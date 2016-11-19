The Cougs' high-flying offense faces the Pac-12's top defense on Saturday afternoon. Follow along live as WSU looks to keep its unblemished conference record intact.
The No. 20 WSU Cougars (8-2, 7-0) face off against the No. 12 Colorado Buffaloes (8-2, 6-1) in their biggest test of the season Saturday in Boulder.
After dropper their first two games of the season, the Cougars have rattled off eight straight wins, boasting the No. 1 record in the Pac-12 conference and currently sitting atop the Pac-12 North division. Meanwhile, the Buffs have taken control of the South division this season, with their only losses on the season coming to ranked opponents Michigan and Utah.
It’s a tantalizing matchup as the Cougs’ high-flying offense faces the Pac-12’s top defense on Saturday afternoon. Follow along live as WSU looks to keep its unblemished conference record intact.t
