EUGENE, Ore. – Freshman Chanelle Molina scored a career-high 20 points, Alexys Swedlund added 16 and the Washington State women’s team beat Oregon 75-59 on Sunday to snap a six-game losing streak.

Molina’s layup with 1:12 left in the third quarter made the score 61-46 and the Ducks never threatened in the fourth.

Washington State (6-8 overall, 1-2 Pac-12) led 41-34 at halftime, but Oregon scored the first four points of the second half. The Cougars responded with a 13-3 burst to make the score 54-41.

WSU shot 44.8 percent from the field and limited the Ducks (10-4, 0-2) to 36.5 percent accuracy and their lowest point total of the season.

Lexi Bando led Oregon with 19 points.

UCLA women beat Colorado

LOS ANGELES – UCLA forward Monique Billings tied a career high with 27 points and pulled down 18 rebounds to lead the 10th-ranked Bruins to an 87-74 victory over No. 20 Colorado.

UCLA (11-2, 2-0) has won its last 20 home games.

Senior Haley Smith, a graduate of Skyline High School in Sammamish, scored a career-high 31 points for Colorado (10-3, 0-2).

“We talked about how we needed to execute our roles, and I was reflecting on what I do well,” Smith said. “I think I knew my shot and getting rebounds were things I do well, so I wanted to focus on those two things.”

• Erica McCall contributed 19 points and 16 rebounds, Karlie Samuelson made five three-pointers and scored 17 points and No. 13 Stanford defeated host Arizona 77-55.

The Cardinal (12-2, 2-0) has won four in a row.

Stanford outscored the Wildcats (9-4, 0-2) in the second quarter 20-5.

• Sophie Brunner had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Quinn Dornstauder added 19 points and 10 boards, and No. 18 Arizona State outlasted No. 21 California 72-63 in double overtime.

Host Arizona State (10-3, 1-1) outrebounded the Golden Bears 51-36.

Penina Davidson had a career-high 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds for Cal (13-1, 1-1).

• Utah, which trailed by 13 points in the second quarter, rallied to beat USC 58-53.

The Utes (12-1, 1-1) outscored the Women of Troy (10-3, 1-1) in the second half 34-18.

Malia Nawahine scored 17 points to lead Utah.

Utah men win

SALT LAKE CITY – In the conference opener for both teams, the Utah men played superior defense and beat Colorado 76-60.

The Utes (10-3, 1-0) beat the Buffaloes (10-4, 0-1) for the sixth straight time.

Lorenzo Bonam led Utah with 15 points.

Derrick White, who scored 15 points for Colorado, said, “We didn’t guard. We didn’t follow the game plan. We knew the sets that they were going to run and they just carved us up. That was the big thing. We didn’t guard nobody.”

• Rawle Alkins scored 19 points to help No. 18 Arizona rout host Stanford 91-52.

The Wildcats (13-2, 2-0) have won 14 straight over the Cardinal (8-6, 0-2).

Stanford was limited to 33.9 percent shooting and Arizona shot 62.5 percent.

• Ivan Rabb and Grant Mullins each scored 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting to lead California past visiting Arizona State 81-65.

Rabb added 15 rebounds for the Golden Bears (10-4, 1-1), who had a 38-24 advantage on the boards.

Cal shot 52.6 percent from the field.

Obinna Oleka scored 18 points for the Sun Devils (8-7, 1-1).