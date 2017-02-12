LaBrittney Jones scored 22 points and tied her career best with 15 rebounds, and Arizona beat Washington State 70-62 to snap a seven-game losing streak. The Cougars failed to protect a 15-point first-quarter lead.

PULLMAN – LaBrittney Jones scored 22 points and tied her career best with 15 rebounds, Malena Washington added 21 points and Arizona beat Washington State 70-62 on Sunday to snap a seven-game losing streak.

WSU (10-15 overall, 5-9 Pac-12) led 20-5 late in the first quarter, but it wasn’t enough.

A 7-0 Cougars run capped by a Pinelopi Pavlopoulou three-pointer cut Arizona’s lead to 58-57. But the last-place Wildcats (12-13, 3-11) responded with a 10-0 burst, the final eight points scored by Jones, to lead 68-59 with 26 seconds left.

Arizona took the lead for good with a 7-3 run at the end of the third quarter.

Sophomore Nike McClure, a graduate of W.F. West High School in Chehalis, set a WSU record by blocking seven shots.

Caila Hailey led the Cougars with 15 points. Alexys Swedlund and McClure each scored 11.

No. 9 Oregon State beats No. 15 UCLA

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Kolbie Orum and Lynnwood High graduate Mikayla Pivec each scored 12 points and No. 9 Oregon State rebounded from a loss with a 68-61 victory over 15th-ranked UCLA.

Sydney Wiese had 10 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for Oregon State (23-3, 12-2 Pac-12). With her second assist of the game, Wiese set the school record for career helpers, moving past Leilani Estavan’s 577 for the Beavers.

Kennedy Burke had 18 points for UCLA (18-7, 9-5), which was hurt when it lost top scorer Jordin Canada to injury late in the first half.

Oregon State, Stanford and Washington are tied for the Pac-12 lead.

• Alanna Smith scored 16 points and No. 8 Stanford ran off 18 consecutive points in the first quarter on the way to an 87-51 victory over visiting Utah.

Five different players scored as the Cardinal (22-4, 12-2 Pac-12) transformed a 9-7 lead into a 20-point margin in a span of less than five minutes.

• In games involving unranked Pac-12 teams, Zoe Correal collected 16 points and 15 rebounds to lead Colorado past California 64-59 and Sabrina Ionescu scored 22 points as Oregon beat USC 73-50.