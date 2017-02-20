MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia coach Bob Huggins dropped to his knees on the court during an apparent health scare while the 12th-ranked Mountaineers faced Texas on Monday night.

Huggins went down during a timeout just before halftime, and his players quickly came to his aid. Huggins stood, briefly massaged his chest and stayed on the sideline.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Huggins received medical attention at halftime, but he returned to coach in the second half.

ESPN’s Holly Rowe said Huggins told her at halftime that he thought his defibrillator went off. A West Virginia basketball spokesman had no immediate comment.

Texas coach Shaka Smart later exchanged well wishes with Huggins.

The 63-year-old Huggins had a heart attack at the Pittsburgh airport in 2002 when he was the coach at Cincinnati. He was back in his office two weeks later.