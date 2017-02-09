David Collette scores career-best 22 points and Utes down Cougars 74-70. Ike Iroegbu scores 17 and Josh Hawkinson had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars.
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said his team disrespected the game with some selfish second-half play that led to a double-digit lead disappearing. The Utes, however, were able to gather themselves and avoid a third straight loss.
David Collette scored a career-high 22 points and Utah held on for a 74-70 victory over Washington State on Thursday night.
“There was some good stretches and some really ugly stretches. … We made enough plays,” Krystkowiak said.
The Utes (16-8, 7-5 Pac-12) made the final plays of the night for the win. Utah watched an 11-point second-half lead evaporate thanks to a 15-3 run highlighted by a Malachi Flynn three-pointer to give WSU a 60-59 lead.
The teams went back and forth down the stretch until a Collette layup with 38.4 seconds left gave Utah a 71-68 lead. Ike Iroegbu buried a midrange jumper with 23 seconds left to cut the lead to 71-70. Flynn missed a three to tie the score after Lorenzo Bonam pushed the lead to 73-70 on a pair of free throws.
Iroegbu scored 17 to lead Washington State (11-13, 4-8) and Josh Hawkinson (16 points, 11 rebounds) tied Steve Puidokas’ school record with his 53rd double-double.
“All these losses always hurt, the close ones, but we know we’re right there,” Hawkinson said. “We only take positives and try to move forward.”
