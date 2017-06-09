Drick Bernstine, a 6-foot-8 forward from Aurora, Colo., played the last two seasons at North Dakota.

Graduate transfer Drick Bernstine has joined the Washington State men’s basketball program for the 2017-18 season.

“Drick is a tough, skilled, physical basketball player that will bring a lot to Washington State University,” coach Ernie Kent said. “He’s an excellent student and great young man, and we’re excited to have him be a part of the Cougar basketball program.”

Bernstine averaged 9.0 points and 8.3 rebounds in two seasons and helped lead the Fighting Hawks to the 2017 NCAA tournament, the school’s first tournament appearance.

Notes

• Emerald Downs’ 2017 live racing season was extended two days.

The additional days —Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24—make for 72 racing days. Also, the $65,000 Gottstein Futurity has been moved back a week to Sept. 24.

According to Emerald Downs president Phil Ziegler, the additional racing dates are due to a record spring rainfall that curtailed training and resulted in several shortened weekend cards.

• Washington State junior Alissa Brooks-Johnson is 12th after four events of the heptathlon at the NCAA championships in Eugene, Ore., with 3,251 points.