Josh Hawkinson had 31 points and 10 rebounds and Ike Iroegbu had 22 points and 10 assists.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Before the game Sunday at Arizona State, Washington State basketball coach Ernie Kent pulled Josh Hawkinson and Ike Iroegbu aside and said he needed them to step up and carry their team.

The only two seniors who began their college careers as Cougars did that and more, each having career days to lead their team to a 91-83 road victory.

Washington State (11-10, 4-5 Pac-12) is now halfway through conference play, and just one game under .500. This counts as a stark turnaround from last season, when the Cougars managed just one conference victory.

“I personally challenged them that they needed to carry us,” Kent said. “They did it.”

For Hawkinson and Iroegbu, longtime roommates, winning lately has been affirming.

“This has been what we’ve wanted for all four years,” Hawkinson said. “Me and Ike have been through a lot of stuff together, a lot of losing seasons. We have one last go at it and we’re trying to end on a high note.”

Hawkinson led all scorers with 31 points, a career high. He also had 10 rebounds, giving him 51 double-doubles in his career, just two shy of the school record.

Iroegbu also recorded a double-double. He had 22 points and 10 assists, and also collected seven rebounds.

Hawkinson dominated the smaller Sun Devils inside, hitting 10 of 16 shots and all nine of his free throws. WSU shot 53 percent overall, and had 20 assists on 30 field goals.

“This team can score,” Kent said. “We just need to find our groove and we did it today.”

Arizona State (10-12, 3-6) picked up a solid victory over Washington on Thursday, but was disjointed on offense against WSU and had no answer for Hawkinson after repeatedly allowing him to get the ball in deep.

Tra Holder led the Sun Devils with 27 points and Torian Graham added 19.

“They just wanted it more than we did,” said ASU guard Shannon Evans, who had 15 points. “Maybe we were focused on the wrong thing. I don’t know what it was, but they just played harder.”

OTHER PAC-12

At California 66, Stanford 55

Ivan Rabb had 25 points and 13 rebounds and the Golden Bears (15-6, 6-3) pulled away late in the second half from the Cardinal (11-10, 3-6). Jabari Bird added 17 points for Cal. Rabb overcame a sluggish start and scored 15 points in the second half, including eight over the final six minutes to go with a key block.

TOP 25

At No. 1 Villanova 61, No. 12 Virginia 59

Donte DiVincenzo beat the buzzer on a tip-in for the Wildcats (20-2), who played their worst half of the season before they found their three-point groove for a second-half rally. They had the ball with 11.5 seconds left and the score tied. Josh Hart drove the lane and missed his layup. DiVincenzo zipped down the baseline and tipped the ball in just as the horn sounded. Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges each scored 15 points for the Wildcats. Ty Jerome led Virginia (16-4) with 15 points.