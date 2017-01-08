Alexys Swedlund scored 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting to help host Washington State defeat USC 74-57 in a Pac-12 game.

PULLMAN – Alexys Swedlund scored 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting to help the Washington State women’s basketball team defeat USC 74-57 in a Pac-12 game Sunday.

Chanelle Molina, who made 6 of 7 shots, and Ivana Kmetovska added 16 points each for the Cougars.

WSU (8-8 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) has won three straight after losing six in a row. USC (10-5, 1-3) has lost its last three games.

WSU, an 82-73 winner over No. 9 UCLA on Friday, swept the Los Angeles schools in Pullman for the first time in 16 years. Playing at home in January 2001, the Cougars edged USC 79-78 and routed UCLA 74-52.

WSU trailed 35-34 at halftime Sunday but outscored the Women of Troy 40-22 in the second half.

The Cougars shot 48.4 percent from the field and held USC to 36.2 percent. WSU had a 45-32 rebounding advantage; freshman Kayla Washington led the Cougars with 10 rebounds in 14 minutes.

Swedlund, a sophomore guard, made 3 of 7 three-point attempts and is shooting 42.3 percent from long range (33 of 78) this season.

USC’s Kristen Simon had 25 points and nine rebounds.

Oregon St. women win in 2 overtimes

STANFORD, Calif. – Sydney Wiese scored 26 points and 16th-ranked Oregon State beat No. 10 Stanford 72-69 in double overtime in a matchup of the Pac-12’s two remaining unbeaten women’s teams, giving the Beavers their first victory at Maples Pavilion.

Oregon State (15-1, 4-0) was 0-29 previously on the road against the Cardinal (13-3, 3-1). The Beavers had dropped 30 of the previous 31 overall in the series.

The Beavers never trailed in the second overtime, and Wiese’s three-pointer with 1:28 left gave them command at 70-64.

Stanford’s Erica McCall had 25 points and 12 rebounds.

• Sabrina Ionescu made a buzzer-beating three-pointer to cap an 8-0 Oregon run in the final 12 seconds of a 69-66 victory over 20th-ranked California.

Ionescu’s three-point basket was her first of the game; the freshman missed her first five shots from long range.

Lexi Bando led Oregon (11-5, 1-3) with 17 points.

Kristine Anigwe had 20 points and 10 rebounds for host Cal (13-3, 1-3).

• Sophie Brunner scored 16 points, Quinn Dornstauder added 13 points while hauling in 12 rebounds and No. 19 Arizona State rolled to a 71-52 victory at Colorado.

The Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1) opened the game with a 10-2 run and never trailed.

• LaBrittney Jones scored 24 points to lead visiting Arizona (10-5, 1-3) past Utah (12-3, 1-3).

UCLA men roll

LOS ANGELES – For the second straight game, the fourth-ranked UCLA men started well and faltered a bit in the second half.

Lonzo Ball scored 21 points in the Bruins’ 89-75 victory over Stanford.

“We just got to put two halves together and we’ll be fine,” Ball said. “We’re 16-1 and we still have a high ceiling.”

Bryce Alford added 17 points and TJ Leaf had 15 points and 10 rebounds for UCLA (16-1, 3-1 Pac-12), which improved to 10-0 at Pauley Pavilion.

Michael Humphrey had a career-high 27 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out in the last two minutes for Stanford (8-8, 0-4).

The Bruins dominated the first half, shooting 53 percent on their way to a 48-30 lead at the break.

“They made a run in the second half, but it was more of us not executing what we wanted defensively,” UCLA coach Steve Alford said. “We got lazy defensively.”

• Ivan Rabb scored 17 points, including the go-ahead free throws with five seconds left, and had a key block at the buzzer to lift visiting California to a 74-73 victory over No. 25 USC.

Rabb blocked Jordan McLaughlin’s driving layup at the buzzer to give the Golden Bears (11-5, 2-2) their first road victory over a ranked opponent in three years.

McLaughlin and Chimezi Metu each scored 20 points to lead the Trojans (15-2, 2-2), who lost at home for the first time this season.