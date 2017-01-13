Washington State freshman Cameron Fernandez hit her head on the court, was treated by emergency personnel and taken off by stretcher during a 68-49 loss to No. 19 Arizona State. A WSU spokesman said Fernandez is expected to make a full recovery.

TEMPE, Ariz. – Washington State freshman Cameron Fernandez hit her head on the court, was treated by emergency personnel and taken off by stretcher Friday during a 68-49 loss to No. 19 Arizona State.

A WSU spokesman said Fernandez was admitted to a hospital for the night as a precaution and is expected to make a full recovery.

The game was delayed for about 30 minutes and players from both sides huddled around her as she was on the floor, azcentral.com reported.

The harrowing play happened when Fernandez took a charge in the first quarter.

Sophie Brunner had 20 points and 15 rebounds as the Sun Devils (13-3 overall, 4-1 Pac-12) won their fourth game in a row. Reili Richardson added 15 points and Quinn Dornstauder had 11.

Chanelle Molina scored 13 points for WSU (8-9, 3-3), which had won three in a row.

Molina suffered a leg injury in the fourth quarter; there was no update on the severity of her injury.

No. 17 UCLA beats No. 10 Oregon State

LOS ANGELES – Jordin Canada contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds and UCLA beat Oregon State 66-56 to snap the Beavers’ 12-game winning streak.

Down five points after three quarters, No. 17 UCLA (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) outscored the Beavers 25-10 in the final quarter.

Gabby Hanson led No. 10 Oregon State (15-2, 4-1) with 13 points.

“I thought we brought a really strong effort tonight,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. “UCLA was really impressive. They made some big plays in the fourth quarter. We just didn’t shoot the ball down the stretch.”

Stanford prevails

SALT LAKE CITY – Karlie Samuelson scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half and No. 13 Stanford never trailed in a 77-58 victory over Utah.

The Cardinal (14-3, 4-1 Pac-12) has won six of its last seven games.

Emily Potter scored 15 points for Utah (12-4, 1-4).

Cal wins on road

BOULDER, Colo. – Kristine Anigwe had 29 points and 11 rebounds and No. 24 California beat Colorado 65-53.

Cal (14-3, 2-3 Pac-12) ended a three-game skid.

Alexis Robinson had 18 points for Colorado (11-5, 1-4).

Note

• In the only Pac-12 women’s game that didn’t involve at least one ranked team, Oregon rallied from 16 points down at halftime to beat USC 59-53. The Ducks (12-5, 2-3) outscored USC (10-6, 1-4) 39-17 in the second half.