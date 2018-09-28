Huskies are a 17-point favorite at home.

UW GAME DAY

No. 11 Huskies (3-1, 2-0 Pac-12) vs. No. 20 Brigham Young (3-1)

5:30 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium

TV: Fox. Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7

LATEST LINE: Huskies are favored by 17.

UW KEY PLAYERS

QB Jake Browning: 7 TD, 4 INT, 61%

RB Myles Gaskin: 83 carries, 357 yards, 2 TD

DT Greg Gaines: 17 tackles, 1.5 TFL

LB Ben Burr-Kirven: 53 tackles

BYU KEY PLAYERS

QB Tanner Mangum: 3 TD, 2 INT, 58%

RB Squally Canada: 61 carries, 322 yards, 5 TD

DL Corbin Kaufusi: 22 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks

LB Zayne Anderson: 28 tackles, 1 INT

FANCY PASSING

Washington senior QB Jake Browning had his best performance of the season last week in the Huskies’ 27-20 victory, completing 15-of-22 passes for 202 yards with three touchdowns, no turnovers and a 190.3 QB rating. (Of his seven incompletions, two were receiver drops and he had at least two throw-aways.) Browning was sacked only once in the best game of the season for UW’s offensive line, too. “Everybody wants to throw stones at the quarterback, but you give that guy a chance to set his feet, you give him time to breathe a little bit, he’s an accurate thrower and he knows what to do,” Chris Petersen said. With 10,070 career passing yards, Browning needs 150 more to match Cody Pickett’s school record (10,220).

RECRUITING VISITORS

Four-star LB Henry To’oto’o (De La Salle HS, Concord, Calif.) and three-star DE Bralen Trice (San Day O’Connor HS, Glendale, Ariz.) are making official visits to UW this weekend, the recruiting site Dagman.com reports. Offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (Henderson, Nev.), who committed to the Huskies earlier this month, is also visiting campus this weekend on an unofficial visit, as are 2020 top local recruits Sav’ell Smalls (Garfield HS) and Geirean Hatchett (Ferndale HS).

JUDE’S PREDICTION: Huskies 30, BYU 18.

NOTEWORTHY

— Washington enters the week No. 4 in scoring defense (12.8 ppg).

— UW’s Taylor Rapp leads the nation with three fumble recoveries.

— This will be BYU’s third game of the season against the Pac-12. The Cougars opened the season with a 28-23 win at Arizona and suffered their lone loss against California (21-18) a week later. The Cougars have played at least two Pac-12 teams in six of eight seasons as an independent. A win for BYU would give the program its first season since 2008 with two wins over the Pac-12 in the same year. The Cougars defeated Washington (28-27) and UCLA (59-0) in 2008.

— The UW-BYU game will air live to a national audience on FOX with Joe Davis (play-by-play), Brady Quinn (analyst) and Bruce Feldman (sidelines) providing the commentary. The broadcast can also be found on FOXSportsGo.com and the FOXSports app.

— The Washington IMG College Network broadcast of the game can also be heard via TuneIn.com and the TuneIn app.