Washington State coach fined by Pac-12 Conference after suggesting Arizona State steals signs.

SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State football coach Mike Leach was fined $10,000 and reprimanded Thursday by the Pac-12 Conference for comments about the Arizona State football program.

During a news conference Monday, Leach again accused the Sun Devils of stealing signs.

“Conference rules prohibit Pac-12 member institutions from disparaging each other and discrediting other institutions,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in statement.

“Information or accusations relative to rule violations must be handled by institutions filing those concerns with the Conference office through a formal process, and institutions must refrain from discussing those concerns publicly.”

On Monday, Leach turned his attention to Arizona State and coach Todd Graham ahead of the Cougars’ game Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium.

“I think they still steal signs, and we’ll have to keep an eye on that,” Leach said Monday. “That is a very unsavory practice they have, so we’ll have to do what we can to defend against it.”

Leach said he heard rumors about microphones and cameras.

“They have a whole command center,” he said.

Scott noted in his statement that there are no playing rules that restrict a team from observing an opponent’s offensive or defensive signals.

“The NCAA playing rules (1-4-11-a, b and f) cover what audio and video equipment is prohibited in the team area, coaching box and coaches’ booth, and specifically state that any attempt to record, either through audio or video means, any signals given by an opposing player, coach or other team personal is prohibited,” Scott said.