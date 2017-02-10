Sophie Brunner’s put-back gave No. 23 Arizona State the lead and Sabrina Haines added four points in the final 1:10 to lift the Sun Devils to a 61-58 victory over Washington State in Pac-12 women’s basketball.

PULLMAN – Sophie Brunner’s put-back gave No. 23 Arizona State the lead and Sabrina Haines added four points in the final 1:10 to lift the Sun Devils to a 61-58 victory over Washington State in a women’s basketball game Friday night.

After Haines scored on a floater for Arizona State (16-8 overall, 7-6 Pac-12), Maria Kostourkova made two free throws for WSU’s only points in the final 4½ minutes before Haines responded with two free throws. The Cougars (10-14, 5-8) had a couple of chances to tie in the final seconds, but missed twice from outside.

Haines scored a season-high 17 points. Quinn Dornstauder added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Robbi Ryan scored 10 for the Sun Devils.

Alexys Swedlund scored 14 points for WSU.

USC stuns Oregon St.

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Sadie Edwards scored 17 points, Courtney Jaco had 15 and USC upset No. 9 Oregon State 70-50, snapping the Beavers’ seven-game winning streak and creating a three-way tie atop the Pac-12.

Sydney Wiese scored 17 points to lead Oregon State (22-3, 11-2). The setback dropped the Beavers into a tie for first with Washington and Stanford, who both won Friday night.

The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Women of Troy (13-11, 4-9).

McPhee scores 26

STANFORD, Calif. – Brittany McPhee scored 12 of her 26 points in the third quarter, helping No. 8 Stanford rally past Colorado 64-51.

McPhee, a graduate of Mount Rainier High School in Des Moines, added a career-high 11 rebounds for the Cardinal (21-4, 11-2).

“A lot of things happened tonight in the Pac-12,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “It’s rock ‘n’ roll every night. You’ve got to be ready. It’s fun to be in first place.”

Makenzie Ellis scored 14 points for the Buffaloes (13-11, 3-10).

• Lexi Bando scored a season-high 25 points, Sabrina Ionescu had her fourth triple-double of the season and host Oregon beat No. 15 UCLA 84-75.

Ionescu, a 5-foot-10 freshman, finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Ducks (16-9, 6-7).

Jordin Canada had 20 points and seven assists for the Bruins (18-6, 9-4) and Monique Billings added 18 points and 12 boards.

• Malia Nawahine scored 16 points to help Utah win 73-64 at California. The Utes (15-9, 4-9) limited Cal (17-8, 5-8) to 3-for-14 shooting from three-point range.