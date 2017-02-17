Freshman guard Minyon Moore scored a season-high 32 points on 8-of-11 shooting to help the USC women’s basketball team beat visiting Washington State 80-64.

LOS ANGELES – Minyon Moore scored a season-high 32 points on 8-of-11 shooting to help the USC women’s basketball team beat Washington State 80-64 on Friday night.

The freshman guard was the first player for the Trojans (14-12 overall, 5-10 Pac-12) to score at least 30 since the 2013-14 season. She made 14 of 17 free throws.

The Cougars (10-16, 5-10) kept it close for most of the first half, but never threatened after the break.

Kristen Simon added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Courtney Jaco scored 12 for USC, which split the season series after a 74-57 loss on Jan. 8 in Pullman.

Alexys Swedlund scored 13 points to lead WSU. Caila Hailey added 12, Nike McClure had 11 and Maria Kostourkova scored 10 on 5-for-7 shooting for the Cougars.

USC closed the first half with a 17-3 run and led 39-25 at the break.

The Cougars shot 35.2 percent from the field, compared with 51.0 percent for USC.

WSU turned 25 Trojans turnovers into 28 points; USC turned the Cougars’ 19 turnovers into 17 points.

Oregon St. women beat Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. – Sydney Wiese scored 14 points, Kolbie Orum added 10 and the 11th-ranked Oregon State women used a late surge to get past Colorado 54-49.

The Beavers (24-3, 13-2 Pac-12) are tied for first place in the conference with No. 10 Stanford. It was Oregon State’s ninth victory in its last 10 games.

Colorado (14-12, 4-11) missed all 14 of its three-point attempts. Oregon State made 5 of 20.

• Breanna Workman scored 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting and LaBrittney Jones also scored 15 as host Arizona beat rival Arizona State 62-58.

Arizona (13-13, 4-11 Pac-12) outscored the Sun Devils (16-10, 7-8) 14-8 from the free-throw line and ended a four-game losing streak to Arizona State.

• Ruthy Hebard scored 16 points to lead Oregon to a 73-61 victory at Utah.

Stanford men win

STANFORD, Calif. – Dorian Pickens scored 23 points, Reid Travis had 19 with nine rebounds and the Stanford men defeated rival California 73-68.

The Cardinal (13-13, 5-9 Pac-12) overcame an early 12-point deficit to beat the Golden Bears (18-8, 9-5) for the 21st time in the last 24 meetings between the teams at Maples Pavilion.

Jabari Bird scored 23 points for Cal.

EWU men prevail

CHENEY – Bogdan Bliznyuk, a graduate of Todd Beamer High School in Federal Way, collected 25 points and 13 rebounds, Sir Washington added 17 points and Eastern Washington beat Idaho 77-67.

The Eagles (18-9, 10-4 Big Sky) pushed their lead to 60-47 with a 7-1 run capped by Washington’s layup with 6:06 left.

Victor Sanders led the Vandals (13-12, 8-6) with 24 points.