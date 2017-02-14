Cougars’ wide receiver and punt returner was a walk-on for past two years.

Kaleb Fossum’s biggest moment as a Washington State Cougar came on Nov. 12 last year, when he returned a 75-yard punt for a touchdown in WSU’s win over Cal and earned Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

But the Cougars will have to find someone else to return punts next season because Fossum announced via his Twitter account on Monday that he will transfer to Nevada for the remainder of his career due to financial reasons.

Fossum, a sophomore from Lake Forest, Calif., has been a walk-on at WSU for two years. He talked his way onto the travel squad by telling special-teams coach Eric Mele that he could hold for the kicker on special teams even though he’d never actually performed that duty.

In a phone interview Tuesday afternoon, Fossum said he realized over winter break that his family could no longer afford to help him with the out-of-state tuition at WSU. So the receiver talked over the situation with Mele and his position coach, Dave Nichol, but it quickly became apparent that the Cougars could not guarantee him a scholarship for his junior season and beyond.

Still, the coaching staff gave him their blessing, and Mele, especially, helped talk to his contacts in the coaching world to try to find Fossum a new home.

One of those people was Nevada offensive coordinator Matt Mumme, the son of Hal Mumme, Mike Leach’s friend, mentor and co-founder of the Air Raid offense. Fossum connected with Mumme via Twitter, and after reviewing his tape, the Wolfpack offered him a scholarship.

Men’s basketball

Tony Miller had 33 points and 15 rebounds, but Seattle Pacific (11-14) fell to Saint Martin’s 80-77 in a GNAC game. Tyler Copp scored 17 to lead five Saints in double figures.

CURLING

• Former Olympian Cassie Potter’s team improved to 4-0 with an 8-6 victory over Lynn­wood’s Cristin Clark team at the USA Curling National Championships at Xfinity Arena in Everett.

In the men’s draw, John Shuster’s team continued its winning ways by earning a 7-6 victory over Stephen Dropkin’s rink to improve to 5-0.

Three teams remain tied for second place at 4-1 as Lynnwood’s Brady Clark, Todd Birr (Mankato, Minn.) and Craig Brown (Madison, Wis.) picked up wins.

Clark’s team scored four points late in the game to put away Alex Leichter’s rink, 7-2, to improve to 4-1.

Clark and teammates Greg Persinger (Fairbanks, Alaska), Colin Hufman (Seattle), and Philip Tilker (Seattle) won the national title together in 2016 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Hockey

• Ryan Gropp had a goal and two assists to lead the Seattle Thunderbirds past the Red Deer Rebels, 4-1, at ShoWare Center.

• The visiting Everett Silvertips snapped the Regina Pats’ 11-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory behind 26 saves by Carter Hart. Brian King and Noah Juulsen each had a goal and an assist for the Silvertips. Regina’s Dawson Leedahl scored his 27th goal of the season against his former team.

Women’s golf

• The Washington women’s golf team wrapped up its first spring tournament with a 15th-place showing at the prestigious Northrop-Grumman Challenge in Palos Verdes, Calif., finishing with a 56-over 908 (306-298-306). USC won at 4-over 856, one stroke ahead of Arizona State.

Washington was led by Wenyung Keh, who carded a 9-over 222 to finish tied for 39th.

Softball

• The No. 8 Washington Huskies (4-1) rolled past host Long Beach State (3-2-1) 9-1. Ali Aguilar had two doubles and drove in two runs, and Julia DePonte also drove in two runs.