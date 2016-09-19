EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer tells local radio station KFXN-FM that running back Adrian Peterson has a torn meniscus in his right knee.

After recording his weekly appearance on the show, Zimmer told reporters Monday that Peterson was meeting with team doctors and athletic trainers to discuss his options.

“We are going through the evaluation process to figure out what the next procedure will be,” Zimmer said. “We are still going through all the options.”

Zimmer told the station he has not yet ruled out Peterson for the game Sunday against Carolina. A torn meniscus often calls for several weeks of rehab.

Peterson, the 2012 NFL MVP, was injured in the third quarter of Minnesota’s 17-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. He needed crutches to exit U.S. Bank Stadium, but it does appear Peterson will be able to return at some point this season after initial fears that he tore his ACL.

Peterson has rushed for just 50 yards on 31 carries in the first two weeks.

