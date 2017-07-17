MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda is set to have Tommy John surgery this week, likely putting him out of action until at least late next year.

The Yankees said Pineda will have surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow.

New York opened a series Monday night in Minnesota. The Yankees began the day holding the second AL wild-card spot and 3 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Boston.

The 28-year-old Pineda is 8-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 17 starts. He is eligible for free agency after this season.

Cincinnati Reds medical director Dr. Timothy Kremchek will do the surgery. He agreed with the original recommendation by Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad that Pineda have Tommy John surgery.