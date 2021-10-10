Lumen Field – Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks – 091921 A general scene of the crowd before the start of a game against the Tennessee Titans Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. 218243
The 12's get ready before the start of a game against the Tennessee Titans, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times)
LiveUpdates: Seahawks hosting Rams in prime-time showdown without RB Chris Carson

Levi’s Stadium – Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers – 100321 San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson by the facemask during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif. 218404
Seahawks RB Chris Carson inactive against Rams on Thursday Updated

A kayaker paddles on Lake Washington in front of a Mt. Rainier cloaked in high elevation snow earlier this week. This view is from Seward Park. The mountain passes may see snow in the coming days as the freezing levels are forecast to descend to 3500 feet starting Sunday night and continuing through next Wednesday. 218429
Seattle-area weather expected to 'flip a switch' on the seasons

King Councy Council member Girmay Zahilay (2nd from left) addresses King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht regarding a critical report on the fatal shooting by cops of Mi’Chance Dunlap-Gittens in council chambers in Seattle Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Mi’Chance was shot and killed by King County sheriff’s detectives during a misguided and unsupervised sting operation in Des Moines in 2017. Other council members are: (l-r) Reagan Dunn, Zahilay, Kathy Lambert, Dave Upthegrove and Joe McDermott. The King County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) has been in discussions with the King County Sheriff’s office since June 2018 concerning revisions to its General Orders Manual (GOM) polices in regards to uses of force and reviewing incidents such as officer-involved shootings. 213093 213093
Majority of King County Council denounces member Kathy Lambert’s campaign mailer as racist

Anchored by singer-songwriter Doug Martsch, Northwest indie rock greats Built to Spill have signed with Sub Pop.
Sub Pop signs one of the Northwest's most influential indie rock bands

Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) reach for the puck during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) MICO118
How will the Kraken measure up in the NHL’s Pacific Division?

Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich watches in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against California in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Washington State won 21-6. (AP Photo/John Hefti) CAJO101 CAJO101
Would WSU fire coach Nick Rolovich? Examining the exemption process with vaccine deadline nearing

The Times recommends: Incumbent Kathy Lambert disappoints; Sarah Perry for Metropolitan King County Council District 3

This aerial view taken Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, shows part of an Amtrak train that derailed in north-central Montana Saturday that killed multiple people and left others hospitalized, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with two locomotives and 10 cars, when it left the tracks about 4 p.m. Saturday. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP) MTBIL102 MTBIL102
Seattle man among first survivors to file suit against Amtrak over Montana crash

At the King County Election headquarters, ballots are sorted by precinct in preparation for a hand recount. A hand recount is a 15-step process involving teams of two who look at each ballot individually to make sure the ballots have been counted accurately. 215819
Washington Democrats ask courts to dismiss lawsuits pursuing 2020 election audits

Thirty-one new Washington State Troopers are assembled on steps in the Capitol Rotunda, the 110th graduation class, joining the force of about 1,000 active duty troopers. Thursday Dec 13, 2018 208741
Washington State Patrol marks a striking turnaround on COVID vaccination rate

Manhunt in Shelton after DOC community corrections officer is shot, wounded

A beluga whale hadn't been seen in Puget Sound since 1940 — until now

Former President Donald Trump listens as Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) GABG142 GABG142

Report details Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results VIEW Updated

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, with its latest round of subpoenas in September 2021, may uncover the degree to which former President Donald Trump, his campaign and White House were involved in planning the rally that preceded the riot, which had been billed as a grassroots demonstration. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) NY935 NY935
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe Updated
FILE – This May 8, 2017 aerial file photo shows Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument on May 8, 2017, in Utah. President Joe Biden will expand two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a public lands tug-of-war that has played out over three presidential administrations, the state’s governor said Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File) UTSAC401 UTSAC401
Biden to restore 2 Utah national monuments cut by Trump VIEW Updated
Lawmakers call for U.S. crackdown on financial ‘enablers’ after Pandora Papers revelations
Biden, a convert to vaccine mandates, champions compliance WATCH Updated
Default crisis dodged — for now — with Dem-GOP debt accord Updated
Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law VIEW Updated
CIA creates working group on China as threats keep rising Updated

This aerial view taken Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, shows part of an Amtrak train that derailed in north-central Montana Saturday that killed multiple people and left others hospitalized, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with two locomotives and 10 cars, when it left the tracks about 4 p.m. Saturday. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP) MTBIL102 MTBIL102

Seattle man among first survivors to file suit against Amtrak over Montana crash

Light rail ready to open at Northgate, transforming more than just commutes

Roosevelt light-rail station fuels rapid growth in North Seattle neighborhood

Fast facts about light-rail expansion to U District, Roosevelt, Northgate

Sound Transit board won’t renew CEO Peter Rogoff’s contract

Complicated, ‘breathtaking’ segment of Eastside foot and bike trail to open by 2024

The iconic ‘acid ball’ along the Whatcom Creek Waterway is a remnant of the old Georgia Pacific pulp mill and now stands at the new Waypoint Park. The Acid Ball (ca. 1938) was used as a relief system to draw liquid and gas from the digester tanks, maintaining a constant pressure while the wood chips were cooked at high temperatures and pressures in acid. Western Washington University is seen in the distance. The rusty rocket shaped structures behind the acid ball are digester tanks left over from the pulping operation. The two, terra-cotta clad cylindrical towers, at left, are pulp storage towers which were built to store bleached and unbleached pulp. The Port of Bellingham waterfront project includes 170 acres of central waterfront to be redeveloped after the Georgia Pacific pulp mill closed down 20 years ago. Photographed on October 24, 2018. 207561

Housing costs climb far from Seattle as remote work takes hold

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo provided, by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and sailors carry a casket of the remains of one service personnel who died when their amphibious vehicle sank off the California coast, inside a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in Calif. A new military investigation found coronavirus pandemic curtailed trainings in 2020 and contributed to nine service members drowning off the San Diego’s coast. The findings were released Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 were from the latest investigation into the sinking of the amphibious assault vehicle on July 30, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File) SC403 SC403

Marines: Pandemic contributed to tragedy of troops’ drowning

Haley Mulkey Richardson, pictured with her husband Jordan Richardson and their daughter Katie. Haley was pregnant when she tested positive for the coronavirus in July. Her condition worsened, she was admitted to a hospital and died.

Young, pregnant and unvaccinated: Hospitals confront a wave of severe illness and death

Michael Pinckney of the Pinckney Cookie Cafe sells his cookies to a line of customers at the University District Farmers Market in Seattle Saturday September 18, 2021.

He went from a tech career to starting his own cookie business. Now he’s a farmers market fave

Trailandclouds: A hiker makes his way along the trail through a meadow on the Rainy Lake side of the Heather/Maple Pass loop trail. Credit: Rick Lund

6 alpine hikes in Washington to savor before the snow flies

Evidence markers are spread into Pacific Highway South and the parking lot of the Walgreens next door as police investigate a shooting that killed three people and injured others outside La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge in Des Moines, south of Seattle, Sunday September 26, 2021. The shooting happened early in the morning, reportedly after a dispute inside the bar spilled into the parking lot. 218334

We can’t mask the virus of gun violence plaguing our communities | Op-Ed

Pride and prejudice and asset prices

Dereliction of duty

Rogers Arena – Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks – 100521 Seattle Kraken center Ryan Donato passes in front of Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers during the first period Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Vancouver, BC. 218430

Kraken notebook: Ryan Donato’s urgency in camp evident; Yanni Gourde a full practice participant

Seahawks RB Chris Carson inactive against Rams on Thursday

This the new Cafe Racer location at 1510 11th Ave on Capitol Hill. 218398

Local music bastion reemerges on Capitol Hill, grunge vet hits late night TV and other music news

He went from a tech career to starting his own cookie business. Now he’s a farmers market fave

A kayaker paddles on Lake Washington in front of Mount Rainier, cloaked in high-elevation snow as seen from Seward Park earlier this week. The mountain passes may see snow in the coming days as the freezing levels are forecast to descend to 3,500 feet starting Sunday night and continuing through Wednesday. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
A cold and frosty Rainier

Rogers Arena – Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks – 100521 Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie gets tripped up by Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko during the third period Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Vancouver, BC. 218430
Photos: Kraken finish preseason against Canucks in Vancouver VIEW

Bert Brown gets on all fours to encourage his German Shepard Alf to go through a hollowed out log at Madrona Beach in Seattle on Oct. 3, 2021. Brown threw the ball through the log to see if Alf would go through the space. Brown says that Alf would not go through himself, but went through when he and his owner did it together. LO 218408
Going through it together

LouVa Saephanh teaches his daughter Deztny, 9, how to ride a skateboard at Judkins Skatepark in Seattle on Sept. 29, 2021. Saephanh says that he and his daughter came to the park to kill time. LO 218408
Learning to skateboard, start slow and low