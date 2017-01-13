THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Sean McVay plans to answer every question about his youth and inexperience by building a winner with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams introduced the 30-year-old McVay as the youngest head coach in modern NFL history Friday. The former Washington offensive coordinator made no guarantees for a franchise with 13 straight non-winning seasons, but vowed to create a team built on character and hard work.
McVay praised his coaching mentors for putting him in position to make history. Jon Gruden gave McVay his first NFL coaching job in Tampa Bay in 2008, and he worked for Jay Gruden with the Redskins since 2014.
McVay says he will call plays for the Rams’ offense, the NFL’s worst for two straight seasons.
