Cougar FootballCougarsSports Tuesday’s poll: The result of the Holiday Bowl will be? Originally published December 26, 2016 at 5:15 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff Seahawks Fan Fix Your weekly dose of off-the-wall news about the Seahawks. Delivered Friday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryAs Minnesota prepares for Holiday bowl vs. WSU, a boycott is over but tensions are not Previous StoryWSU coach Mike Leach believes QB Luke Falk will return for his senior season
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.