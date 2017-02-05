Pinelopi Pavlopoulou scored 14 points, Alexys Swedlund added 13 and the Washington State women’s basketball team defeated host Utah 61-55.

SALT LAKE CITY – Pinelopi Pavlopoulou scored 14 points, Alexys Swedlund added 13 and the Washington State women’s basketball team defeated Utah 61-55 on Sunday.

The Cougars (10-13 overall, 5-7 Pac-12), coming off a 70-58 loss at Colorado where they blew a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter, saw a 13-point lead with 7½ minutes left shrink to two with 1:47 to go on a three-pointer by Utah’s Malia Nawahine. But the Cougars made four free throws and Utah (14-9, 3-9) didn’t score again.

WSU started the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run — with seven points from Swedlund — to take a 54-41 lead.

The Cougars forced Utah to miss four shots in the final minute.

Paige Crozon made five three-pointers and scored 25 points for the Utes, who have lost two straight and five of six.

Neither team shot better than 37 percent, but the Cougars were 7 of 12 from three-point range compared with Utah’s 6-for-24 performance on threes.

Oregon State wins

TUCSON, Ariz. – Breanna Brown scored 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked three shots and Oregon State defeated Arizona 65-57.

Gabriella Hanson added 13 points for the Beavers (22-2, 11-1 Pac 12), who won their seventh straight over the Wildcats (11-12, 2-10).

Oregon State leads second-place Stanford by a half-game in the conference race.

Oregon State led by 10 five different times in the fourth quarter but Arizona used 7-0 and 6-0 runs to keep things interesting. Poor foul shooting (14 of 25) and 19 turnovers hindered the Beavers despite a 41-23 rebounding advantage.

Breanna Workman scored 17 points and LaBrittney Jones had 13 for the Wildcats, who have lost six straight.

• Sophie Brunner scored 17 points and Arizona State used a 7-0 surge in the middle of the fourth quarter to end a four-game losing streak with a 68-63 victory over visiting Oregon.

Sabrina Haines started the run with a three-pointer at the 6:13 mark, putting the Sun Devils (15-8, 6-6 Pac-12) up 57-55. It was the 14th lead change to go with 12 ties. Brunner made a jumper and Quinn Dornstauder had a layup that made the score 61-55 with 3:45 to go.

Haines made 4 of 5 shots from distance and scored 14 for the Sun Devils, who had three losses to top-13 teams during their skid.

Maite Cazorla had 17 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 16 for the Ducks (15-9, 5-7).

• Penina Davidson scored 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to lead host California past USC 63-56.

Cal (17-7, 5-7 Pac-12) shot 50 percent from the field.

Kristen Simon had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Women of Troy (12-11, 3-9).

UConn romps

STORRS, Conn. – Napheesa Collier scored 24 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the top-ranked Connecticut women to their record 97th consecutive victory, 96-50 over Tulsa.

Sophomore Collier made 10 of her 13 shots from the field as UConn improved to 22-0 this season.

Cal men prevail

BERKELEY, Calif. – Charlie Moore scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half, Grant Mullins made eight free throws over the final 71 seconds and the California men’s team held off a late surge to beat Colorado 77-66.

Ivan Rabb had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Mullins scored 16 for the Golden Bears (17-6, 8-3 Pac-12).

Derrick White scored 25 points and Toby Miller had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Buffaloes (13-11, 3-8).