The Cougs' high-flying offense faces the Pac-12's top defense on Saturday afternoon. Follow along live as WSU looks to keep its unblemished conference record intact.

The No. 20 WSU Cougars (8-2, 7-0) face off against the No. 12 Colorado Buffaloes (8-2, 6-1) in their biggest test of the season Saturday in Boulder.

After dropper their first two games of the season, the Cougars have rattled off eight straight wins, boasting the No. 1 record in the Pac-12 conference and currently sitting atop the Pac-12 North division. Meanwhile, the Buffs have taken control of the South division this season, with their only losses on the season coming to ranked opponents Michigan and Utah.

