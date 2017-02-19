Monique Billings tied a program record with 25 rebounds and scored 12 points for her 16th double-double of the season as the 18th-ranked UCLA women beat visiting Washington State 67-48.

LOS ANGELES – Monique Billings tied a program record with 25 rebounds and scored 12 points for her 16th double-double of the season as the 18th-ranked UCLA women beat Washington State 67-48 on Sunday for their 30th straight victory against the Cougars at home.

Kennedy Burke scored 17 points for UCLA (20-7 overall, 11-5 Pac-12), which has won 27 straight home games.

The Bruins opened with a 12-1 run and were never seriously threatened as the Cougars (10-17, 5-11) made a mere three field goals in the first quarter.

WSU closed to 23-17 on Maria Kostourkova’s jumper but trailed 38-25 at halftime.

UCLA dominated the boards 56-44.

Caila Hailey scored 10 points for WSU, which shot 29.9 percent and has lost five straight.

Oregon St., Stanford remain tied for lead

SALT LAKE CITY – Sydney Wiese and Lynnwood High graduate Mikayla Pivec scored 14 points each and No. 11 Oregon State used a 19-2 run in the second half to beat the Utah women 63-49 for their third victory in a row.

Oregon State (25-3, 14-2 Pac-12) is tied for first place in the conference with Stanford. The Beavers host Stanford on Friday.

Emily Potter led the Utes (15-12, 4-12) with 17 points.

• Alanna Smith had 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 10 Stanford beat visiting California 72-54.

Brittany McPhee, a graduate of Mount Rainier High in Des Moines, scored 16 points for the Cardinal (24-4, 14-2).

• Senior Haley Smith, a graduate of Skyline High in Sammamish who was playing her final home game for Colorado, scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Buffaloes to a 76-66 victory over Oregon.

In the fourth quarter, Smith became the 29th Colorado woman to score at least 1,000 career points.

• Sabrina Haines scored 13 points to help Arizona State defeat Arizona 67-54.

Beavers men win

CORVALLIS, Ore. – After 15 tries, the Oregon State men are in the win column in Pac-12 play.

Stephen Thompson Jr. sank the winning basket and scored a career-high 31 points as the Beavers beat Utah 68-67.

Oregon State (5-23, 1-14) trailed the Utes (17-10, 8-7) by 13 points with 11:30 remaining. Kyle Kuzma scored 19 points for Utah.