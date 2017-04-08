BALTIMORE (AP) — The New York Yankees have put catcher Gary Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right biceps.
Sanchez was hurt while at the plate in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game against the Orioles. After taking a swing, he injured his arm on the follow-through.
He was immediately removed from the game and replaced by Austin Romine. Sanchez hit 20 home runs in 201 at-bats as a rookie last year.
The Yankees intend to recall catcher Kyle Higashioka from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Most Read Stories
- Lawsuit alleges Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused troubled teen in 1980s WATCH
- Ex-Seahawk fights team over painkiller handouts that kept him playing NFL games while hurt WATCH
- Powerful storm moves through Puget Sound region after 60 mph gusts hit Oregon
- Jury: Virginia Mason should pay couple $8.5M in disfigured-penis case
- Why we are publishing the allegations against Mayor Ed Murray, but didn’t in 2008
Sanchez has played in all five games for New York and is tied for the team lead with 20 at-bats.
Asked if he was concerned about the severity of the injury, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said, “”Of course. You’re talking about the throwing arm.”
Girardi added, “We’ll evaluate it in a couple days when he gets back to New York.”
___
More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.