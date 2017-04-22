Quarterback Luke Falk displayed the calm demeanor and patient precision that have become his trademarks while guiding Crimson to a 35-10 victory over Gray during Washington State’s spring game in Spokane.

Running backs showed why they also are focal points of the WSU offense.

A crowd of 7,135 at Joe Albi Stadium — not including an estimated 2,000 tailgaters outside — watched Falk throw first-half touchdown passes of 18 yards to Tavares Martin Jr. and 43 yards to Dezmon Patmon.

Falk (21 of 30 for 191 yards) wanted more.

“We had two drives we didn’t score on. Penalties got us behind the sticks,” he said. “But overall, I thought, a pretty good job.”

Running backs Gerard Wicks and Jamal Morrow sat out the game, but others were prominent.

Keith Harrington, who was unavailable in 2016 because of an injury, carried the ball nine times for 87 yards and had nine catches for 56 yards. James Williams led all players with 112 receiving yards on 10 catches, while also rushing for 31 yards and a TD on five carries. Harrington and Williams played for both teams.

Coaches put some first-string players on each team and it caused a lack of familiarity, particularly on the offensive line.

“We deliberately create the adversity as far as playing the teams evenly so we can have it as competitive as possible,” coach Mike Leach said.

Backup quarterback Tyler Hilinski, who guided the Gray team, was mostly accurate, completing 26 of 36 for 295 yards.