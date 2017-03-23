Cougars earn 71-62 victory over UC Davis and will play at Iowa on Sunday with a chance to reach the WNIT semifinals.

Alexys Swedlund had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead Washington State to a 71-62 victory over UC Davis in the WNIT Thursday night at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

The Cougars (15-9) continued their surprising postseason run and reached the WNIT round of eight where they will play at Iowa at noon Sunday.

Pinelopi Pavlopoulou had 16 points and six rebounds and Caila Hailey had 13 points.

Rachel Nagel had 20 points for the Aggies (25-8)

Neither team shot particularly well with the Cougars going 25 of 71 (35.2 percent) from the field and the Aggies shooting 35.5 percent (22 of 62).

Nagel brought her team to 59-54 but the Cougars went on a 12-3 run, including seven free throws and a three-pointer by Pavlopoulou.

WSU outrebounded the Aggies 49-40.