness and death

Food & Drink

Michael Pinckney of the Pinckney Cookie Cafe sells his cookies to a line of customers at the University District Farmers Market in Seattle Saturday September 18, 2021.

He went from a tech career to starting his own cookie business. Now he’s a farmers market fave

Pacific NW Magazine

Trailandclouds: A hiker makes his way along the trail through a meadow on the Rainy Lake side of the Heather/Maple Pass loop trail. Credit: Rick Lund

6 alpine hikes in Washington to savor before the snow flies

Editorials & Opinion

Evidence markers are spread into Pacific Highway South and the parking lot of the Walgreens next door as police investigate a shooting that killed three people and injured others outside La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge in Des Moines, south of Seattle, Sunday September 26, 2021. The shooting happened early in the morning, reportedly after a dispute inside the bar spilled into the parking lot. 218334

We can’t mask the virus of gun violence plaguing our communities | Op-Ed

Pride and prejudice and asset prices

Dereliction of duty

Sports

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has his throwing hand examined on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) SEA155 SEA155 SEA155

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson appears to injure finger on throwing hand against Rams

Arts & Life

This the new Cafe Racer location at 1510 11th Ave on Capitol Hill. 218398

Local music bastion reemerges on Capitol Hill, grunge vet hits late night TV and other music news

Photography

A kayaker paddles on Lake Washington in front of Mount Rainier, cloaked in high-elevation snow as seen from Seward Park earlier this week. The mountain passes may see snow in the coming days as the freezing levels are forecast to descend to 3,500 feet starting Sunday night and continuing through Wednesday. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
Local News

A cold and frosty Rainier

Rogers Arena – Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks – 100521 Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie gets tripped up by Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko during the third period Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Vancouver, BC. 218430
Sports

Photos: Kraken finish preseason against Canucks in Vancouver VIEW

Bert Brown gets on all fours to encourage his German Shepard Alf to go through a hollowed out log at Madrona Beach in Seattle on Oct. 3, 2021. Brown threw the ball through the log to see if Alf would go through the space. Brown says that Alf would not go through himself, but went through when he and his owner did it together. LO 218408
Local News

Going through it together

LouVa Saephanh teaches his daughter Deztny, 9, how to ride a skateboard at Judkins Skatepark in Seattle on Sept. 29, 2021. Saephanh says that he and his daughter came to the park to kill time. LO 218408
Local News

Learning to skateboard, start slow and low