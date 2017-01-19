Mike Leach's offense wasn't particularly well received in the SEC, despite its success.

Unsheathe your sword and batten down the hatches. Mike Leach has some fightin’ words for the SEC.

“They basically say, ‘oh it’s a system,’ ” Leach told the Clarion-Ledger, of his Air Raid offense, “suggesting that people who don’t do it that way — who just run it up the middle, stick all your asses together so one hand grenade can kill everybody — that’s the right way to do it. Since they do it the right way, they’re OK with the fact they lost.

“This is a great time to be in the SEC; everybody’s got the same offense: run right, run left, play action. And they tease themselves and say we threw it four more times a game this year than we did last year.”

The conference is undergoing a changing of the guard, though. It’s the basis of the Clarion-Ledger story, profiling new Ole Miss offensive coordinator Phil Longo. He attended a coaching clinic with Leach in the 1990s and has stuck with a version of the Air Raid ever since, parlaying it into offensive dominance at the FCS level. He’s ridden a similar path to Leach, who made the jump from FCS Valdosta State to Kentucky’s offensive coordinator.

Leach’s Washington State offense averaged 38.2 points per game last season, 18th in the FBS (though there’s no forgetting the Cougars’ 12-point output against Minnesota in the Holiday Bowl). As for Longo? His Sam Houston State offense averaged 49.5, best in the FCS and a full touchdown better than Eastern Washington and Beau Baldwin, who just accepted the offensive coordinator job at Cal.