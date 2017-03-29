Washington State’s run to the semifinals of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament ended Wednesday night with a 69-61 loss to Georgia Tech.

ATLANTA — Washington State’s run to the semifinals of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament ended Wednesday night with a 69-61 loss to Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets (22-14) moved into the WNIT title game where they will face host Michigan on Saturday.

Sophomore Alexys Swedlund led the way offensively for the Cougars (16-20) with 21 points. The WSU season record holder for three-pointers shot 5 for 11 from behind the arch to finish with 75 this season. The game also marked the third straight for Swedlund with 20-plus points. She had seven this season.

WSU led the Yellow Jackets 54-43 with 3:49 left in the third quarter.

But Georgia Tech went on an 18-0 run that didn’t end until Ivana Kemetovska hit a turnaround floater with 3:48 to play in the game.

AP: Kentucky top program

It all started in 1949 with Saint Louis on top. And 68 years later, The Associated Press poll has ranked a total of 200 schools through more than 1,100 polls — 59 at No. 1.

Now, for the first time, the AP is using that data to go past the Top 25 of the moment and ask: what are the top 100 programs of all-time? The schools at the top are a who’s who of college basketball royalty, starting with Kentucky. Kentucky is the all-time No. 1 with appearances in three-fourths of all polls and 124 No. 1 spots.

The AP’s formula counts appearances to mark consistency and No. 1 rankings to acknowledge elite programs. The results don’t factor in national championships because the AP doesn’t release a poll after the NCAA tournament.

The distinction is no surprise to Joe B. Hall, who coached Kentucky to its fifth title in 1978 and was an assistant under the legendary Adolph Rupp, eventually succeeding the “Baron of the Bluegrass” in 1973.

The next top programs are North Carolina, Duke and UCLA — the only schools to be ranked at the top for more than 100 weeks. In the 1960s and ’70s, the Bruins could have gotten mail addressed to “No. 1.”

Kansas, Indiana, Louisville, Arizona, Syracuse and Cincinnati round out a top 10 that includes only schools that have won national championships.

Some notable names and numbers from the AP All-Time Top 100:

• UCLA has spent the most weeks at No. 1 (134) ahead of Duke (129), Kentucky (124) and North Carolina (110). No. 17 Maryland has the distinction of being the highest-ranked program never to have been at No. 1.

• The only school to be ranked No. 1 and not finish in the top 100 is Indiana State. The Sycamores rose to the top of poll for four weeks in 1978-79 behind a forward named Larry Bird.

• Gonzaga is ranked No. 41 in the Top 100 programs. Washington is No. 52 and Seattle University is No. 94.

Notes

• The NCAA saw its lowest attendance for the women’s regionals in 20 years, and there is no change to the format in sight. An average of 4,719 fans showed up for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games in the four neutral-site venues. That’s down 27 percent from last year and nearly 50 percent from 2014, when the games were played on campus sites.

• Pepperdine promoted DeLisha Milton-Jones to be the head coach of the women’s team.

• UMass hired Chattanooga’s Matt McCall as its men’s coach.

• Miami (Ohio) hired Purdue assistant Jack Owens as its 27th men’s coach.

• Referee John Higgins of Omaha, Neb., reported he received death threats after Kentucky’s loss to North Carolina in the NCAA tournament.

• Wayne Duke, who was a driving force behind the expansion of the NCAA men’s tournament during his 18 years as commissioner of the Big Ten, has died in Barrington, Ill. He was 88.

• Maryland guard Melo Trimble is forgoing his final year of eligibility to enter the NBA draft.