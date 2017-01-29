Alexys Swedlund scored 18 points and Ivana Kmetovska added a career-high 16 as the Washington State women’s basketball team defeated visiting California 84-79.

PULLMAN – Alexys Swedlund scored 18 points and Ivana Kmetovska added a career-high 16 as the Washington State women’s basketball team defeated California 84-79 on Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Pinelopi Pavlopoulou added 13 points, Maria Kostourkova had 12 and Nike McClure 10 as five Cougars scored in double figures for the first time since Dec. 4 against Boise State.

Washington State (9-12 overall, 4-6 Pac-12) scored 26 points off 24 Cal turnovers.

Kristine Anigwe scored 32 points to lead the Golden Bears (15-7, 3-7). Cal shot 53 percent but made a mere 1 of 10 three-point attempts.

Courtney Range’s three-pointer cut WSU’s lead to 82-79 with six seconds left before Pavlopoulou made two free throws.

No. 11 Oregon State rallies past Oregon

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Sydney Wiese scored 23 points and 11th-ranked Oregon State made its last seven shots to close the game with a 15-4 run to defeat rival Oregon 67-60.

The Beavers (20-2, 9-1) beat Oregon (14-8, 4-6) for the 13th straight time.

Oregon State and Stanford are tied for the Pac-12 lead.

• Kari Korver made six three-pointers in scoring a career-best 24 points to lead No. 13 UCLA to a 69-49 victory over visiting Arizona.

• Sadie Edwards scored 17 points and host USC surged in the second half to beat 16th-ranked Arizona State 65-50. The Women of Troy trailed 35-29 in the third quarter.