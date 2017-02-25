Nike McClure surpassed her own school record and tied a Pac-12 mark with 12 blocked shots to help the Washington State women’s team beat Colorado 67-56. She is a graduate of W.F. West High School in Chehalis.
PULLMAN – Nike McClure surpassed her own school record and tied a Pac-12 mark with 12 blocked shots to help the Washington State women’s team beat Colorado 67-56 on Saturday.
Sophomore McClure exceeded her WSU record of seven blocks set Feb. 12 against Arizona. She matched a record for most blocks in a conference game set in February 1988 by Oregon’s Stefanie Kasperski, who had 13 blocks in a nonconference game in the same season.
The 6-foot-3 McClure, a graduate of W.F. West High in Chehalis, had 12 rebounds for her first double-double as a Cougar.
WSU had a team-record 14 blocks, beating the mark of 11 set last season. The Cougars (11-18 overall, 6-12 Pac-12) have 131 blocks this season, surpassing last season’s program record of 120.
WSU held Colorado (15-14, 5-13) to 29 percent shooting and made 46.8 percent of its shots.
Alexys Swedlund led the Cougars with 20 points.
Zags lose at BYU
PROVO, Utah – Gonzaga led by six points to start the fourth quarter, but Brigham Young used a 15-0 run to rally past the Zags for a 71-63 victory.
Kiara Kudron led Gonzaga in points (14) and rebounds (nine). Reserve Zykera Rice, a graduate of Clover Park High in Tacoma, had 13 points.
BYU (19-10, 13-5 West Coast) made 22 of 24 free throws, compared with 12 of 14 for Gonzaga (23-6, 14-4) in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Zags clinched the outright WCC title on Thursday.
