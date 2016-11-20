The Washington State women’s basketball team took Oklahoma State to overtime Sunday before suffering its first loss of the season. Poor shooting hurt WSU in a 79-72 loss to the Cowgirls. The Cougars are 3-1.
PULLMAN – The Washington State women’s basketball team took Oklahoma State to overtime Sunday before suffering its first loss of the season.
Poor shooting hurt WSU in a 79-72 loss to the Cowgirls.
The Cougars (3-1) shot 32.0 percent from the field and 51.5 percent from the free-throw line, compared with 38.0 percent from the field and 65.6 percent from the line for Oklahoma State.
WSU junior Louise Brown had her second career double-double, with 11 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Borislava Hristova led the Cougars with 17 points.
Kaylee Jensen led the Cowgirls (4-0) with 29 points and 17 rebounds. Oklahoma State had a 40-26 advantage in points in the paint.
“We definitely have to play a lot tougher and play with more discipline, especially offensively,” WSU coach June Daugherty said.
9th-ranked UCLA women win
LOS ANGELES – Jordin Canada had 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help No. 9 UCLA rout Cal Poly 80-64 on Sunday.
Monique Billings added 15 points for the Bruins (3-1).
Stanford romps
STANFORD, Calif. — Erica McCall scored 17 points and No. 11 Stanford rebounded from a rare home loss to beat Cal State Northridge 88-54.
The Cardinal (3-1) lost to Gonzaga 68-63 on Friday. Stanford has not lost consecutive home games to unranked opponents since 2001. The Cardinal is 140-8 at Maples Pavilion since 2007.
• In other games involving a Pac-12 women’s team, Sabrina Ionescu scored 26 points as Oregon beat Texas-San Antonio 77-63 and Kristine Anigwe collected 23 points and 11 rebounds as California defeated Cal State Bakersfield 86-63.
• Second-ranked Baylor routed Mississippi Valley State 101-36 as top-five women’s teams showed their superiority.
No. 3 Connecticut beat Louisiana State 76-53; No. 4 South Carolina overwhelmed Hampton 92-38 and No. 5 Louisville defeated Lafayette 92-48.
UCLA men cruise
LOS ANGELES – T.J. Leaf scored 21 points, fellow freshman Lonzo Ball added 20 and the No. 16 UCLA men zoomed past Long Beach State 114-77.
Leaf had nine rebounds and Ball had 11 assists for the Bruins (4-0), who have blown out their opponents by 27.7 points per game. UCLA made 12 three-point baskets.
In other games involving a Pac-12 men’s team, Dorian Pickens scored 17 points as host Stanford beat Colorado State 56-49 and Arizona State lost to Davidson 68-60 in the fifth-place game of the Tire Pros Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Duke men prevail
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Luke Kennard scored 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting and top-ranked Duke beat No. 21 Rhode Island 75-65 in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off title game.
• De’Aaron Fox scored 16 points as second-ranked Kentucky defeated visiting Duquesne 93-59.
• No. 3 Villanova, the defending NCAA champion, beat Central Florida 67-57 to win the Charleston Classic in South Carolina. The Wildcats are 5-0 for the fourth straight year.
• Marial Shayok scored 15 points and No. 8 Virginia beat Yale 62-38.
Virginia held the Bulldogs — who won 98-90 at Washington a week earlier — scoreless for a stretch of nearly nine minutes in the second half.
